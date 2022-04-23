AREA ROUNDUP
The Pullman Greyhounds raced through Game 1 and won Game 2 by a nose Friday in Class 2A Greater Spokane League softball competition at Clarkston.
Elise McDougle had a three-run home run in the first inning to spark the Pullman offense in a 15-4 first-game win, then notched three hits in a 22-21 win in the second tilt.
Ava Petrino provided the Greyhounds (3-8, 3-6) with seven total hits, including three doubles. Sophie Armstrong pitched all of Game 1 and relieved Kinsey Rees at the mound in the third inning of a high-scoring Game 2.
Clarkston is 5-7, 3-4.
GAME 1
Pullman 507 12—15 13
Clarkston 022 00— 4 4
Sophie Armstrong and Keleigh Myers; Murray Broemeling and Leah Copeland.
Pullman hits — Ava Petrino 3 (2B), Stewart 3, Elise McDougle 2 (HR), Frances Lindberg 2 (2B), Myers 2 (2B), Armstrong.
Clarkston hits — Copeland 2 (2B), M. Broemeling, G. Broemeling.
———
GAME 2
Pullman 161 606 2—22 22 5
Clarkston 245 040 6—21 8 4
Kinsey Rees, Sophie Armstrong (3) and Corrine Stewart; Murray Broemeling and Leah Copeland. W–Armstrong. L–Broemeling.
Pullman hits — Ava Petrino 4 (2 2B), Suhailey Reyes 3 (3B), Elsie McDougle 3, Keleigh Myers 3 (2 2B), Marissa Carper 3 (2B), Frances Lindberg 2 (2B), Sophie Armstrong 2, Corrine Stewart, Taylore Wolfe.
Clarkston hits — Murray Broemeling 3, Amber Stoker 2 (3B), Brooke Blaydes, Aiva Tannehill, Nataley York (2B).
Moscow 8-15, Lakeland 10-4
RATHDRUM — The Moscow Bears opened up 4A Inland Empire League by splitting a doubleheader with Lakeland.
Lakeland (6-8, 3-1) took the first game 10-8 and Moscow (5-9-1, 1-1) rolled in a second game that was called by the mercy rule.
“First game we got the hits, just could not string them together,” Moscow coach Katie Habryle said. “Second game we kept it going.”
Bella Fleischman, Amanda Pouchnik and Megan Highfill hit home runs for Moscow.
Harley See of Lakeland was a single shy of the cycle in Game 2.
GAME 1
Moscow 200 114— 8 16 5
Lakeland 031 015—10 9 0
Maya Kees and Megan Highfill; Emma Avalos and N/A.
Moscow hits — Annie Branen 3, Bella Fleischman 3 (HR, 2B), Kaci Kiblen 3 (2B), Hannah Robertson 3 (2B), Megan Highfill 2, Brennan Newland (2B), Kelly Stodick.
Lakeland hits — Olivia Staudinger 2 (HR), Payton Sterling 2, Cienna Walls 2 (HR, 2B), Emma Avalos, Kyleigh Dyer, Alexis Hanna.
GAME 2
Moscow 323 52—15 14 0
Lakeland 200 02— 4 5 1
Kelly Stodick and Megan Highfill; Aubrie Goncalves, Emma Avalos (3) and N/A.
Moscow hits — Amanda Pouchnik 3 (HR), Megan Highfill 2 (HR, 2B), Annie Branen 2, Bella Fleischman 2, Hannah Robertson 2, Kelly Stodick 2, Angel Sparks.
Lakeland hits — Harley See 3 (HR, 3B, 2B), Payton Sterling (HR), Kyleigh Dyer.
Kendrick 21-17, Prairie 2-3
KENDRICK — The Kendrick Tigers scored a combined 38 runs in a Whitepine League doubleheader sweep of the Prairie Pirates.
Kendrick (6-2, 4-1) won the first game 21-2 and the second 17-3.
Hailey Taylor hit a grand slam in the first game. Hannah Tweit went deep in the second game, going 3-for-3 and knocking in five in the game.
Erin Morgan was a home run away from the cycle going 3-for-4 scoring three times and collecting three RBI.
GAME 1
Kendrick 45(12)—21 12 0
Prairie 020— 2 2 0
Taylor Boyer, Hailey Taylor and Kenadie Kirk, Lilly Hanson (3); Mackenzie Key, Alexis Schumaker and Josie Remacle. W—Taylor. L—Key.
Kendrick hits — Harley Heimgartner 3 (2 3B), Kenadie Kirk 3 (2 2B), Sage Cochrane 2, Hailey Taylor (HR), Natalie Kimbley (3B), Erin Morgan (2B), Morgan Silflow.
Prairie hits — Kaylie Lockett (2B), Josie Remacle.
