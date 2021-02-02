Hoopfest organizers announced Monday that the basketball tournament that brings thousands to the streets of downtown Spokane will move to September in hopes that the pandemic will be under control.
The event usually is held in late June but was canceled last year amid the coronavirus pandemic. This year, it will be held on Sept. 11 and 12, Hoopfest announced in a news release.
“This move provides us the longest timeline to ensure that Hoopfest 2021 will not only be epic but also be safe for us to enjoy,” a news release said.
The decision was made for planning purposes with so much up in the air due to ever changing COVID-19 mitigation regulations, said Matt Santangelo, executive director of the Spokane Hoopfest Association.
Limiting the number of fans per athlete, stretching out courts to allow for physical distancing or limiting the number of teams that can register are all options, depending on the state of the pandemic ahead of the event, Santangelo said.
Holding the tournament in September means students will be back in school, another conflict that may prompt changes. The new Hoopfest weekend also falls on the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks on the World Trade Centers.
Hoopfest plans to work with local organizations to commemorate the historic anniversary throughout the tournament, Santangelo said.
Not only is Hoopfest a huge sporting event but it provides an economic boost to the region with an estimated $50 million impact in years prior, Santangelo said.