Hoping to create separation

Scrimmages offer the best chances for players to stand out and separate themselves in battles for coveted spots on the depth chart.
Washington State holds the first of its two fall camp football scrimmages at 9:40 a.m. today at Gesa Field. The scrimmage is open to media but closed to the public.
Here are three things to watch for as the Cougars take the field for their first gamelike scenario of the preseason:
Which tight end will push for the starting role?
One of the biggest storylines since first-year coach Jake Dickert and offensive coordinator Eric Morris took charge is the return of the Air Raid offense with the addition of tight end packages.
It’s the first time in more than 10 years WSU will field tight ends as part of its offense.
It’s a three-man fight for the spot between North Dakota transfer Billy Riviere, El Camino College product Cameron Johnson and four-star prep standout Andre Dollar.
All three have had their moments, but Riviere has emerged as a leader in the group.
With his 6-foot-4, 245-pound frame and his long blond hair and beard, Riviere has taken on several imposing nicknames like “Mountain Man” and “Viking.”
“There’s been a bunch of nicknames … They come out everywhere, but I love it,” Riviere said.
The sophomore mostly was a blocking tight end in the Football Championship Subdivision ranks — his biggest strength and favorite part of playing the position — but he’s also showing potential as a route runner and pass catcher.
“Our role, we need to be versatile,” Riviere said of the tight ends. “We need to be able to step down in the box, block a linebacker, block a D-end; do that, but also can we split it out wide on the very next play and kick out a corner, make a move 1-on-1 and get loose.
“I think our role is being a versatile weapon for this offense.”
Will anyone be able to stop Brennan Jackson?
When asked who the defensive MVP of fall camp has been so far, Dickert had an easy answer: junior edge Brennan Jackson.
With fellow star edge Ron Stone Jr. taking it easy so far in camp, Jackson has been almost unstoppable in the front seven. The 6-4, 263-pound junior is a handful for WSU’s young offensive line.
Will anybody be able to stop him or will the coaches try to dial him back and give others a chance to shine?
“I just think he’s been a human wrecking ball,” Dickert said. “Coach (A.J. Cooper) won’t like it, but I’m going to continue to pull him back, make sure he’s ready for Week 1 ’cause he has just one way he knows who to do things and that is full throttle.”
The connection between quarterback Cam Ward and his receivers
Gone are last year’s starting quarterback and top two receivers — Jayden de Laura, Travell Harris and Calvin Jackson, respectively.
But the Cougars are excited about their replacements in a pass-heavy offense — quarterback Cam Ward and receivers De’Zhaun Stribling, Lincoln Victor and Renard Bell.
Ward is a poised leader who has the feel of an upperclassman despite being a sophomore, and Bell provides six years of experience in crimson and gray.
Victor and Stribling also have taken massive strides so far in fall camp.
In recent days, coaches said the long passing game is catching up to the quick game and run-pass option, which were the offense’s strengths early in camp.
Now, they just have to show it in the scrimmage.
“Just getting more prepared, getting more comfortable in what I’m doing,” Stribling said of his camp goals. “Just be all around mentally and physically ready and locked in.”