———
GAME 2
Prairie 102 00— 3 6 0
Kendrick 735 2x—17 18 0
Mackenzie Key and Josie Remacle; Taylor Boyer and Kenadie Kirk.
Prairie hits — Delanie Lockett 2, Riley Enneking (2B), Mackenzie Key, Josie Remacle, Amelia Uhlenkott.
Kendrick hits — Hannah Tweit 3 (HR), Erin Morgan 3 (3B, 2B), Hailey Taylor 3, Morgan Silflow 3, Harley Heimgartner 2, Sage Cochrane (2B), Kenadie Kirk, Natalie Kimbley, Taylor Boyer.
CVHS 6-5, Genesee 2-6
KOOSKIA — Clearwater Valley’s Jessica Ketola totaled 24 strikeouts as she pitched both games of a Whitepine League doubleheader split against Genesee.
The Rams carried Game 1 on the strength of a four-run second inning, then made another four-run showing in the seventh inning of Game 2 for a near-tying rally, but came up just short and suffered their first loss of the season. They are now 6-1 overall and 4-1 in league play.
For Genesee (1-3, 1-3), Harlei Donner had three hits, Audrey Barber added two hits with a triple and Shelby Hanson also had two hits with a double to contribute to the victory in the second game.
GAME 1
Clearwater Valley 040 101—6 7 x
Genesee 000 002—2 2 x
Jessica Ketola and Rayne Martinez; Kendra Meyer and Maxine English.
Clearwater Valley hits — Cloie Spencer 2, Kayleigh Tavernier 2, Macy Morrow 2, Meg’n Blundell.
Genesee hits — Makayla Herman, Mia Scharnhorst.
———
GAME 2
Genesee 000 210 3—6 10 x
CVHS 010 000 4—5 8 x
R. Leseman and M. English; Ketola and Martinez.
Genesee hits — Harlei Donner 3, Audrey Barber 2 (3B), Shelby Hanson 2 (2B), Meyer, Herman, Scharnhorst.
Clearwater Valley hits — Ketola 2 (2B), Ariana Davie 2 (2B), Martinez 2 (2B), Blundell, Tavernier (2B).
Potlatch 16-15, Nezperce 1-3
POTLATCH — Rebecca Butterfield of Potlatch pitched a complete Game 2 with 11 strikeouts to help the Loggers cut down Nezperce in both installments of a Whitepine League doubleheader.
Tayva McKinney hit a home run in Game 1 and had a triple and three RBI in Game 2 for Potlatch (6-2, 6-0), while Emma Chambers totaled five hits from eight at-bats.
For Nezperce (0-5, 0-3), Sierra Hand tripled in the first game and Darlene Matson had hits in both games with a double in the second.
GAME 1
Nezperce 100 000 0— 1 3 1
Potlatch 352 600 x—16 9 1
Sierra Hand, Hannah Miller (4) and; Rebecca Butterfield, Josie Larson (4) and N/A.
Nezperce hits — Hand (3B), C. Brammer, Darlene Matson.
Potlatch hits — Emma Chambers 3, Tayva McKinney 2 (HR), Larson, Allison Akins, Delaney Beckner, Jaylee Fry.
———
GAME 2
Potlatch 202 470 0—15 14 4
Nezperce 100 110 0— 3 3 6
Butterfield and N/A; Miller and N/A.
Potlatch hits — Larson 3, Chambers 2, McKinney 2 (3B), Butterfield 2, Fry 2, K. Hadaller (2B), Akins, Beckner.
Nezperce hits — Miller 2, Matson (2B).
Garfield-Palouse 19-12, Sunnyside Christian 12-13
SUNNYSIDE, Wash. — Garfield-Palouse split two high-scoring games against Sunnyside Christian in a Southeast 1B League doubleheader Thursday.
Kenzi Pedersen had 12 strikeouts in Game 1 for Garfield-Palouse (5-5, 2-4) and earned the win.
Megan Olson led Gar-Pal in hits with four and Zenni Felay added three.
Game 2 saw the Vikings on the opposite end of the offensive explosion, losing by one run in a game that saw 25 runs.
GAME 1
Gar-Pal 105 007 6—19 13 5
Sunnyside 500 210 4—12 8 5
Kenzi Pedersen and Megan Olson; Taylor Andringa and Ella Alseth.
