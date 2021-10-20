In Pullman’s biggest soccer win of the season, the Greyhound girls bookended their showing with goals in the opening and closing stages and withstood a midgame onslaught from Clarkston for a 2-0 upset in 2A Greater Spokane League play.
The Bantams (12-3, 7-2) had routed Pullman (8-7, 5-4) 5-1 in the teams’ previous meeting on Sept. 30.
“When we went down to their place, they smacked us,” Pullman coach Doug Winchell said. “I looked at them like, ‘Playing this tactic, we can’t beat this team. We’ve got to start adding a different formation.’ ”
The Greyhounds’ new variety proved effective in changing the dynamic between the teams.
Pullman started strong with a goal in the second minute of play, coming on a fast-break as Hannah James set up Amelia Cobos to slide a low kick into the corner of the net. The Hounds spent most of the next 30 minutes of play on the offensive and repeatedly flirted with a second goal, but never quite converted as attempts bounced off the top of the frame or sailed just long or wide.
Clarkston, which was playing without offensive standout Rebecca Skinner, struggled to build any momentum until the last 10 minutes of the first half, when the Bantams suddenly found their own spark on the fast break and registered all four of their shots-on-goal for the day in rapid succession.
Escalating heroics from Pullman goalie Lillian Cobos saved the Hounds from entering halftime knotted up. Cobos narrowly deflected a shot from Clarkston’s Luella Skinner high to her right, then made a deft catch of a Skinner header off a corner kick on the very next play, and showed formidable reflexes as she intercepted a lightning-fast short range shot aimed just to her left. Cobos, a freshman who has had ups and downs in adjusting to high school varsity play, was “definitely up” for this game, Winchell said.
Having weathered the storm late in the first half to hang onto its lead, Pullman reasserted itself in the second, never allowing another Clarkston shot. With a significant upset on the line, however, the single-goal margin might still have seemed tenuous, and Clarkston goalkeeper Erika Pickett proved a difficult obstacle as she intercepted three more Pullman attempts. There were only six minutes remaining on the clock when the highlight play of the day took place, as James leapt above a throng of players near the Clarkston goal to head a high Keely Franklin corner kick forcefully into the net, bringing Greyhound fans to their feet.
After the closing whistle, jubilant Pullman players embraced and broke out in a round of their fight song at midfield.
“Pullman brought it today,” said Clarkston assistant Corinthia Richert, who was substituting for out-of-town head coach Ryan Newhouse. “We warned them that they would, because it’s their home field, and they always bring it on their home field.”
Pullman returns to that home field for its senior night and regular-season finale Thursday at 4 p.m. against Rogers., in which the Hounds will be looking to lock up a third-place finish in league standings. The Bantams, who had just pulled into a tie with West Valley atop the league, fall back into second place, and will conclude their regular season at home against Shadle Park.
Clarkston 0 0—0
Pullman 1 1—2
Pullman — Amelia Cobos (Hannah James), 2nd
Pullman — Hannah James (Keely Franklin), 74th
Shots — Pullman 8, Clarkston 4; Saves — Pullman: Lillian Cobos 4, Clarkston: Erika Pickett 3.