PULLMAN — Trailing by two at halftime on their home court, the Greyhound girls got a 12-point third-quarter boost from freshman Ava Petrino en route to topping nonleague foe Ridgeline of Liberty Lake 53-42 for their first win of the season.
Petrino finished the night with a game-high 20 points, while Sehra Singh provided 11 points and Audrey Pitzer had 10 for Pullman (1-5).
“We definitely kind of broke through a little bit tonight,” Greyhounds coach Angie Barbour said. “... We needed to break through and score and play good defense, and we did all of those things tonight, so that was great.”
RIDGELINE-LIBERTY LAKE (0-8)
Renken 2 2-3 7, Atwood 0 0-0 0, Adam 1 1-2 3, Putch 4 1-3 9, Paske 1 0-0 2, Robinson 6 2-3 17, Mueller 2 0-0 4. Totals 16 6-11 42.
PULLMAN (1-5)
Meg Limburg 0 3-4 3, Elise McDougle 1 0-0 2, Audrey Pitzer 4 2-4 10, Lacie Sines 2 0-0 5, Ava Petrino 9 1-5 20, Marissa Carper 0 0-0 0, Shelby Paul 0 0-0 0, Suhailey Reyes 0 0-0 0, Sehra Singh 4 2-2 11, Ryliann Bednar 0 0-0 0, Sophie Armstrong 1 0-0 2. Totals 21 8-15 53.
Ridgeline 8 17 4 13—42
Pullman 14 9 22 8—53
3-point goals — Robinson 3, Renken Petrino 2, Sines, Singh.
JV — Pullman def. Ridgeline.
C — Pullman def. Ridgeline.
Deary 53, St. John Bosco 27
DEARY — The Mustangs held the Patriots to single-digits in all four quarters in a Whitepine League Division II victory.
“Thought we had a good balanced inside-outside game tonight,” Deary coach Kendra Keen said.
Macie Ashmead paced the Mustangs (4-3, 3-1) with 16 points. Araya Wood hit three 3s and had 13 points and Triniti Wood hit two from outside and finished with 10 points.
ST. JOHN BOSCO-COTTON. (0-4, 0-3)
Jade Prigge 5 2-3 13, Dani Sonnen 1 2-2 4, Noelle Chmelik 0 0-0 0, Sarah Walters 2 0-0 6, Julia Wassmuth 1 0-0 2, Rachel Sonnen 1 0-0 2, Raylie Warren 0 0-0 0. Totals 10 4-5 27.DEARY (4-3, 3-1)
Madelyn Proctor 0 0-0 0, Kaylee Wood 2 2-2 6, Kenadie Kirk 1 3-4 6, Emiley Scott 1 0-0 2, Araya Wood 5 0-2 13, Triniti Wood 4 0-0 10, Macie Ashmead 7 2-2 16, Dantae Workman 0 0-0 0. Totals 20 7-10 53.
St. John Bosco 7 6 9 5—27
Deary 16 13 12 12—53
3-point goals — Walters 2, Prigge, A. Wood 3, T. Wood 2, Kirk.
Garfield-Palouse 61, Oakesdale 40
OAKESDALE, Wash. — Kenzi Pedersen scored 30 points as the Vikings remained undefeated in Southeast 1B League Wheat Division play, beating the Nighthawks.
With the performance, Pedersen topped the 1,000 career point plateau.
Madi Cloninger hit three-second half 3s for Garfield-Palouse (5-1, 3-0). Mak Collier added 11 points.
GARFIELD-PALOUSE (5-1, 3-0)
Kara Blomgren 1 0-0 3, Zoe Laughary 0 0-0 0, Kennedy Cook 0 0-0 0, Madi Cloninger 3 0-0 9, Mak Collier 5 0-0 11, Maci Brantner 4 0-0 8, Kenzi Pedersen 13 2-2 30. Totals 26 2-2 61.
OAKESDALE (3-3, 1-2)
Emily Dingman 0 0-0 0, Marilla Hockett 7 6-7 22, Bradyn Henley 1 0-0 2, Lucy Hockett 5 0-0 12, Samantha Holling 0 0-0 0, Kaylee Hinnenkamp 2 0-0 4. Totals 15 6-7 40.
Garfield-Palouse 16 14 12 19—61
Oakesdale 6 8 13 13—40
3-point goals — Cloninger 3, Pedersen 2, Collier, Blomgren, M. Hockett 2, L. Hockett 2.
