BOISE — The sixth-seeded Idaho women’s basketball team ended the season one-and-done in the Big Sky tournament in Boise, losing Monday to third-seeded Sacramento State 73-58.

The Hornets had won the previous two season meetings against the Vandals by results of 15 points on Jan. 5 and seven points on Feb. 4.

Senior forward Beyonce Bea led Idaho with 16 points to pair with her six rebounds. Junior guard Sydney Gandy had 11 points to go with three assists and two steals and graduate senior guard Tiana Johnson closed out her career for the Vandals with 10 points, four rebounds and two steals.

