Hoops fortunes on the horizon at Washington State

A breakthrough Washington State campaign ended early at the NCAA tournament. But by all appearances, the Cougars won’t be going away anytime soon.
A convincing argument could be made that this was the best season in the history of WSU’s women’s basketball program. The Cougs accomplished a catalog of transformative feats, and made preseason prognosticators look silly when they qualified for their second-ever NCAA tourney, and first in 30 years.
And they’re confident they’ll be back before long, that this wasn’t a flash in the pan.
“When you get over the hump, when you have people that give their heart and soul, and they give so much effort, you can build on that,” said Wazzu coach Kamie Ethridge, who’s steered a program turnaround in Year 3 at the helm. “It’s a sad day, but in my mind, I’m pretty happy because I know what I have in the gym. I know how hard they’re going to work to get back here.”
Ninth-seeded WSU surged back from a 12-point second-quarter deficit and went toe-to-toe with No. 8 South Florida down the stretch Sunday, but a late turnover and a missed layup in the final 30 seconds bit the Cougs in a 57-53 heartbreaker in the first round of The Big Dance at the Frank Erwin Center in Austin, Texas.
It would have seemed too good to be true: The star freshman carrying her team to another heart-stopping victory — the biggest in the history of the program — at the arena where her coach once similarly lifted her team to extraordinary wins as a Texas Longhorn.
Surely, that was too scripted.
Yet amid this landmark season that checked off one historical achievement after another, maybe there was no such thing.
“I don’t think anyone can say we’re a team that gives up,” said Charlisse Leger-Walker, the aforementioned standout rookie guard. “That’s been a big thing, kinda the hallmark for us this year is that we’re super resilient.”
It was yet another gutsy effort from the Cougars, who came back to stun a pair of top-10 opponents and finished the regular season with their second winning record in 25 years despite being selected by conference coaches to wind up last in the league.
“It’s awesome to prove people wrong,” Leger-Walker said. “Just going in with a chip on your shoulder, doing things no one expected you to do, or expects you to do, even when you’ve proven yourself. I’m super proud of the way we were able to come back and the way we were able to compete.”
Leger-Walker, the Pac-12’s freshman of the year, posted a team-high 18 points to go with five rebounds and four assists — one of them an extraordinary, behind-the-head feed to Bella Murekatete early in the fourth. But she shot 4-for-18 from the floor as the Bulls keyed in on containing her.
She appeared poised to tie the game or win it late for the Cougars, but was called for traveling with 36 seconds left and missed a shot at the rim with 12 ticks to go — forgivable mistakes she owned afterwards — and learning moments for WSU’s young star.
“I have every confidence in the world that she’s going to come back better,” Ethridge said of her leader. “She’s a difference-maker. She’s made all the difference in the world for our program.”
The Cougs were reminiscent in stretches of the resolute and memorable team that’d knocked off No. 5 UCLA and No. 7 Arizona, and contended in a mess of games no one thought they would have en route to laying the groundwork for a tradition of women’s hoops success in Pullman.
“We’ve done so many things that are going to propel us forward next year,” Leger-Walker said. “Right after the game, obviously we were disappointed, but you could tell straight away that everyone just wants to come back and get better.”
WSU pulled off several seasons’ worth of firsts this year, including its first win against a top-5-ranked opponent, its first top-25 national ranking and its first trip to the national tournament in three decades. Leger-Walker said Ethridge had made a point at practices that this team could ultimately lift WSU to new heights.
The story of these Cougars wasn’t meant to align with a fairytale climax, instead serving as a chapter in the winding narrative of a long-awaited rise to prominence on the Palouse.
Hoops fortunes are on the horizon, which is not something many WSU teams have been able to claim. The Cougars lost at least 20 games four seasons in a row before this one.
So while any season-ending loss is painful, the optimistic outlook after this one was warranted.
Ethridge has plenty of momentum for her program. Leger-Walker was courted by programs with more prestige than Wazzu, but followed her sister to Pullman, paving the way for other high-profile recruits. Krystal Leger-Walker, the team’s only senior, could accept a free year of eligibility — extended by the NCAA in response to the coronavirus pandemic — and come back.
Sharpshooter Johanna Teder, who scored 16 points against USF, is just a sophomore. So is Murekatete, a 6-foot-3 center.
Soon, a storybook ending won’t seem too good to be true.
“I’m really proud,” Ethridge said. “When you sit back and think about it when it’s over, and realize what this team has done, what these new players have done, and the life they’ve brought into our team — (players who) brought that kind of pursuit of excellence and the impact they’ve made — gosh. The only thing we can think of is that we’re in a really great place.”
WASHINGTON ST. (12-12)
Motuga 1-4 1-2 4, Murekatete 3-12 0-0 6, K. Leger-Walker 1-6 0-0 3, C. Leger-Walker 4-18 8-8 18, Teder 6-11 0-0 16, Nankervis 1-3 2-2 4, Jones 1-1 0-0 2, Sarver 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 17-55 11-12 53.
SOUTH FLORIDA (19-3)
Leverett 4-4 0-0 8, Mununga 3-7 0-0 6, Harvey 3-12 4-6 10, Pinzan 4-11 2-2 12, Tsineke 7-18 2-2 18, Bermejo 0-0 0-0 0, Brabencova 0-0 0-0 0, Jordao 0-1 0-0 0, Alvarez 1-5 0-0 3. Totals 22-58 8-10 57.
Washington St. 15 14 16 8—53
South Florida 13 25 7 12—57
3-Point Goals: WSU 8-25 (Teder 4-9, C. Leger-Walker 2-10, Motuga 1-2, K. Leger-Walker 1-4), USF 5-17 (Pinzan 2-4, Tsineke 2-4, Alvarez 1-4, Harvey 0-5). Fouled out: K. Leger-Walker. Rebounds: WSU 36 (Motuga, Murekatete 8), USF 39 (Mununga 11). Assists: WSU 11 (C. Leger-Walker 4), USF 7 (Tsineke 3). Total fouls: WSU 15, USF 11.