Grangeville 66, Kendrick 48
KENDRICK — The Bulldogs jumped out to an 11-point first quarter lead and held steady for a nonleague win over the Tigers.
Camden Barger led Grangeville (6-2) with 21 points. Bailey Vanderwall had 13 points and led the team with four steals. Adelei LeFebvre scored 10.
For Kendrick (7-1), Erin Morgan scored most of her 13 points in the second half and Drew Stacy added 10.
GRANGEVILLE (6-2)
Camden Barger 8 4-5 21, Macy Smith 3 2-2 8, Talia Brown 1 1-2 3, Cameran Green 2 1-2 5, Bella Dame 0 0-0 0, Bailey Vanderwall 6 0-0 13, Abbie Frei 0 0-0 0, Mattie Thacker 0 0-0 0, Adri Anderson 1 0-0 2, Adalei LeFebvre 3 4-7 10, Madalyn Green 2 0-2 4. Totals 26 12-20 66.
KENDRICK (7-1)
Rose Stewart 0 0-0 0, Drew Stacy 5 0-3 10, Natalie Kimbley 1 1-1 3, Hannah Tweit 2 3-5 7, Morgan Silflow 2 0-0 5, Erin Morgan 5 3-4 13, Ruby Stewart 3 1-2 7, Hailey Taylor 1 0-0 3. Totals 19 8-15 48.
Grangeville 21 7 18 20 — 66
Kendrick 10 6 13 19 — 48
3-point goals — Barger, Vanderwall, Silflow, Taylor.
JV — Grangeville 40-28
BOYS BASKETBALLPullman 87, Ridgeline 45
PULLMAN — Jaedyn Brown hit five 3s and finished with 30 points as the Greyhounds rolled past the Falcons in a nonleague game.
Brown finished 12-of-17 from the field, including 7-of-8 from inside the arc.
Pullman (5-1) also had Dane Sykes (11), Tanner Barbour (10) and Thomas Cole (10) in double figures.
RIDGELINE-LIBERTY LAKE (1-7)
Isaac Richardson 2 0-2 4, Landen Quesnell 0 2-2 2, Dakota Means 1 0-0 2, Brayden Allen 4 1-2 12, Kole LeGrant 0 0-0 0, Wyatt Cline 3 0-0 7, Tanner Smith 1 4-4 6, Cade Rickard 1 0-0 2, Easton Amend 1 0-0 2, Deakon Sell 1 0-0 3, Michael Perry 0 0-0 0, Jace Dunham 2 0-0 5. Totals 16 7-10 45.
PULLMAN (5-1)
Grayson Hunt 4 0-0 8, Payton Rogers 4 0-0 9, Tanner Barbour 4 0-0 10, Riley Pettitt 1 2-2 4, Thomas Cole 4 2-5 10, Luke Pendry 0 0-0 0, Jaedyn Brown 12 1-1 30, Champ Powaukee 0 0-0 0, Tyler El bracht 1 2-2 5, Dane Sykes 4 0-0 11. Totals 34 7-10 87.
Ridgeline 7 15 15 8 — 45
Pullman 25 24 23 15 — 87
3-point goals — Allen 3, Cline, Sell, Dunham, Brown 5, Sykes 3, Barbour 2, Rogers, Elbracht.
Moscow 63, Lakeland 49
RATHDRUM, Idaho — The Bears came out strong in the third quarter, outscoring the Hawks 20-9 en route to victory in their Inland Empire League opener.
Bryden Brown led Moscow (4-2, 1-2) with 14 points, but coach Josh Uhrig was more impressed with his defensive effort.
“Brown did a phenomenal job on the defensive end, shut down Grant Roth, their leading scorer,” Uhrig said.
Jamari Simpson had 13 points, Barrett Abendroth had 11 points and seven rebounds, as the Bears only committed five turnovers in the game.
MOSCOW (4-2, 1-2)
Bryden Brown 6 0-0 14, Dylan Rehder 2 2-2 7, Cody Isakson 2 0-0 5, Jamari Simpson 4 4-4 13, Taylor Strong 1 2-2 5, Caleb Skinner 0 0-0 0, Zac Skinner 0 0-0 0, Ian Hillman 1 0-0 2, Sam Kees 2 0-0 6, Barrett Abendroth 5 1-2 11. Totals 23 9-10 63.