Gar-Pal hits — Megan Olson 4, Zenni Felay 3, Madi Cloninger 2 (3B), Clare Bowechop 2, Kendra Lentz, Kenzi Pedersen
Sunnyside Chr. hits — Haylie Wolters 3 (2B), Taylor Andringa 2, Devan Harrington (3B), Madi Fultz (2B), Ella Alseth
———
GAME 2
Gar-Pal 002 302 5—12 7 3
Sunnyside. 016 150 x—13 6 1
Madi Cloninger, Kenzi Pedersen (4) and Clare Bowechop; Taylor Andringa and Breya Farber. L — Cloninger
Gar-Pal hits — Kenzi Pedersen 2, Madi Cloninger 2, Clare Bowechop, Maci Brantner, Aaliyah Holbrook,
Sunnyside Christian hits — Haley Welters 2, Sadie Alseth 2, Piper Clopp, Breya Farber
Lapwai-Potlatch delayed
Friday’s slated Whitepine League game between Lapwai and Potlatch was postponed because of scheduling issues.
A makeup date has not yet been announced
BaseballColfax 8-9, Reardan 1-15
REARDAN — The Colfax Bulldogs split a 2B Bi-County doubleheader with Reardan on Friday.
Colfax took Game 1 by a score of 8-1. Reardan would respond with a 15-9 win in the second game.
In the first game, Alex Mortensen scattered six hits and struck out three in the complete game win.
JJ Bodey had three RBI in the game.
Alex Mortensen went 4-for-4 with two doubles and a triple with two runs scored and two RBI.
GAME 1
Colfax 013 100 3—8 9 0
Reardan 000 100 0—1 6 2
Alex Mortensen and Braden Plummer; Caden Day, T. Nelson (7) and Evan Moser. W—Mortensen. L— Day.
Colfax hits — JD Peterson 2 (3B), Braden Plummer 2, Ryan Henning (2B), Mason Gilchrist (2B), Dawson Lobdell, Jakob Sisk, JJ Bodey.
Reardan hits — Caden Day 2, Tate Nelson, Greg Alvarez, Noah Meyer, Andrew Schulz.
———
GAME 2
Colfax 005 001 3— 9 10 3
Reardan 055 401 x—15 12 2
Dawson Lobdell, Mason Gilchrist (3) and Braden Plummer; Abe Nelson, Tate Nelson (7) and Evan Moser. W— A. Nelson. L—Lobdell.
Colfax hits — Alex Mortensen 4 (3B, 2 2B), Braden Plummer 2, Mason Gilchrist 2, JD Peterson (2B), JJ Bodey (2B).
Reardan hits — Caden Day 3, Abe Nelson 2 (2B), Tate Nelson 2, Noah Meyer 2, Colby Clouse, Andrew Schulz, Evan Moser.
GOLFLewiston places third
SPOKANE — The Lewiston Bengals finished third of 24 teams in the Eileen Northcutt tournament at Wandermere Golf Course.
Pullman shot a 297 with Ryliana Bednar leading the way with an 87.
Moscow finished 16th at 331.
Team Scores — T1. Mead A 230; T1. Mercer Island 230; 3. Lewiston 255; 4. Hanford 262; 5. Mt. Spokane 263; 6. Richland 269; 7. Coeur d’Alene 272; 8. Sandpoint 275; 9. Southridge 276; 10. Gonzaga Prep 280; 11. Pullman 297; 12. Wenatchee 298; 13. Lake City 305; 14. Mead B 308; 15. Ferris 313; 16. Moscow 331; 17. East Valley 336; 18. Eastmont 344; 19. Moses Lake 350; 20. Lewis and Clark 352; 21. Ridgeline 353; 22. Shadle Park 360; 23. North Central 427; 24. Rogers 447.
Medalist — Taylor Mularski 67 (Mead A)
Pullman individuals — Ryliana Bednar 87; Alexis Hendrickson 105; Emma Bobo 105.
Moscow individuals — Myah Parson 99; Hayes Brown 113; Emily Sanford 119; Marissa Lewis 134.
COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELDCoug women beat Huskies
PULLMAN — the Washington State women’s track team beat Washington as both the Cougar men’s and women’s teams competed in a meet at Mooberry Track.
The WSU women won 94-69 and the men lost 100-63.
Anna Rodgers of WSU set a personal record in winning the women’s long jump and also won the triple jump. The Cougars’ Micaela De Mello set a meet record in the 100-meter hurdles, winning at 13.22 seconds.
WSU’s Carolina Ulloa-Daza won the women’s hammer, Aislinn Overby won the high jump and Peyton Teevens (1:01.16) controlled the 400 hurdles. Coug freshman Valentina Barrios Bornacelli also claimed a win in the women’s javelin, while Jasneet Nijjar and Alaina Stone Bogs added wins in the 400 and 3,000.
Both WSU women’s relay teams won.
The WSU men were led by Jared McAlvey, who won a thrilling men’s 400 hurdles race by .01 seconds in 51.59, thanks to a last-second lunge.
The Cougars swept the high jump with Mitch Jacobson and the long jump with Joseph Heitman, the pole vault with Jacob Englar, the steeplechase with Colton Johnsen and the 1,600 relay.