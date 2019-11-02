Football
Hounds lose, enter tiebreaker
CHENEY, Wash. — Held to one touchdown, the Pullman High football team absorbed a 17-9 Great Northern League loss to Cheney on Friday night that necessitates a Kansas tiebreaker involving those two teams and West Valley.
That competition is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Tuesday at East Valley. The three teams will be vying for one playoff berth.
Pullman coach David Cofer lauded his team’s defense, but lamented its four turnovers.
“Our effort was really good,” he said. “At the end of the day, we have to find a way to make plays.”
The Greyhounds (6-3, 2-2) had possession inside the final two minutes, but gave up the ball on downs at the Cheney 30-yard line.
Mason Emerson made eight catches for 95 yards for the Hounds, and Ethan Kramer added seven receptions for 94.
Defensive end Ryan Colon tallied two sacks, and linebacker Bogey Perkins led Pullman in tackles.
Pullman 0 0 7 2—9
Cheney 7 3 0 7—17
Cheney — Harriett 70 run (Petrol Poulos kick)
Cheney — Poulos 32 field goal
Pullman — Carson Coulter 2 run Sam Tingstad kick)
Cheney — Long 11 run (Poulos kick)
Pullman — safety, fumble recovered in end zone
Potlatch 40, Lapwai 6
POTLATCH — Potlatch capped its regular season with a rout of Whitepine League Division I adversary Lapwai, and gained some more momentum heading into its first State appearance in eight years.
The Loggers (7-2, 5-1 will search for their first playoff win in school history when they play at noon on Nov. 9 at Wilder in the first round of the Class 1A DI playoffs.
“I think this builds the confidence quite a bit coming off a 4-4 season,” Potlatch assistant coach Josh Hardy said.
Jerrod Nicholson led Potlatch’s offense with 136 yards and four touchdowns on 15 carries. Kenon Brown spearheaded a defense that tallied nine total tackles for loss, and contributed 113 yards and two scores on 11 rushes.
Potlatch picked off the Wildcats twice, and clamped down defensively “when it mattered,” Hardy said.
Lapwai 0 0 0 6—6
Potlatch 14 6 12 8—40
Potlatch — Kenon Brown 60 run (run failed)
Potlatch — Brown 1 run (Connor Akins pass from Jerrod Nicholson)
Potlatch — Je. Nicholson 45 run (pass failed)
Potlatch — Je. Nicholson 6 run (run failed)
Potlatch — Je. Nicholson 6 run (pass failed)
Lapwai — Dominick Williamson 1 run (pass failed)
Potlatch — Je. Nicholson 58 run (Tyler Howard run)
Troy 34, Genesee 20
GENESEE — Elijah Phillis rushed for 123 yards and Brody Patrick made 12 tackles and two interceptions as Genesee downed Troy in the season finale for both Whitepine League Division I teams.
Zachary Stoner made four catches for 43 yards and a touchdown, and Phillis also scored via reception.
The Trojans wound up 5-4 overall and 2-4 in league.
“It was important to close out the year with a winning record,” Troy coach Bobby Wilson said. “We finished the way we wanted to.”
Troy 6 16 0 12—34
Genesee 0 8 6 6—20
Troy — Reece Sanderson 1 run (run failed)
Troy — Zachary Stoner 5 pass from Rhett Sandquist (Stoner pass from Sandquist)
Troy — Elijah Phillis 14 pass from Sandquist (Sanderson pass from Sandquist)
Genesee — Dillon Sperber 38 pass from Dawson Durham (Durham run)
Genesee — Cy Wareham 30 pass from Durham (pass failed)
Troy — Sandquist 1 run (pass failed)
Troy — Sam Taff 65 run (pass failed)
Genesee —Durham 40 run (pass failed)
Pomeroy 62, Colton 0
POMEROY — Brandon Bales rushed for 251 yards and three touchdowns and also threw for a score as Pomeroy blanked Colton in a Southeast 1B League game.
Trent Gwinn rushed for 101 yards and scored four touchdowns for the Pirates (6-3), including one on a 68-yard pass from Bales.
Braedyn White made nine tackles for the Pirates, and Colton Slaybaugh intercepted a pass.
Chris Wolf had 125 yards rushing for Colton.
Colton 0 0 0 0 —0
Pomeroy 22 24 8 8—62
Pomeroy — Brandon Bales 54 run (run failed)
Pomeroy — Trent Gwinn 20 run (Bales run)
Pomeroy — Bales 25 run (run failed)
Pomeroy — Gwinn 68 pass from Bales (Gwinn pass from Bales)
Pomeroy — Bales 40 run (run failed)
Pomeroy — Gwinn 6 run (Colton Slaybaugh run)
Pomeroy — Bales 43 run (Gwinn run)
Pomeroy — Gwinn 60 run (Noah Lamb run)
SWIMMING
Reed wins two prelims
Maya Reed of Pullman finished first in two races and helped a relay team win during the prelims of the Washington 2A District 7 swim meet Gibb Pool.
