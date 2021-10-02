PULLMAN — As soon as David Cofer put down the mic after a postgame radio interview, the Pullman football coach was mobbed by his Greyhound players and showered with water Friday night under the lights at Hobbs Field.
It was a celebration that was a long time coming for the Greyhounds, and it came after a big upset victory on their home turf. Pullman defeated West Valley 35-21 for its first win of the season.
Cofer called it a “David vs. Goliath” win that his team needed to get rolling this season. The Hounds improved to 1-4 overall and 1-1 in 2A Greater Spokane League play, while the Eagles fell to 2-2 and 1-1.
“I’m just really proud of how we battled through a tough situation with our first four games and how we came out ready to play,” Cofer said. “We switched a few things up in practice and those guys (are) continuing to come with a great attitude and really believing in what we’re doing.”
Pullman got things going on its first drive of the game.
The Greyhounds traveled 68 yards in nearly five minutes on their opening drive, capped by a Terran Page 3-yard touchdown run.
West Valley coughed up the football on a botched handoff on its first drive and Pullman’s Dylan Couch pounced on the fumble to give his team good field position.
Moments later, the Pullman offensive line parted the proverbial Red Sea and Page walked in untouched from 13 yards out for a 14-0 Pullman lead in the first quarter after the Jaxon Patrick extra point.
Pullman’s biggest connection of the night, though, was quarterback Riley Pettitt to wide receiver Tanner Barbour.
The duo connected on passing touchdowns of 68 and 54 yards in the second and third quarters, the latter of which put the Greyhounds up 28-7. Pettitt finished with 286 passing yards and three touchdowns, while Barbour piled up seven catches for 206 yards and a pair of scores.
On both TD passess, Pettitt hit Barbour in stride down the sideline and the speedy wideout did the rest.
“Just huge plays by our receivers, but it takes Riley getting the ball out there,” Cofer said. “I thought he came out ready to play. … Tanner is one of the guys we need to get the ball to and we knew that.”
West Valley found success on offense but struggled to finish drives against Pullman’s swarming defense. The Greyhounds nabbed a pair of interceptions and recovered two fumbles.
Four players threw a pass for the Eagles, including a backup quarterback, a punter and a wildcat running back.
Running back Ethan Carroll finished with 85 rushing yards to pace the Eagles with a mix of handoffs and wildcat carries.
“We challenged our defense,” Cofer said. “We knew they were going to come out in some heavier sets and we said, ‘Hey, you stop those heavier sets, you win the game,’ and we found a way to get that done.”
West Valley found a bit of a spark from backup quarterback Thommy Price in the fourth quarter. The Eagles scored two garbage-time touchdowns in the fourth, but Price also tossed both West Valley Interceptions — one to Page and one to Maxwell McCoy, who also recovered a fumble.
“I think this was a win we needed,” a soaked Cofer said, “and I’m looking forward to moving on from here.”
West Valley 0 7 0 14—21
Pullman 14 7 7 7 — 35
First Quarter
Pullman — Terran Page 3 run (Jaxon Patrick kick), 7:11.
Pullman — Page 13 run (Patrick kick), 4:36.
Second Quarter
West Valley — Raesean Eaton 3 run (Grady Walker kick), 7:50.
Pullman — Tanner Barbour 68 pass from Riley Pettitt (Patrick kick), 6:46.
Third Quarter
Pullman — Barbour 54 pass from Pettitt (Patrick kick), 2:49.
Fourth Quarter
West Valley — Eaton 6 run (Walker kick), 11:19.
Pullman — Champ Powaukee 6 pass from Pettitt (Patrick kick), 8:51.
West Valley — Thommy Price 3 run (Walker kick), 3:10.
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — West Valley: Ethan Carroll 22-85, Eaton 10-55, Keenan Kuntz 6-44, Price 3-9. Pullman: Page 12-84, Henry Preece 6-6, Barbour 4-16, Pettitt 2-2.
PASSING — Price 9-19-2—145, Eaton 5-12-0—45, Carroll 1-3-0—13, Kamron Holley 0-1-0—0. Pullman: Pettitt 15-20-1—268.
RECEIVING — West Valley: Walker 7-79, Holley 4-42, Ashton Zettle 2-16, Carroll 1-2. Pullman: Barbour 7-206, Powaukee 6-44, Page 2-18.
Genesee 50, Troy 6
TROY — Cy Wareham rushed for 120 yards and Jack Johnson collected 10 tackles, a sack, two interceptions and two forced fumbles as Genesee beat Troy in a Whitepine League Division I game.
