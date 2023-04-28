AREA ROUNDUP
SPOKANE VALLEY — The visiting Pullman boys soccer team sealed a standalone first-place finish in the 2A Greater Spokane League with a 4-0 shutout of West Valley on Thursday.
The Greyhounds (13-1, 9-0) stormed out of the gates with a second-minute goal by Carlens Dollin and logged all four of their scores within the first half. They were efficient, going 4-for-7 in shots-on-goal for the day.
This was the 200th boys soccer win in the career of coach Doug Winchell, which began in 2007. It was also the 16th consecutive time Pullman has beaten West Valley, with the Hounds’ last defeat in the rivalry coming March 31, 2016.
Pullman 4 0—0
West Valley 0 0—0
Pullman — Clarens Dollin (Leo Hoffman), 2nd
Pullman — Lukas Wexler (Leon Lange), 9th
Pullman — Wexler (Phillipp Kirchhoff), 18th
Pullman — Clarens Dollin, 31st
Shots — Pullman 7, West Valley 3. Saves — Pullman: Aaron Oatley 2, West Valley: Marsh 3.
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
Post Falls 14, Moscow 3
POST FALLS — The Moscow Bears finished out on top in a nonleague baseball game against the Post Falls Trojans that had been delayed from March.
Moscow (5-14) was tied 3-3 with Post Falls (10-11) after the third inning, but the Trojans outscored the Bears 11-0 the rest of the way to end the game in five innings via mercy rule.
Ethan McLaughlin absorbed the loss for Moscow pitching in relief.
Jamison Green led the Bears at the dish with two hits.
Moscow 030 00— 3 6 0
Post Falls 219 02—14 13 0
Mike Kiblen, Ethan McLaughlin (2), Wyatt Hartig (3), Connor Isakson (4) and Tyson Izzo; Austin DeBoer, Gabe Cooley (2), Langan Naylor (3) and Aidan Tomlinson, Cooley (3). W— Naylor; L—McLaughlin.
Moscow hits — Jamison Green 2, Hartig, McLaughlin, Isakson, JP Breese.
Post Falls hits — Tyler French 2 (HR), Isaac Ziegler 2 (3B), Lucas Smith 2, Cooley 2, Jake Bustamante 2, Naylor, Jayden Butler, Jackson George.
Clearwater Valley 9, Potlatch 8
POTLATCH — Clearwater Valley of Kooskia held off Potlatch by one run to remain perfect in Whitepine League play.
The visiting Rams (12-6, 9-0) benefited from a home run by Carson Schilling, a 3-for-4 batting performance by Jake Fabbi and two doubles from Trebor Altman. Altman also pitched the first five innings before Anthony Fabbi stepped in to close things out at the mound. Trailing 9-3 through four innings, the Loggers (8-5, 5-4) moved the scoreboard in the fifth and sixth to make things very tight, but could not quite close the gap.
Complete information was not available.
Clearwater Valley 211 500 0—9
Potlatch 300 023 0—8
Trebor Altman, Anthony Fabbi (6) and A. Fabbi, Tiago Pickering; Jameson Morris, Bryson Carpenter (6) and Avery Palmer.
Prairie 2, Kendrick 1
COTTONWOOD — Noah Behler pitched a complete game with eight strikeouts while catcher Cody Kaschmitter threw out three runners attempting steals to help Prairie of Cottonwood edge past Kendrick in Whitepine League play.
The Pirates (10-8, 9-3) also benefited from a double by Colton McElroy. Tucker Ashmead finished at the mound and doubled at the plate for the visiting Tigers (9-6, 5-4).
Kendrick 000 001 0—1 4 1
Prairie 100 100 x—2 8 1
Ty Koepp, Tucker Ashmead (6) and Wyatt Fitzmorris; Noah Behler and Cody Kaschmitter.
Kendrick hits — Ashmead (2B), Issac Rigney, Xavier Carpenter, Koepp.
Prairie hits — Colton McElroy (2B), Kaschmitter, Jake Quintal, Carter Shears, Dylan Uhlenkott, Phil Schwartz, Eli Hinds, Behler.
