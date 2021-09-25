CLARKSTON — In a game chock-full of long offensive plays, clutch defensive stops and surprising special-teams heroics, Clarkston built a big early lead and held on to defeat Pullman on Friday night at Clarkston High School.
The Bantams flew out to a 21-point lead in the first half and held on in a topsy-turvy second half to trounce the Greyhounds 41-20 in a 2A Greater Spokane League game.
Bantams running back Tiger Carringer powered his group with three touchdowns and 141 rushing yards in a game Clarkston (2-2, 2-0 GSL) scored five of its six touchdowns on the ground.
“He really does a great job at running back, reads his blocks well,” Clarkston coach Brycen Bye said. “Our offensive line did a great job. He doesn’t go anywhere without those guys. That combination in the first couple series, we ran the ball and we thought that might be our recipe tonight and that was a huge thing for us, especially down the stretch.”
Carringer had two of his three TDs in the first half and Clarkston led 21-3 at halftime.
But despite scoring 41 points, Bye was most impressed with his defense.
Pullman (0-4, 0-1) had momentum on its side coming off a 37-yard field goal by senior kicker Jaxon Patrick going into halftime, and an 88-yard kickoff return by Tanner Barbour to the Clarkston 5-yard line coming out of the locker room.
But the Bantams stopped the Greyhounds on three straight plays not once, but twice. A roughing-the-snapper penalty gave Pullman a second shot at a touchdown and again Clarkston held the Hounds at bay, and forced another Patrick field goal.
“That series on defense might’ve been the series of the game because if they score right there, that’s a huge momentum shift for them,” Bye said. “That was a huge stop.”
Patrick has proven to be a bright spot for the Hounds this season. Pullman coach David Cofer said Patrick is a soccer player who took up football kicking during the COVID-19 break last year.
He was 3-of-3 on field goals, although only two counted because of a penalty, and also booted a 49-yard punt that pinned Clarkston deep in its own territory.
The Hounds drove 62 yards in 1 minute, 20 seconds to get in range for Patrick’s first field goal right before halftime.
“It’s huge in high school football to have a guy who can get some points on the board at the end of drives,” Cofer said. “If you don’t have a steady kicker, a lot of times drives end in no points.”
After Patrick’s field goals, Pullman got its first touchdown on a 23-yard pass from Riley Pettitt to Champ Powaukee that made it a one-score game at 21-13 after the extra point in the third quarter.
But that was as close as the Greyhounds would get.
Clarkston quarterback Carter Steinwand hit Tuff Tallbull for a 40-yard pass that traveled nearly 50 yards through the air to set up a first-and-goal situation. Bantams running back Ikaika Millan scored two plays later and the two teams traded blows for the rest of the second half.
Clarkston wide receiver Taylor Landon snagged four catches for 116 yards, including a 36-yarder in the fourth quarter to ice the game.
“He’s our big-play guy,” Bye said. “... He averages 25 yards a catch. That combination of being able to run the ball and being able to hit a big play, that’s a recipe for success.”
Earlier in the fourth, Clarkston defensive lineman Jeff Olerich hauled in an interception that set up a Carringer 10-yard touchdown run.
For the Pullman offense, Powaukee finished with 112 receiving yards on seven receptions.
“We just dug ourselves a hole too big early,” Cofer said. “Obviously the difference in this game was 21 points and that’s kind of ironic in that fact.”
Pullman 0 3 10 7 — 20
Clarkston 14 7 6 14—41
First Quarter
Clarkston — Carter Steinwand 7 run (Taylor Landon kick), 9:04.
Clarkston — Tiger Carringer 14 run (Landon kick), 3:32.
Second Quarter
Clarkston — Carringer 4 run (Landon kick), 6:00.
Pullman — Jaxon Patrick 37 field goal, 0:07.
Third Quarter
Pullman — Patrick 27 field goal, 8:52.
Pullman — Champ Powaukee 23 pass from Riley Pettitt (Patrick kick), 6:06.
Clarkston — Ikaika Millan 3 run (kick failed), 3:31.
Fourth Quarter
Clarkston — Carringer 10 run (Landon kick), 10:21.
Clarkston — Landon 36 pass from Steinwand (Landon kick), 2:41.