Angus Jordan passed 12-for-16 for 176 yards, Jackson Zenner scored on all three of receptions and Nolan Bartosz notched 4½ tackles and an interception for the Bulldogs (5-1, 5-1).
“Defensively, it was a phenomenal game, really from the outset,” Genesee coach Justin Podrabsky said.
Genesee 14 14 22 0—50
Troy 0 0 0 6—6
Genesee — Cy Wareham 13 run (run failed)
Genesee — Jackson Zenner 5 pass from Angus Jordan (Warehman pass from Jordan)
Genesee — Kole Riebold 3 run (Nolan Bartosz pass from Jordan)
Gen — Zenner 2 pass from Jordan (pass failed)
Genesee — Wareham 5 pass from Jordan (Zenner pass from Jordan)
Genesee — Zenner 5 pass from Jordan (pass failed)
Genesee — Jordan 11 run (Grant Wolf run)
Troy – Chandler Blazzard 42 run (pass failed)
Kendrick 66, Lakeside 0
PLUMMER, Idaho — Kendrick shut down Lakeside for a nonleague win.
Ty Koepp threw for three touchdowns and rushed for two more for Kendrick (4-1, 1-0).
Maison Anderson had a big second half for the Tigers, rushing four times for 112 yards and scoring once on the ground and once through the air.
Seven players for Kendrick ended up in the end zone.
The Tigers put up 52 points in the first half as the defense refused to give up much ground.
“We came out and played pretty physical,” Kendrick coach Zane Hobart said. “Gave up less than 100 yards on defense. Anytime you can do that in 8-man football you are having a great night.”
Kendrick 28 24 8 6 — 66
Lakeside 0 0 0 0 — 0
Kendrick — Sawyer Hewett 53 run (pass failed)
Kendrick — Ty Koepp 9 run (Hunter Taylor pass from Koepp)
Kendrick — Taylor 70 punt return (pass failed)
Kendrick — Jagger Hewett 24 pass from Koepp (S. Hewett run)
Kendrick — Koepp 8 run (Lane Clemenhagen run)
Kendrick — Clemenhagen 65 pass from Koepp (Clemenhagen pass from Koepp)
Kendrick — Maison Anderson 16 pass from Koepp (Taylor pass from Koepp)
Kendrick — Anderson 44 run (Wyatt Cook run)
Kendrick — Leyton Brown-Sherrill 8 run (run failed)
Potlatch 60, Logos 0
POTLATCH — The Potlatch Loggers tallied five takewayss and Tyson Tucker accounted for of five touchdowns in a Whitepine League Division shutout of Logos.
Tucker only had four passing attempts, connecting on two of them, for 93 yards and a touchdown. He rushed for 194 yards and four TDs.
Tyler Howard had two touchdowns and Wyatt Johnson also found the end zone for the Loggers.
Potlatch (3-2, 2-1) also scored on two safeties.
Loggers coach Ryan Ball was pleased with the total effort, especially in the secondary.
Logos 0 0 0 0 — 0
Potatch 8 50 0 2 — 60
Potlatch — Tyson Tucker 1 run (Avery Palmer pass from Tucker)
Potlatch — Tucker 23 run (Palmer run)
Potlatch — Tyler Howard 58 pass from Tucker (Tucker run)
Potlatch — Tucker 26 run (Tucker run)
Potlatch — Howard 7 run (Palmer pass from Tucker)
Potlatch — Safety
Potlatch — Tucker 5 run (Tucker run)
Potlatch — Wyatt Johnson 12 run (Tucker run)
Potlatch — Safety
Liberty 26, Colfax 0
COLFAX — The Colfax Bulldogs were stymied on offense in a loss to Liberty in a Northeast 2B League game.
Liberty had control the entire game as Colfax (2-3, 1-3) mustered just 66 yards of offense on 34 plays.
Seth Lustig and Damian Demler shared Colfax quarterback duties, throwing for 30 yards each.
Wyatt Bodey led the team in rushing with 16 yards.
“Liberty is a solid ballclub, they knocked us right in the mouth from the get-go,” Colfax coach Mike Morgan said. “Defense was on the field all night long. Offensively we sputtered, couldn’t get anything going.”
Liberty 6 14 0 6 — 26
Colfax 0 0 0 0 — 0
Liberty — Josh Stern 18 pass from Logan Wilson (Soriano kick missed)
Liberty — Wyatt Sego 36 pass from Wilson (Wilson good)
Liberty — Sego 33 run (run failed)
Liberty — Ashton Strobel 6 run (pass failed)