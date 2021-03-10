In Class 2A Greater Spokane League play Tuesday, the Pullman volleyball team routed visiting Shadle Park 25-9, 25-9, 25-9.
Margot Keane led the Greyhound offense with eight kills and four aces, adding 10 digs. Teammate Addie Hawes had 24 assists and 11 digs, while Kalee Hildenbrand added kills and three blocks, and Hanna Gecas made a team-high 15 digs.
GIRLS’ SOCCER
Shadle Park 1, Pullman 0
Visiting Shadle Park managed a single goal to edge Pullman in Class 2A Greater Spokane League play.
The Highlanders (3-0) scored in the early stages of the first half, and the Hounds (1-2) ultimately failed to answer.
A complete box score was not available.
Shadle Park 1 0—1
Pullman 0 0—0
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Three Moscow players honored
Three Moscow boys’ basketball players were named to the Class 4A All-Inland Empire League, it was announced.
Seniors Benny Kitchel and Tyler Skinner, along with junior Jamari Simpson, all were named to the team that was voted on by the coaches.
FIRST TEAM
Benny Kitchell, Moscow; Tyler Skinner, Moscow; Jamari Simpson, Moscow; Noah Haaland, Lakeland; Carson Seay, Lakeland; Colin Roos, Sandpoint.
Player of the year — Jalen Skalskiy, Lakeland.
Coach of the year — Dave Stockwell, Lakeland.