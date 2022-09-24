HIGH SCHOOL ROUNDUP

SPOKANE — The Pullman Greyhounds extended their winning streak to three with a 42-27 Class 2A Greater Spokane League football road win against the Rogers Pirates on Friday.

Caleb Northcroft of Pullman (3-1, 2-0) threw 23-of-31 for 220 yards and two touchdowns. Tanner Barbour had 12 receptions for 115 yards and a score while also snagging two interceptions on defense.

