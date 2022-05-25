The Pullman Greyhound boys and girls teams will be well-represented Friday and Saturday at the University of Washington’s Nordstrom Tennis Center in the first Washington Class 2A high school state tennis championships since 2019.
After the district tournament last weekend in Spokane, where champions and runners-up earned spots in the state field, the Greyhounds have a total of nine state qualifiers: six boys and three girls. Fellow Greater Spokane League school Clarkston fell short of securing any state berths this year.
Pullman’s boys met one another in the singles and doubles finals at the district tournamnent, qualifying the maximum possible number of state entrants.
Their senior doubles duo of co-Greater Spokane League MVPs Connor Lee and Ambrose Wang defeated teammates and fellow state qualifiers Garrison Hoiland and Kolby Uhlenkott 6-0, 7-5 in the doubles final to claim the top berth. Coach Cody Wendt predicted Lee and Wang — a pair of “well-schooled, complete, athletic all-court players” who have gone undefeated against Class 2A-level opposition for the past two seasons without dropping a set — will be among the upper tier of title contenders in the state field. They will face a duo from Ephrata who they previously defeated at the Inland Empire Tournament in Spokane earlier this season.
The Greyhounds’ Vijay Lin capped a dominant title run in singles with a 6-2, 6-0 victory against fellow junior and qualifier Seth Luna. Lin potentially could meet Sammamish’s Josh Chou, who was runner-up as a freshman last time the state tournament was held, in the semifinal round.
On the girls side, Pullman fielded the district champions to garner state berths in singles and doubles, and also holds the first alternate spot in singles.
The Hounds’ freshman standout and league MVP Rhoda Wang, who has gone undefeated all season without dropping a set, is a younger sister to Ambrose and is herself looked at by coaches as another potential top contender at the state level. Known for supremely consistent and accurate baseline play, Rhoda Wang was leading 4-1 in the first set of the district singles final when rival Tiffany Phout of East Valley bowed out with a leg injury.
The Greyhounds’ Gwyn Heim, a former district champion who lost a back-and-forth three-hour battle with Phout in the semifinal roumd and went on to place third at the district tournament, is the state alternate and could take over the second singles berth if Phout is unable to compete because of her injury.
Pullman seniors Audrey Pitzer and Renee Sun defeated West Valley’s Janneke Jogems and Carlie Knapp 7-5, 6-2 to seal the girls doubles title. A three-sport athlete who has been a varsity starter in soccer and basketball as well as tennis, Pitzer also formed half of last year’s top district doubles pairing.
In addition to seeking individual victories and bracket titles, the Hounds will be in the hunt for top finishes in cumulative team scoring, which pools points for all match wins and medal finishes by players from a given school.