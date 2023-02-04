Two teams with undefeated records in Class 2A Greater Spokane League play kept their unbeaten streaks alive Friday in a rivalry basketball doubleheader between Clarkston and Pullman.

The Bantam girls clinched the GSL crown with a 72-29 rout of the Greyhounds in the opener, then the Pullman boys unleashed their own blowout in a 82-48 thumping of Clarkston.

“We came into this game knowing that if we could get the win, we’d be guaranteed league champs,” Clarkston coach Debbie Sobotta said. “We came to Pullman knowing that they were going to be prepared for us. They’re very well-coached and they play with a lot of energy, so we came very focused and very confident in our game plan.”

