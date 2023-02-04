Two teams with undefeated records in Class 2A Greater Spokane League play kept their unbeaten streaks alive Friday in a rivalry basketball doubleheader between Clarkston and Pullman.
The Bantam girls clinched the GSL crown with a 72-29 rout of the Greyhounds in the opener, then the Pullman boys unleashed their own blowout in a 82-48 thumping of Clarkston.
“We came into this game knowing that if we could get the win, we’d be guaranteed league champs,” Clarkston coach Debbie Sobotta said. “We came to Pullman knowing that they were going to be prepared for us. They’re very well-coached and they play with a lot of energy, so we came very focused and very confident in our game plan.”
Here’s how the games went down:
Teasley kick-starts 20-0 run
The Pullman girls (6-12, 6-2 GSL) enjoyed a lead in the early going and the game was tied at 8 with about three minutes left in the first quarter.
That’s when the Bantams (14-4, 8-0) burst out for a 20-0 run, kickstarted by seven consecutive points by junior wing/post Eloise Teasley, and Clarkston suddenly had a 28-8 first-half advantage early in the second quarter.
Teasley got it started with a third-chance layup, muscled in for a second-chance putback, then hit a 3-pointer to get the run started.
“Eloise is just an all-around player,” Sobotta said. “She’s the energy player that we can feed off of and she has just a tenacious drive to her. You see that when she plays soccer, you see that she’s in basketball — that’s just who she is to the core.”
The big run was capped by a Kendall Wallace 3 on a balanced scoring night for the Bantams, ranked No. 10 in the latest Washington state media poll.
Wallace scored 16, Alahondra Perez racked up 13, Teasley tallied 11 and Ella Leavitt also had 11.
Sehra Singh, whose bucket stopped the Clarkston run 2:29 into the second quarter, and Suhailey Reyes each paced Pullman with seven points apiece.
It wasn’t all offense for the Bantams, who piled up a whopping 23 steals and four blocked shots. Teasley had four of the steals and three of the blocks.
Five of those steals led directly to fast-break layups.
“I think defensively, we got a lot more deflections and anticipated out of our press and converted on some of those steals,” Sobotta said. “I’ve watched a lot of film and Pullman is very successful in transition offense (too), so one of our goals was to get back defensively … and I thought we did a better job of that than we have in the past.”
In the boys game, frustration mounted on the Clarkston side as the Bantams (8-8, 4-4) received two technical fouls and sent the Greyhounds to the free-throw line 26 times, making 22.
Pullman guard Jaedyn Brown led with 29 points, drilled seven 3s and went a perfect 6-of-6 from the line, including four straight in a single trip to the line after one of the Clarkston technicals.
As a team, Pullman went 13-of-13 at the line in a 34-point third quarter in which their lead ballooned from 40-24 at halftime to 74-34.
“There’s many factors when frustration sets in,” Pullman coach Craig Brantner said. “It’s because you just want to play better and find a way to succeed. (Clarkston) coach (Justin) Jones will have those kids right in the thick of things at the end of the year. I expect them to be a tough out.”
Champ Powaukee and Austin Hunt each had 14 points and Caleb Northcroft added 13 points off the bench for the Greyhounds.
Dane Sykes (nine points) received a cross-court pass from Powaukee and threw down a big dunk in the fourth quarter on a night that was all Pullman.
Clarkston was led by Xavier Santana with 17.
The top-ranked team in the state, the undefeated Greyhounds improved to 18-0 and 8-0 in league with the victory. They can seal at least a share of the league title with a win Tuesday against Rogers.
Xavier Santana 6 2-2 17, Landon Taylor 2 0-0 6, Nathan Sommers 0 0-0 0, Mason Brown 2 0-0 5, Xander Van Tine 1 2-2 5, Dominic Paulucci 3 0-0 8, Carter Steinwand 2 1-2 5, Dustin Beck 0 0-0 0, Kameron Blunt 0 0-0 0, Ikaika Millan 0 0-0 0, Ian Moore 0 0-0 0. Totals 16 7-8 48.
Jaedyn Brown 8 6-6 29, Logan Thompson 0 0-0 0, Tanner Barbour 1 1-1 3, Champ Powaukee 3 6-10 14, Alex Bickelhaupt 0 0-0 0, Cade Hill 0 0-0 0, Caleb Northcroft 3 4-4 13, Dane Sykes 4 1-1 9, Lucian Pendry 0 0-0 0, Austin Hunt 5 4-4 14. Totals 24 22-26 82.
3-point goals — Santana 3, Taylor 2, Paulucci 2, M. Brown, Van Tine, J. Brown 7, Northcroft 3, Powaukee 2.
Kendall Wallace 6 0-0 16, Olivia Gustafson 2 0-0 4, Ryann Combs 2 0-2 4, Taryn Demers 1 0-0 2, Sophie Henderson 0 0-0 0, Eloise Teasley 5 0-2 11, Ella Leavitt 2 6-7 11, Alahondra Perez 6 0-0 13, Samara Powaukee 0 1-4 1, Joey Miller 0 0-0 0, Lexi Villavicencio 4 0-0 10. Totals 22 7-13 72.
Meg Limburg 2 0-1 5, Jennabee Harris 1 0-0 2, Sophie Armstrong 0 0-0 0, Lacie Sines 0 0-0 0, Lillian Cobos 0 0-0 0, Marissa Carper 1 0-0 2, Suhailey Reyes 1 5-6 7, Sehra Singh 3 0-1 7, Ryliann Bednar 3 0-0 6. Totals 11 5-8 29.
3-point goals — Wallace 4, Villavicencio 2, Teasley, Leavitt, Perez, Limburg, Singh.