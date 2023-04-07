AREA ROUNDUP
HIGH SCHOOLS
MOSCOW — The Pullman Greyhounds returned home with a convincing 11-3 nonleague win against the Moscow Bears in a baseball rivalry game on Thursday.
Pullman (4-4) had a 6-0 lead over Moscow (2-7) after three innings and didn’t let up.
Starting pitcher Brady Coulter earned the win for the Greyhounds, holding the Bears to one run in four innings pitched. Wyatt Hartig absorbed the loss for Moscow.
The Bears were led with two hits including a double from Tom Izzo, while Pullman received two hits apiece from Cade Hill, Brendan Doumit, Max McCloy and Coulter. One of Hill’s hits went for double.
Pullman 222 410 0—11 11 2
Moscow 000 120 0— 3 5 3
Brady Coulter, Peyton Townsend (5), Caleb Northcroft (5) and Kris Schroeder; Wyatt Hartig, Jamison Green (4), Connor Isakson (4), Tommy Holt (6) and Tyson Izzo. W—Coulter; L—Hartig
Pullman hits — Cade Hill 2 (2B), Brendan Doumit 2, Max McCloy 2, Coulter 2, Joey Hecker (2B), Northcroft, Bryson Hathaway.
Moscow hits — Izzo 2 (2B), Jack Driskill (2B), Isakson, Levi Anderson.
Kendrick 15, Clearwater Valley JV 3
JULIAETTA — An eight-run first inning paved the way to a five-inning mercy rule victory for Kendrick against Clearwater Valley of Kooskia’s JV.
Mason Kimberling had three of the game’s five hits for the Tigers (5-5).
Clearwater Valley JV 011 10— 3 4 3
Kendrick 832 2x—15 5 2
Tiago Pickering, Carson Schilling (2), Talon Meyer (2), Josh Gardner (4) and Jake Fabbi, Talon Meyer (3); Ralli Roetcisoender, Tucker Ashmead (3), Jack Silflow (4) and Caleb Obryant.
Clearwater Valley hits — Fabbi (2B), Meyer, Tristan Hill, Cam Whitcomb.
Kendrick hits — Mason Kimberling 3, Obryant, Ashmead.
SOFTBALLMoscow 12-5, Lewiston 5-6
LEWISTON — The visiting Bears split a softball doubleheader against nonleague foe Lewiston.
In the opener, Megan Poler racked up three hits for Moscow (8-2), which put up four runs apiece in the first, third and fourth innings. Sydney Arellano had a triple and a home run for the Bengals (2-6).
Lewiston played a lot cleaner in the second game en route to victory and outhit the Bears 13-5.
GAME 1
Lewiston 220 100 0— 5 9 4
Moscow 400 440 x—12 11 0
Ashland Schnell, Jenna Barney (6) and Loryn Barney. Kelly Stodick, Allison Doringo (5) and Megan Poler. W — Doringo. L — Schnell.
Lewiston hits — Sydney Arellano 2 (HR, 3B), L. Barney 2 (2B), J. Barney (2B), Evanne Douglass, Anna Ready. Schnell, Shelby Arellano.
Moscow hits — Poler 3, Stodick 2 (2B), Hannah Robertson 2, Poler, Kaci Kiblen, Sammi Pffiffner, Bella Ristine.
GAME 2
Lewiston 003 030 0—6 13 0
Moscow 110 100 2—5 5 2
J. Barney and Caitrin Reel. Stodick and Megan Highfill.
Lewiston hits —Ready 3, Reel 2, Douglass 2, Sydney Arellano 2, Shelby Arellano, L. Barney, J. Barney, A. Schnell.
Moscow hits — Kiblen (3B), Highfill, Stodick, Poler, Ristine.
HIGH SCHOOL TENNIS
Lewiston 7, Moscow 5
Host Lewiston was dominant on the boys side of things and came through two out of three match-deciding super-tiebreaks on the day to edge Moscow in a nonleague team dual.
Amber Tafoya of Moscow rallied to a 3-6, 6-4, 10-7 girls No. 2 singles victory, but Lewiston’s No. 2 boys doubles pairing of JJ Pacheco and Caden Beehler pulled out a 4-6, 6-4, 10-5 win and the Bengals’ No. 2 mixed doubles duo of Ryan Carper and Trinity Burke came through 6-1, 5-7, 10-7 to stave off a potential 6-6 tie.
Dylan Gomez, who has gone undefeated through the season thus far, served up a 6-0, 6-0 blanking for the Bengals (3-2) at boys No. 1 singles in the most dominant showing of the day for either team.
Boys singles — Dylan Gomez, Lew, def. Sam Greene 6-0, 6-0; Sinjin Caviness, Lew, def. Miles Tomlin 6-4, 6-0; Jack Landis, Mos, def. Asher Feucht 6-2, 6-3.
Girls singles — Milli Richards, Mos, def. Alana Ramos 7-5, 6-3; Amber Tafoya, Mos, def. Alexis Keller 3-6, 6-4, 10-7; Taryn Henning, Mos, def. Eliza Pfaff 7-6, 6-2.
Boys doubles — Christian Bren/Garrett Beardsley, Lew, def. Ellis Jaeckel/Lucas Ting 6-1, 6-2; JJ Pacheco/Cayden Beehler, Lew, def. Aidyn Kelly/Tanner Fealy 4-6, 6-4, 10-5.
Girls doubles — Lynsie Bren/Olivia Bren, Lew, def. Alyssa Halvorson/Petra Kennedy 6-2, 6-4; Cathryn Ho/Addison Falkenstein-Barker, Lew, def. Cate Gloeckner/Isabel Clark 6-1, 6-0.
Mixed doubles — Bryce Hansen/Sam Unger, Mos, def. Cade Hill/Alli Olson 6-3, 7-5; Ryan Carper/Trinity Burke, Lew, def. Wyatt Thornycroft/Abby Duke 6-1, 5-7, 10-7.