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
Moscow 15, Potlatch 4
POTLATCH — The Bears took down the host Loggers in a nonleague softball game.
Moscow (14-6) concluded the first inning with a 4-0 advantage over Potlatch (9-3). The Loggers pulled back to 6-4 after the third inning, but the Bears put up nine runs in the fourth and fifth to take the mercy-rule victory.
Allison Dorigo earned the win from the circle for Moscow, while Josie Larson absorbed the loss for Potlatch.
Kaci Kiblen and Amanda Pouchnik paced the Bears at the plate with three hits each. Megan Highfill added two of her own — a double and a triple.
Jaylee Fry led the Loggers with two hits.
Moscow 411 54—15 14 1
Potlatch 022 00— 4 8 3
Allison Dorigo, Kelly Stodick (4) and Megan Highfill; Josie Larson, Brianna Winther (5) and Tayva McKinney. W—Dorigo; L—Larson.
Moscow hits — Kaci Kiblen 3, Amanda Pouchnik 3, Highfill 2 (2B, 3B), Hannah Robertson 2, Megan Poler 2, Sadie Newlan, Bella Ristine.
Potlatch hits — Jaylee Fry 2, McKinney (3B), Dareese Brown (2B), Delaney Beckner, Kaylen Hadaller, Kylie Heitstuman, Brooklyn Mitchell.
Colton 14, Pullman 4
COLTON — The Wildcats punched above their weight, ending a nonleague softball game against the visiting Greyhounds in six innings via mercy rule.
Pullman (2-11) jumped out to an early 2-1 lead against Colton (10-3) before the Wildcats put up six runs at the bottom of the fourth to take the lead. Colton tacked on seven more runs to the visitors’ two to end the game early.
Pitcher Sidni Whitcomb earned the win for the Wildcats, going the full six innings in the circle and allowing just four hits. Sophie Armstrong absorbed the loss for the Greyhounds.
Ellie Ward led Pullman at the plate with two hits. Kaydee Heitstuman and Kiya Soza recorded two hits apiece for Colton, with one of Heitstuman’s going for a double.
Pullman 200 011— 4 4 8
Colton 100 625—14 9 4
Sophie Armstrong and Taylor Cromie; Sidni Whitcomb and Rachel Becker.
Pullman hits — Ellie Ward 2, Eloise Clark (2B), Kinsey Rees.
Colton hits — Kaydee Heitstuman 2 (2B), Kiya Soza 2, Claire Moehrle (2B), Becker (2B), Kyndra Stout (2B), Whitcomb, Kate Schultheis.
Genesee 12, Orofino 2
GENESEE — Makayla Herman hit a two-run home run over the left field fence to seal the deal via mercy rule in a nonleague win for Genesee against visiting Orofino.
This avenged a season-opening defeat for the Bulldogs (5-5), who benefited from another two hits apiece by Maxine English and Rylie Baysinger along with a triple from Kendra Meyer. The Maniacs (9-5) broke an early drought with runs in the fifth and sixth, but it was too little too late.
“My girls were just a lot more patient at the plate,” Genesee coach Brian Malcom said. “We’ve been preaching that — to be a lot more patient, instead of just swinging at everything that comes at them.”
Orofino 000 011— 2 3 2
Genesee 340 032—12 8 2
Riley Stout and Maxine English; R. Deyo and R. Diffin.
Orofino hits — Diffin, J. Miller, Deyo.
Genesee hits — English 2, Rylie Baysinger 2, Makayla Herman (HR), Kendra Meyer (3B), Shelby Hanson, Stout.
COLLEGE GOLF
Habgood earns bid to Regionals
Fifth-year WSU women’s golfer Darcy Habgood will have rare home field advantage after earning a bid to the NCAA regional round, which will take place from May 8-10 at the Palouse Ridge Golf Club in Pullman.
Habgood is the fifth women’s golfer to earn an individual selection for the regional round, and the first since Alivia Brown in 2018. She had a scoring average of 74.13 this season and had six top-15 finishes, two of them in the top five.