It took a little extra time, but the Bantams got the lone goal against the Pullman Greyhounds in the Washington Class 2A district tournament semifinal girls’ soccer match Monday at Clarkston High School.

In the 84th minute, Sienna Newhouse found Rebecca Skinner off a corner kick to advance Clarkston to the district championship game at West Valley at 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

