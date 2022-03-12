TUMWATER, Wash. — Freshman Clarens Dollin executed a triple-scissor move before passing to his older brother Carlens for an assist in what Pullman coach Doug Winchell called “one of the best high school goals I’ve seen at Pullman in a long time,” highlighting a 4-0 nonleague season debut victory for the Greyhounds over Black Hills here.
Also scoring for Pullman were Ian Oatley, Philipp Kirchoff and Aidan Crossler, with Clarens Dollin notching another assist on Crossler’s goal. Greyhound goalkeeper Tom Cole made five saves to keep the game a shutout.
“It was a great night,” Winchell said. “Really great weather, an amazing facility at Black Hills, and we played a lot of quality possessions, which should be nice to see. Overall, it was a good way to start the season.”
Pullman 2 2—4
Black Hills 0 0—0
Pullman — Ian Oatley, 15th
Pullman — Carlens Dollin (Clarens Dollin), 26th
Pullman — Philipp Kirchoff (Leon Lange), 69th
Pullman — Aidan Crossler (Clarens Dollin), 73rd
Shots — Pullman 14, Black Hills 5. Saves — Pullman: Tom Cole 5, Black Hills: NA 9.
JV — Pullman def. Lewis & Clark 1-0.
BOYS PREP GOLFBronze for Brown at Kennewick
KENNEWICK, Wash. — Moscow’s Bryden Brown opened his season taking third place among individuals with a 1-over-par 67 in the Kennewick Invitational golf tournament held at Zintel Creek Golf Club.
The Bears placed eighth in a 15-team field with a total score of 326.
Ty Anderson of Mead topped individual competition with a course-record score of 64, and Coeur d’Alene won the team honors at 273.
Team scores — Coeur d’Alene 273, Mead 278, Gonzaga Prep 303, Richland 303, Kamiakin 316, Lewiston 325, Mt. Spokane 325, Moscow 326, Pasco 330, University 342, Southridge 347, Chiawana 351, Hanford 356, Walla Walla 377, Hermiston 389.
COLLEGE TRACKWSU’S Brixey advances in 60-meter hurdles
BIRMINGHAM, Ark. — Washington State senior Sam Brixey advanced to today’s final of the 60-meter hurdles at the NCAA indoor championships at the Birmingham CrossPlex.
Brixey, a two-time indoor All-American, finished fourth in the first heat with a time of 7.69 seconds, tying his best time of the season. For the second time this year, the mark tied Kip Ngeno’s 47-year-old school record in the event.
The top two times in each heat plus the four fastest times after that move on to the final, which will take place at 2:40 p.m. Pacific today.
Colton Johnsen, a senior, will compete in 1,600 and 3,000 final events at 2 and 3 p.m., respectively.