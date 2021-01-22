PULLMAN — Washington State and its program pillar of defense were “stuck in the mud” out of the gates. The Cougars went down big midway through the first half and couldn’t chip away much at sharpshooting Utah’s lead, falling 71-56 on Thursday at Beasley Coliseum in a Pac-12 men’s basketball game.
“I don’t know if that’s fatigue or preparation or what, but it didn’t feel like we were quick,” Cougs coach Kyle Smith said.
The balanced, potent Utes offense made seven of its first 10 field-goal attempts and shot 67 percent from the field in the first period, outscoring Wazzu (9-5, 2-5) in the paint by 16 points, a trend that would emerge throughout the night.
Utah (6-6, 5-3) led by 17 — WSU’s largest deficit at the break this season — then answered every slight second-half run from the Cougs to maintain a double-digit advantage, which was initially fashioned after the first 10 minutes.
Overall, the Utes shot 28-for-51 (55 percent) against a Wazzu team that led the nation in field-goal percentage defense just two short weeks ago. The visitors assisted on 19 of their baskets.
“Really difficult game for us tonight,” Smith said. “Utah just kinda punched us in the mouth and put the ball in the basket in the first half. We dug ourselves a hole and we couldn’t get back in there.
“We were bad first half (defensively). That’s the best way to put it.”
After 27 minutes, only two Cougars had made more than one field goal. Standout point guard Isaac Bonton, who entered the day as one of the NCAA’s hottest players, was locked up and limited to four points on 1-for-8 from the floor. It was the first game in the past 31 that Bonton has been held under double digits, which stood as the country’s second-longest active streak. He committed four turnovers.
“Could’ve helped a lot, but we’ve got to be able to play better when he doesn’t (have a huge night),” Smith said of Bonton, who came into the game averaging a league-best 21.7 points per game in Pac-12 play. “If we’re counting on it, that’s going to be tough.”
Sophomore guard Noah Williams totaled 17 points on 6-for-11 shooting, and freshman post Efe Abogidi got going late, finishing with 12 points. Williams also tallied five assists and four steals.
No other Cougars scored more than six points as WSU shot 20-for-53 (37.7 percent) and coughed it up 15 times.
Center Branden Carlson led five Utes in double figures with 14 points, adding 10 rebounds. Guard Rylan Jones doled out 10 assists, while Timmy Allen (13 points), Riley Battin (12), Alfonso Plummer (12) and Mikael Jantunen (10) also contributed.
The five shot a combined 25-for-41 (61 percent). Carlson, Jantunen and Plummer accounted for 32 of Utah’s 43 points — on 14-of-18 shooting — in the first stanza.
WSU, which started the season 8-0, suffered its fourth straight loss, and second of the season on Friel Court. The Cougars have dropped five of six league games since Pac-12 action resumed at the start of the year. They haven’t held a lead in the past three contests. Utah has won 13 consecutive meetings between the two.
Wazzu plays host to Colorado at 5 p.m. on Saturday.
UTAH (6-6, 5-3)
Allen 4-7 5-5 13, Jantunen 4-6 2-2 10, Carlson 7-12 0-0 14, Jones 2-6 0-0 5, Larsson 1-3 2-2 5, Plummer 5-9 0-0 12, Battin 5-7 0-0 12, Brenchley 0-1 0-0 0, Thioune 0-0 0-0 0, Kellier 0-0 0-0 0, Martinez 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-51 9-9 71.
WASHINGTON ST. (9-5, 2-5)
Jakimovski 0-5 0-0 0, Abogidi 3-7 5-5 12, Markovetskyy 1-1 0-0 2, Bonton 1-8 2-3 4, Williams 6-11 2-2 17, Fitzgerald-Warren 2-4 0-0 6, Jackson 2-5 0-0 4, Miller 1-5 0-2 2, Rodman 1-3 0-0 3, Bamba 1-1 0-0 2, Kunc 1-2 0-0 2, Chatfield 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 20-53 9-12 56.
Halftime: Utah 43-26. 3-point goals: Utah 6-14 (Battin 2-3, Plummer 2-5, Larsson 1-1, Jones 1-3, Brenchley 0-1, Jantunen 0-1), WSU 7-19 (Williams 3-4, Fitzgerald-Warren 2-3, Abogidi 1-2, Rodman 1-3, Bonton 0-3, Jakimovski 0-4). Rebounds: Utah 29 (Carlson 10), WSU 23 (Jakimovski 6). Assists: Utah 19 (Jones 10), WSU 13 (Williams 5). Total fouls: Utah 15, WSU 14.