Pullman — Tanner Barbour 11 pass from Pettitt (Patrick kick), 2:03.
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Pullman: Terran Page 15-65, Henry Preece 4-13, Pettitt 1-5, Barbour 3-2. Clarkston: Carringer 18-141, Millan 13-48, Steinwand 3-13.
PASSING — Pullman: Pettitt 19-39-1—232. Clarkston: Steinwand 10-20-0—187.
RECEIVING — Pullman: Powaukee 7-112, Barbour 8-74, Page 2-24, Joseph Kraft 2-22. Clarkston: Landon 4-116, Tuff Tallbull 2-44, Christian Howell 2-22, Robby Reagan 2-5.
Kamiah 28, Troy 20
KAMIAH — David Kludt passed 10-for-12 for 117 yards and two touchdowns to help Kamiah fend off Troy in Whitepine League Division I action.
The Kubs (2-1, 2-1) got 25 rushes for 108 yards and a touchdown from Willis Williamson, plus 73 receiving yards with a score from Brady Cox.
Colton Sams notched 11 tackles, including two for loss, for the Kubs.
Troy 6 0 8 6—20
Kamiah 14 0 14 0—28
Kamiah — Brady Cox 20 pass from David Kludt (pass failed)
Troy — NA 55 pass from Chandler Blazzard (run failed)
Kamiah — Willis Williamson 3 run (Colton Sams)
Kamiah — Sams 31 run (run failed)
Troy — Elijah Phillis 6 run (run)
Kamiah — Sams 7 pass from Kludt (Kolby Hix pass from Kludt)
Troy — NA 16 pass from Blazzard (pass failed)
Lapwai 70, Genesee 36
LAPWAI — A close first quarter gave way to Lapwai dominance in the second and third en route to a Wildcat victory against Genesee in Whitepine League Division I play.
Lapwai (3-1, 3-0) totaled 521 offensive yards to Genesee’s 321. The Wildcat ground defense held Genesee to negative-3 yards, with all but one of the Bulldogs’ touchdowns coming off passes.
Each team had one brother-to-brother scoring play, with Lapwai’s Titus Yearout passing to Ahlius Yearout for the first touchdown while Genesee’s Cy Wareham made a fourth-quarter scoring pass to Teak Wareham.
Genesee 14 8 0 14—36
Lapwai 14 28 12 16—70
Lapwai — Ahlius Yearout 6 pass from Titus Yearout (Kross Taylor pass from T. Yearout)
Genesee — Cy Wareham 67 pass from Angus Jordan (run failed)
Lapwai — Taylor 12 pass from T. Yearout (pass failed)
Genesee — Jordan 15 run (Jordan run)
Lapwai — Mason Brown 15 pass from T. Yearout (run failed)
Lapwai — Brown 4 run (T. Yearout run)
Lapwai — A. Yearout 4 run (run failed)
Genesee — Teak Wareham 48 pass from Jordan (C. Wareham pass from Jordan)
Lapwai — Simon Henry 1 run (Terrell Ellenwood-Jones pass from T. Yearout)
Lapwai — A. Yearout 1 run (pass failed)
Lapwai — Taylor interception return (pass failed)
Genesee — C. Wareham 27 pass from T. Wareham (pass failed)
Lapwai — T. Yearout 3 run (Arreis Bisbee pass from T. Yearout)
Genesee — Nolan Bartosz 65 pass from C. Wareham (C. Wareham run)
Lapwai — Ellenwood-Jones 47 run (Jalisco Miles run)
Prairie 64, Potlatch 28
POTLATCH — TJ Hibbard rushed for 124 yards and Brody Hasselstrom added 92 as Prairie used a 30-point burst in the middle two quarters to remain undefeated with a Whitepine League Division I win versus Potlatch.
Potlatch led 22-14 in the second quarter before Hibbard found the end zone twice, first on a 40-yard run and then on a 19-yard pass from Lane Schumacher.
Wyatt Ross caught three passes for 98 yards for the Pirates (4-0, 3-0).
For Potlatch (2-2, 1-2), Tyson Tucker rushed for 123 yards and Tyler Howard contributed 11.
