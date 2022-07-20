Hornets forward Bridges facing 3 domestic violence charges

FILE - Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) moves up court during an NBA basketball game against the Denver Nuggets on Monday, March 28, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. Hornets forward Miles Bridges was arrested Wednesday, June 29, 2022, in Los Angeles after a warrant was issued, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. The details of the arrest and the charges were not immediately available. (AP Photo/Rusty Jones, File)

LOS ANGELES — Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges is facing three felony domestic violence charges after being accused of assaulting his girlfriend in front of their two children last month, the Los Angeles County district attorney said Tuesday.

District Attorney George Gascón said his office filed one felony count of injuring a child’s parent and two felony counts of child abuse under circumstances or conditions likely to cause great bodily injury or death. Bridges is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday.

“Children who witness family violence are especially vulnerable and the impact on them is immeasurable,” Gascón said.

