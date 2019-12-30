The opening quarter was razor close, and by most statistical measures, the game stayed that way throughout as the Washington State women’s basketball team took on visiting in-state and Pac-12 rival Washington.
On the scoreboard, however, the Huskies ultimately prevailed by a comfortable margin of 65-56 Sunday at Beasley Coliseum.
From the field, the Cougs (7-6, 0-1 Pac-12) shot 24-of-57 to UW’s 22-of-57 and scored 54 points to the Huskies’ 51. UW (9-3, 1-0) led 36-34 in rebounds and turned the ball over 14 times to WSU’s 15, but the Cougars had the edge 18-15 in assists and 9-8 in steals.
The only stark discrepancy between the teams came at the foul line, where UW posted an impressive 14-of-17 figure while the Cougs — who committed 14 team fouls to their opponents’ 10 — shot a mere 2-for-6.
“I just thought the better team won tonight,” WSU coach Kamie Ethridge said. “The more aggressive team, the more passionate team. ... They got a lot of calls and got to the free-throw line, and I think that’s just an indication of a more aggressive team with a getting-downhill kind of mindset.”
The Huskies went ahead 4-0 to start the game and led throughout the first quarter until a long-range 3-point buzzer-beater from Ula Motuga vaulted the Cougs in front at 13-12 to end the quarter. Motuga largely carried the WSU offense early on, scoring seven of her team’s 13 points in the first, and finished the game third among Washington State scorers with 11.
Teammate Chanelle Molina stepped up at the start of the second and became the Cougs’ top performer for the day, shooting 6-of-10 overall and 3-of-4 from beyond the arc for a team-high 15 points. She also added four assists, three steals and three rebounds. Jovana Subasic scored 12 for Wazzu, and Borislava Hristova finished with 10.
“They switched a lot on defense, especially in the post, and with our youth in the post, we weren’t able to make them pay for switching,” Ethridge said. “They got us out of rhythm today, especially for Bobi and Chanelle, and it’s tough on us when those two aren’t clicking offensively.”
WSU had its largest lead of the game midway through the second at 21-17 after a Molina steal and drive-in layup. A pair of 3s from UW’s Missy Peterson followed by four pinpoint free throws from Amber Melgoza put the Huskies back ahead 29-24 by the half. Melgoza would finish the game 9-for-10 on free throws and lead all scorers with 17 points.
The Huskies never relinquished the lead again and would go up by as many as 12 in the second half, but the Cougs repeatedly fought back when the game appeared in danger of becoming a runaway. A sense of potential for a comeback still hung in the air as late as midway through the fourth, when WSU pulled within two possessions at 58-52. But the Cougar offense did not quite find the spark it needed, and UW ran the clock down and drew fouls in the closing stages.
“Washington plays a unique style of basketball and they spread the floor,” Ehtridge said. “I thought we made some bad mistakes throughout the game where we tried to play help defense and they hit timely 3s. Their 3-point shooting killed us in the first half, but ultimately even with that, 65 points shouldn’t be enough to beat you, especially at home.”
Molina said she felt the practices leading into the game were lackluster, as the holiday break had dulled her team’s drive.
“I thought we didn’t compete as hard as we should have,” she said. “They were just getting more loose balls. They played with more passion.”
The Cougar women return to action in another Pac-12 showdown at 7 p.m. Friday at No. 5 Stanford.
WASHINGTON (9-3, 1-0)
Amber Melgoza 4-14 9-10 17, Rita Pleskevitch 5-11 0-0 12, Missy Peterson 4-5 1-2 11, Darcy Rees 1-5 0-0 2, Mai-Loni Henson 0-2 0-0 0, Ali Bamberger 3-4 0-1 7, Khayla Rooks 1-3 4-4 6, T.T. Watkins 2-5 0-0 5, Haley Van Dyke 2-6 0-0 5, JaQuaya Miller 0-2 0-0 0, Alexis Griggsby 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-57 14-17 65.
WASHINGTON STATE (7-6, 0-1)
Chanelle Molina 6-10 0-0 15, Ula Motuga 5-11 0-0 11, Borislava Hristova 5-15 0-0 10, Bella Murekatete 1-1 0-0 2, Shir Levy 0-1 0-2 0, Jovana Subasic 5-14 1-2 12, Johanna Muzet 1-1 1-2 3, Grace Sarver 1-2 0-0 3, Cherilyn Molina 0-2 0-0 0, Emma Nankervis 0-0 0-0 0, Celena Molia 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-57 2-6 56.
Washington 12 17 18 18—65
Washington State 13 11 16 16—56