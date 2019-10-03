High Schools
SPOKANE — Visiting Pullman’s volleyball team remained perfect in Great Northern League play with a 25-22, 25-17, 26-24 win against West Valley on Tuesday. The match had been omitted because of a Tribune error.
The Greyhounds improved to 5-1 overall and 5-0 in the league.
Mikayla Uhlenkott had a double-double of 16 kills and 17 digs for the Hounds, while setter Addie Hawes added 24 assists.
Knights master Mustangs
DEARY — Visiting Logos of Moscow dealt Deary its second Whitepine League Division II defeat of the season Tuesday. The Knights prevailed in three tight sets by scores of 26-24, 25-21, 25-23. The match had been omitted because of a Tribune error.
Kirstin Wambeke and Sarah Rosendahl finished with five kills apiece for Logos, while Lucia Wilson provided four blocks and Olivia Igielski had three.
“They were communicating well,” said Logos coach Jessica Evans, whose team improved to 3-4 overall and 3-3 in league. “We had a good tournament over the weekend where we tried a few new things, and we implemented them tonight.”
Huskies edge Spartans
WEIPPE — Kendel Wynott went 21-for-21 from the service line to help traveling Highland of Craigmont battle to a four-set victory on Tuesday over Whitepine League Division II rival Timberline of Weippe. The set scores were 25-20, 22-25, 25-11, 26-24, and the Huskies moved their season record to 8-7 overall and 4-4 in league.
The match had been omitted because of a Tribune error.
JV — Highland def. Timberline 25-18, 25-21, 15-12.