LAKELAND-RATHDRUM (1-4, 0-2)
Nick Nowell 0 0-0 0, Jared Rings 0 0-0 0, Bryce Henry 4 4-6 13, Abe Munyer 5 5-7 16, Scotty Hocking 1 0-0 2, Grant Roth 3 2-3 10, Josh Haug 0 0-0 0, Caysen Loutzenhiser 2 0-0 4, Collin Cameron 1 0-0 3, Jack Boettcher 0 1-2 1, Tommy Pearson 0 0-0 0. Totals 16 12-18 49.
Moscow 13 16 20 14 — 63
Lakeland 14 14 9 12 — 49
3-point goals — Brown 2, Kees 2, Rehder, Isakson, Simpson, Strong, Roth 2, Henry, Munyer, Cameron.
JV — Lakeland won
Timberline 41, Kendrick 25
WEIPPE — The Spartans of Weippe were declared victorious in a Whitepine League Division II game against Tigers from Thursday, which was halted with less than four minutes remaining in regulation because of a power outage.
Timberline (2-3, 2-1) trailed 12-10 through the opening quarter, but took over with a 16-2 showing in the second.
Ty Koepp of Kendrick (3-3, 3-2) led all scorers with 20 points.
There were multiple power outages during the course of the game, culminating in one which lasted an hour-and-a-half and put an end to it midway through the fourth quarter.
KENDRICK (3-3, 3-2)
Lane Clemenhagen 1 1-1 3, Preston Boyer 0 0-0 0, Wyatt Cook 0 0-0 0, Mason Kimberling 0 0-0 0, Tommy Stamper 0 0-0 0, Brock Boyer 0 0-0 0, Ty Koepp 10 0-0 20, Dallas Morgan 1 0-1 2. Totals 12 1-2 25.
TIMBERLINE (2-3, 2-1)
Parker Brown 6 0-2 17, Micah Nelson 2 1-2 6, Logan Hunter 2 0-0 5, Rylan West 1 0-0 2, Zerrick Mitchell 0 0-0 0, Jude Nelson 0 0-0 0, Gavin Christopherson 5 0-0 11. Totals 16 1-4 41.
Kendrick 12 2 8 3—25
Timberline 10 16 15 0—41
3-point goals — Brown 5, Nelson, Hunter, Christopherson.
JV — Timberline 33, Kendrick 26 (one half, OT)
Deary 56, St. John Bosco 40
DEARY — The Mustangs dominated the rebounding battle 29-12 as they handled the visiting Patriots from Cottonwood in Whitepine League Division II play.
Blaine Clark (15 points), Kalab Rickard (10) and Lakye Taylor (10) all scored in double digits for Deary (2-5, 2-2).
ST. JOHN BOSCO (3-2, 2-1)
Elijah Rauzi 0 0-0 0, Cody Wassmuth 5 3-7 14, Luke Stubbers 3 0-0 6, Stallone Hoene 0 0-0 0, Clay Weckman 2 0-0 4, Tory Schmelik 6 0-0 12, Levi Wassmuth 2 0-1 4, Dustin Kaschmitter 0 0-0 0. Totals 18 3-8 40.
DEARY (2-5, 2-2)
Laithan Proctor 3 0-0 8, Kalab Rickard 4 1-3 10, Wyatt Vincent 0 0-0 0, Blaine Clark 3 8-8 15, Gus Rickert 4 1-2 9, TJ Beyer 0 0-0 0, Dale Fletcher 1 1-1 4, Tucker Ashmead 0 0-0 0, Dallen Stapleton 0 0-0 0, Braedyn Stettler 0 0-0 0, Lakye Taylor 5 0-2 10. Totals 20 11-16 56.
St. John Bosco 14 4 12 10—40
Deary 17 14 11 14—56
3-point goals — C. Wassmuth, Proctor 2, Clark, Fletcher, Rickard.
WRESTLINGPullman has three out to semifinals at Tri-State
COEUR D’ALENE — Three wrestlers from Pullman are in the semifinal round of the Tri-State 2021 wrestling tournament at Christiansen Gymnasium at North Idaho College.
The Greyhounds are sitting at 20th in the 30-team field with 52.5 points. Potlatch, which did not get a wrestler out to the semis, is 29th with 32 points.
Pullman’s Ivan Acosta (138) won all three of his matches by decision, Jeroen Smith (145) went 3-0 with two pins, and Gabe Smith (152) also went 3-0 with a tech fall and a fall.
Action continues at 9 a.m. today.