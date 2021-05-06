Visiting Clarkston blitzed Pullman in Game 1 of a Class 2A Greater Spokane League softball doubleheader, only for the Greyhounds to turn the tables in Game 2.
The scores were 9-1 for Clarkston and 14-4 for Pullman at PHS on Wednesday afternoon.
The Bantams started fast with a seven-run first inning and never looked back in the opener, conceding just one seventh-inning run. Pullman had its own six- and seven-run innings to start the rematch, in which it would prevail by mercy rule in five innings.
Emma McManigle pitched a complete game for the Bantams (6-6) and hit a double to boot in Game 1. Copeland made two base hits with a double and three RBI for the victorious Clarkston effort in the first game, plus three hits and three more RBI in defeat in the second.
Meghan McSweeney homered on one of her two hits and had three RBI to aid the Game 2 triumph for Pullman (4-7).
Hailey Talbot and Kinsey Kallaher divided up the Greyhounds’ pitching effort between them and each hit a double for the day.
Kallaher fanned five in 4 innings of work before being relieved by Talbot, who used just nine pitches to close the game after five frames.
The Hounds’ Sophie Armstrong batted 3-for-4, plating two runs and scoring once herself.
Chelsea Johnson hit 3-for-4, driving in three runs. Keleigh Myers went 3-for-4, sending home a run, and Madison Wolfe was 2-for-3 with a walk and an RBI.
Pullman scored 13 of its runs in the first two innings. McSweeney, batting third overall, swatted her two-run homer to make it 3-0 after eight pitches. The Hounds had four hits and two walks in the first.
PHS registered eight consecutive hits to kick off the second, which included a triple from Johnson.
Kelsi Benton led the way for the hosts in the opener, batting 2-for-4 with an RBI.
GAME 1
Clarkston 710 010 0—9 13 3
Pullman 000 000 1—1 5 1
E. McManigle and C. Arnot; H. Talbot, K. Kallaher (5) and C. Johnson.
Clarkston hits — L. Copeland 2 (2B), B. Calkins 2, T. Blewett 2, M. Broemeling 2, McManigle (2B), H. Murphy, L. Erb, B. Blaydes, Arnot.
Pullman hits — K. Benton 2, H. Talbot (2B), M. McSweeney, M. Wolfe.
GAME 2
Pullman 670 01—14 18 1
Clarkston 200 20— 4 9 2
K. Kallaher, H. Talbot (5) and C. Johnson; S. Sandeen, E. McManigle (4) and C. Arnot.
Pullman hits — K. Myers 3, S. Armstrong 3, M. McSweeney 2 (HR), Johnson 2 (3B), Kallaher 2 (2B), Talbot 2, M. Wolfe 2, E. McDougle, K. Benton.
Clarkston hits — L. Copeland 3, McManigle, B. Calkins, T. Blewett, L. Erb, Sandeen, Arnot.