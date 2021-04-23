Delayed by rain and hampered by heavy winds, the unbeaten Pullman boys’ tennis team ultimately got the job done, 6-1, in 2A Greater Spokane League action Thursday against Othello.
The Greyhounds (4-0, 2-0) won all four singles matches in straight sets, none of which were closer than 6-3. The top Pullman doubles team of Connor Lee and Ambrose Wang gave up only two games in two sets, as did singles players Ravi Lin and Garrison Hoiland.
“My boys faced down the elements and a strong team of opponents today,” Pullman coach Cody Wendt said. “They acquitted themselves gloriously.”
Singles — Jay Sahaym, Pul, def. Aaron Villarreal 6-3, 6-3; Ravi Lin, Pul, def. Ryan Clay 6-0, 6-2; Vijay Lin, Pul, def. Forest Roylance 6-1, 6-3; Garrison Hoiland, Pul, def. Javier Rodriguez 6-1, 6-1
Doubles — Ambrose Wang and Connor Lee, Pul, def. Jacob Risenmay and Kyler Freeman 6-1, 6-1; Om Sahaym and Seth Luna, Pul, def. Jack Gentry and Brighton Roylance 7-6 (1), 6-1; Seth Giles and Dallin Freeman, Oth, def. Kolby Uhlenkott and Kieran Hampson 6-4, 7-6 (6)
Pullman girls 5, Othello 2
OTHELLO, Wash. — Gwyn Heim blanked her opponent at No. 1 as Pullman again swept the singles matches to defeat Othello in a 2A Greater Spokane League contest.
No. 2 singles player Addison Hawes also won 6-0, 6-0, while the No. 2 doubles duo of Hannah Gecas and Kalee Hildebrand continued its winning ways.
Singles — Gwyn Heim, Pul, def. Mackenzie Fultz 6-0, 6-0; Addison Hawes, Pul, def. Melissa Roman 6-0, 6-0; Renee Sun, Pul, def. Shaily Tlahuel, Oth 6-0, 6-3; Subashree Ventkatasubramanian, Pul, def Demi Dorrow 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles — Maciah Tovar/Julissa Cantu, Oth def. Chelsie George and Chloe Schnore 6-4, 6-4; Hannah Gecas and Kalee Hildebrand, Pul, def. Sydney Anderson and Kendra Freeman 6-2, 6-1; Kenzie Simpson and Hazel Ritchie, Oth, def Kei Bromley and Lydia Nelson 7-6 (3), 7-6 (5).
BASEBALL
Prairie 20-11, Potlatch 3-3
POTLATCH — Dean Johnson and Dalton Ross both homered in a first-game blitz and Travis Alfrey batted 3-for-4 with five RBI in the second game to help Prairie of Cottonwood sweep Potlatch in Whitepine League action.
Johnson pitched a complete Game 1, while Alfrey did the same for Game 2. The Pirates improved to 7-2 overall and 7-1 in league.
GAME 1
Prairie 4(10)6—20 13 2
Potlatch 201— 3 4 6
Dean Johnson and Dalton Ross. Howard, Simmons (3) and Palmer.
Prairie hits — Johnson 3 (HR), Chase Kaschmitter 3 (3B), Reece Shears 2 (2B), Ross (HR), Colton McElroy, Connor Schwartz, Travis Alfrey, Cody Kaschmitter.
Potlatch hits — Barnes (2B), Howard (3B), McNeal, Younger.
GAME 2
Potlatch 000 201— 3 6 2
Prairie 013 502—11 11 1
Biltonen, Simmons (4), Carpenter (6) and Palmer. Alfrey and Ross.
Potlatch hits — Lusby, Howard (2B), McNeal (2B), Simmons (2B), Younger, Ely.
Prairie hits — Ross, Chase Kaschmitter 3 (2B), Johnson (2B), McElroy, Alfrey 3 (2B), Lane Remacle, Cody Kaschmitter.
BOYS’ SOCCER
East Valley 1, Pullman 0
SPOKANE VALLEY — Pullman carried the offense throughout but was unable to score on defense-minded East Valley, which eventually prevailed in a tiebreaking shootout.
It was the first defeat of the season for the Greyhounds (3-1).
“We possessed the ball really well,” Pullman coach Doug Winchell said. “We just couldn’t break down the bunker defense.”
Pullman 0 0 0 0—0
East Valley 0 0 0 0—1
East Valley wins shootout 3-1
Pullman: French
East Valley: Stevens, Baxter, Stern
Shots — Pullman 12, East Valley 1. Saves — Pullman: none, East Valley: Marquette 9.
GOLF
Greeny honored by WIAA
RENTON, Wash. — Pullman junior Lauren Greeny was honored by the WIAA with its golf athlete of the week award.
Greeny shot a 75 in the first Class 2A Greater Spokane League match at Latah Creek in Spokane, winning top honors by 21 strokes and helping the Greyhounds to a first-place finish. Almost a week later, she had a 77 to win by 11 shots and helping Pullman to another victory.
On Wednesday, Greeny shot a 9-under-par 63 at Palouse Ridge. She had an eagle and eight birdies with just one bogey.
SOFTBALL
Othello 4-11, Pullman 2-1
OTHELLO — Pullman lost twice to Othello in a late-reported 2A Greater Spokane League doubleheader Wednesday. The scores were 4-1 and 11-1.
Kinsey Kallaher homered in the first game for the Greyhounds and Meghan McSweeney did the same in the nightcap.
GAME 1
Pullman 001 000 1—2 3 2
Othello 003 100 0—4 5 0
Talbot and Myers. O. Vasquez and E. Garza.
Pullman hits — Talbot, Myers, Kallaher (HR).
Othello hits — McDonald 2, O. Vasquez, A. Garza, M. Valdez.
GAME 2
Pullman 100 000 —1 7 2
Othello 003 071 071—11 15 2
Kallaher, Talbot (3), Kallaher (5) and Myers. M. Valdez and E. Garza.
Pullman hits — McDougle, Benton, McSweeney (HR), Talbot, Myers, Kallaher, Johnson.
Othello hits — McDonald 2 (2B), Guzman 2 (2-2B), M. Valdez 2 (2B), E. Garza 2 (2B), N. Vazquez 3 (2B), O. Vazquez, A. Garza (2B), Marquina 2 (2B).