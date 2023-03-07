BOISE — The sixth-seeded Idaho women’s basketball team ended the season one-and-done in the Big Sky tournament in Boise, losing Monday to third-seeded Sacramento State 73-58.
The Hornets had won the previous two season meetings against the Vandals by results of 15 points on Jan. 5 and seven points on Feb. 4.
Senior forward Beyonce Bea led Idaho with 16 points to pair with her six rebounds. Junior guard Sydney Gandy had 11 points to go with three assists and two steals and graduate senior guard Tiana Johnson closed out her career for the Vandals with 10 points, four rebounds and two steals.
Sacramento State was led with 22 points apiece from senior guard Kahlaijah Dean and junior center Isnelle Natabou. Dean added 13 rebounds, eight assists and two steals to her statline while Natabou added 10 rebounds and a block- good for a double-double for both players.
The opening quarter Monday did little to inspire confidence the postseason game would be a different result for Idaho (13-17) than the previous meetings against Sacramento State (23-7).
The Hornets scored 17 points in the opening 10 minutes, holding the Vandals to only 10 points on a 4-for-15 clip.
Idaho was able to keep the game in hand through the first couple minutes of the first, tying the game at eight points apiece after a 3-pointer from Bea with 6:53 to go in the frame.
Sacramento State would go on a 9-2 run in the remaining time in the first quarter to take the seven-point lead going into the second.
The Vandals recorded better marks in the second quarter, bumping up their shooting percentage from 26.7% to 41.2%, but the Hornets still managed to tack three points on to their lead to go into halftime with a 38-28 advantage.
Idaho came out in the third quarter returning the favor with a 16-10 scoring advantage while holding the Hornets to a 4-for-16 shooting clip from the floor. The Vandals went into the fourth quarter down 48-44 and the game, seemingly, still in-hand.
With 9:53 left in the game, Bea made a layup to get Idaho wtihin two, but that would be the closest Sacramento State would allow the Vandals to get.
The Hornets nearly doubled their opposition’s points for the rest of the game and advanced in the Big Sky tournament.
“Five people gotta be out there doing everything and being a part of what we do,” Idaho head coach Jon Newlee said. “And unfortunately that just didn’t happen tonight.”
Bea 6-18 3-3 16, Gandy 4-11 0-0 11, Wallace 3-5 1-1 9, Malone 1-5 0-0 2, Johnson 4-9 0-0 10, Smith 3-7 1-1 7, Brans 0-1 0-0 0, Phillips 1-2 1-2 3. Totals 22-58 6-7 58.
Dean 10-20 0-0 22, Natabou 10-18 2-3 22, Olivares 1-4 1-2 4, Peneueta 4-6 3-4 11, Randhawa 2-10 2-2 8, Amusan 2-4 0-0 6, Edge 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-62 5-7 73.
Sacramento State 17 21 10 24—73
3-point goals — Idaho 8-26 (Gandy 3-7, Wallace 2-4, Johnson 2-7, Bea 1-3, Brans 0-1, Smith 0-2, Malone 0-2), Sacramento State 10-25 (Peneueta 3-4, Amusan 2-4, Dean 2-7, Randhawa 2-7, Olivares 1-3). Rebounds — Idaho 24 (Malone, Bea 6), Sacramento State 42 (Dean 13). Assists — Idaho 13 (Bea, Gandy, Smith 3), Sacramento State 12 (Dean 8). Total fouls — Idaho 8, Sacramento State 14.