Prairie — 14 14 16 20 — 64
Potlatch — 14 8 6 0 — 28
Prairie — Wyatt Ross 70 pass from Lane Schumacher (run failed)
Potlatch — Tyler Howard 33 run (pass failed)
Prairie — Brody Hasselstrom 2 run (Hasselstrom run)
Potlatch — Howard 47 pass from Tyson Tucker (Tucker run)
Potlatch — Tucker 18 run (Tucker run)
Prairie — TJ Hibbard 40 run (Schumacher run)
Prairie — Hibbard 19 pass from Schumacher (run failed)
Prairie — Hibbard 55 run (Schumacher run)
Prairie — Hasselstrom 8 run (Schumacher run)
Potlatch — Howard 2 run (pass failed)
Prairie — Hasselstrom 45 pass from Schumacher (pass failed)
Prairie — Trenton Lorentz 3 run (pass failed)
Prairie — Lorentz 11 run (Ross pass from Schumacher)
Timberline 18, Deary 12
DEARY — A 78-yard scoring pass from Parker Brown to Micah Nelson with around three minutes remaining made difference in clinching Timberline’s first victory of the season, that coming against Whitepine League Division II adversary Deary.
Brown totaled 117 yards and 6-for-12 passing, throwing for two of his team’s six touchdowns. The Spartans (1-2, 1-0) totaled 255 offensive yards to 250 for the Mustangs.
Timberline 6 6 0 6—18
Deary 0 6 0 6—12
Timberline — Micah Nelson 16 pass from Parker Brown (run failed)
Deary — TJ Beyer 6 run (run failed)
Timberline — Nelson 35 punt return (run failed)
Deary — Elvis Rickert 21 run (run failed)
Timberline — Nelson 78 pass from Brown (run failed)
Lake City 26, Moscow 12
COEUR D’ALENE — Moscow got the first score of the game but could not hold on against Lake City in a nonleague game.
Leon Hutton found Dylan Decker twice for touchdowns, but those were the only scoring plays for the Bears (3-2).
Isaiah Murphy led Moscow in rushing with 60 yards on 13 attempts.
Lake City was led by Jackson Pettit, who threw for all four of its scores.
Moscow 0 6 0 6 — 12
Lake City 0 7 7 12 — 26
Moscow — Dylan Decker 8 pass from Leon Hutton (kick failed)
Lake City — Zach Johnson 11 pass from Jackson Pettit (Kyrus Condon run)
Lake City — Trevor Cogley 7 pass from Pettit (kick failed)
Lake City — Cogley 22 pass from Pettit (kick failed)
Lake City — Gavin McMeekan 9 pass from Pettit (kick failed)
Moscow — Decker 19 pass from Hutton (pass failed)
Kendrick 82, Lewis County 12
KENDRICK — Ty Koepp accounted for five touchdowns in a win against Lewis County in a Whitepine League Division II game.
Koepp was 5-for-9 passing for 148 yards and two touchdowns, both to Jagger Hewett. Koepp added 123 yards on the ground on just five carries and three more touchdowns.
Sawyer Hewett was also strong on the ground for Kendrick (3-1, 1-0) as he tallied 167 yards on nine carries and three touchdowns.
Lewis County struggled offensively, only finding the end zone on two kick returns. The first came in the opening quarter by Wyatt Webb for 86 yards and the other in the third for 79 yards by Ty Hambly.
Lewis County 6 0 6 0 — 12
Kendrick 24 30 14 14 — 82
Kendrick — Ty Koepp 32 run (Wyatt Fitzmorris run)
Kendrick — Mason Anderson 4 run (Hunter Taylor pass from Koepp)
Lewis County — Wyatt Webb 86 yard kickoff return (run failed)
Kendrick — Koepp 3 run (Taylor pass from Koepp)
Kendrick — Sawyer Hewett 7 run (Xavier Carpenter run)
Kendrick — Jagger Hewett 34 pass from Koepp (pass fail)
Kendrick — J. Hewett 68 pass from Koepp (Fitzmorris run)
Kendrick — S. Hewett 14 run (Taylor pass from Koepp)
Lewis County — Ty Hambly 79 yard kickoff return (run fail)
Kendrick — Koepp 65 run (pass fail)
Kendrick — S. Hewett 55 run (Koepp run)
Kendrick — Lane Clemenhagen 26 run (Wyatt Cook pass from J. Hewett)