All three of Clarkston’s relays qualfied for today’s finals, as did Liza Higgins and Madalynn Wallace in individual events.
Top Pullman placers
200 medley relay — 3, Pullman 2:07.84.
200 free — 1, Mya Reed, Pul, 2:00.40. 2, Melrose Gilbert, Pul, 2:04.58.
200 IM — 3, Natalie Armstrong, Pul, 2:27.29.
50 free — 1, Madison Weber, Pul, 26.38.
100 free — 1, Mya Reed, Pul, 56.69.
500 free — 2, Melrose Gilbert, Pul, 5:45.22.
200 free relay — 1, Pullman (Gilbert, Chen, Weber, Reed), 1:45.08.
100 breast — 2, Madison Weber 1:15.67.
400 free relay — 1, Pullman (Armstrong, Weber, Gilbert, Reed) 3:56.94.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Cougs swept by UCLA
Mac May had 20 kills as No. 25 UCLA swept past No. 22 Washington State 27-25, 25-17, 25-22 in Pac-12 volleyball at Bohler Gym.
Lexi Hadrych added 12 kills for the Bruins (13-7, 8-3 Pac-12). Cali Thompson chipped in 24 assists and Devon Chang had 20. Savvy Simo finished with 20 digs and Kelli Barry had 12.
Pia Timmer paced the Cougars (18-5, 7-5) with 11 kills. Hannah Pukis contributed 29 assists. Alexis Dirige had 11 digs and Penny Tusa added 10.
Washington State and UCLA were even throughout the majority of the first game, as there were 13 ties. The Cougars went up 21-19 after back-to-back blocks from Alexcis Lusby and Jocelyn Urias. An additional block from Hannah Pukis and Urias gave the Cougars set point at 24-22, but the Bruins generated a 5-1 run to take the game.
UCLA jumped out to an early 5-1 lead to begin Game 2, then had four and five-point runs for an easy win.
The Cougars rallied from an 18-11 deficit in the third game to trail just 20-18. But the teams traded points the rest of the way.
WSU will host USC at noon Sunday.
CROSS COUNTRY
Muller, Grujib lead Cougars
MONMOUTH, Ore. — Reid Muller led the men, and Zorana Grujic paced the women for Washington State’s cross country teams in the Pac-12 Championships at the Ash Creek Preserve course.
The Cougar men, who are ranked No. 10 in the West region, totaled 204 points to finish in sixth place. Colorado won with 41 points.
Muller had the best finish for WSU, placing 39th in a time of 24:06.3.
The Cougar women finished with 250 points to place 10th. Stanford won the meet with 27 points.
Grujic anchored WSU, finishing 35th in 20:44.5.
The Cougars next will compete at the NCAA Western Regional at 11:30 a.m. Nov. 15.
MEN
Team champion — Colorado, 41.
WSU placing — 6th, 204.
Individual champion — Joe Klecker (Colorado), 23:02.7.
WSU individuals — 39. Reid Muller, 24:06.3; 40. Matthew Watkins, 24:06.8; 43. Justin Janke, 24:09.6; 48, Zachary Stallings, 24:25.3; 52. Cameron Dean, 24:38.1; 57. Colton Johnsen, 24:48.5; 60. Sam Griffith, 24:55.7; 62. Jacob Nicholson, 24:58.5.
WOMEN
Team champion — Stanford, 27.
WSU placing — 10th, 250.
Individual champion — Fiona O’Keeffe (Stanford), 19:32.7.
WSU individuals — 35. Zorana Grujic, 20:44.5; 43. Erin Mullins, 20:56.4; 52. Josie Brown, 21:02.2; 67. Kaili Keefe, 21:17.8; 68. Natalie Ackerley, 21:18.7; 78. Jelena Grujic, 21:23.1; 80. Melissa Hruska, 21:23.9; 101. Marie Gaudin, 22:36.3; 102. Desi Stinger, 22:38.2.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Two Idaho players honored
FARMINGTON, Utah — Taylor Brust and Hadley Sbrega earned All-Big Sky honors as the conference announced its end-of-season awards.
Brust, who was named to the first team, moved to the back line midway through the season after a number of injuries decimated the defense. She scored a pair of goals in the second-to-last weekend of the year to earn offensive player of the week honors from the league.
Sbrega, who was an honorable mention selection this year and a second-team pick in 2018, missed a handful of games early in the season because of injury but bounced back to be one of the steady leaders in the Idaho midfield. She scored her lone goal of the season at Eastern Washington.
MEN’S GOLF
Idaho’s Glenn takes honor
FARMINGTON, Utah — Joseph Glenn was recognized as the Big Sky’s men’s golfer of the week, it was announced
Glenn finished tied for 11th at the Hoakalei Country Club Collegiate Invitational on Wednesday at 5-under 211. He shot back-to-back 2-under 70s to open the tournament, then finished with a 71.
The Vandals are off for almost four months, then will resume play at the Joust at Goose Creek, in Mira Loma, Calif., in late February.