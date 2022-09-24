HIGH SCHOOL ROUNDUP
SPOKANE — The Pullman Greyhounds extended their winning streak to three with a 42-27 Class 2A Greater Spokane League football road win against the Rogers Pirates on Friday.
Caleb Northcroft of Pullman (3-1, 2-0) threw 23-of-31 for 220 yards and two touchdowns. Tanner Barbour had 12 receptions for 115 yards and a score while also snagging two interceptions on defense.
Five Greyhounds combined for 146 yards on the ground. Terran Page led the way with 97 yards on 14 carries and a touchdown. Henry Preece had two touchdowns on nine carries.
Pullman 7 21 7 7—42
Rogers 6 7 7 7—27
Pullman — Henry Preece 3 run (Carlens Dollin kick)
Rogers — Gabriel Skinner 64 pass from Fritz Reiher (kick missed)
Rogers — Aryq Griffey 3 run (Irvin Gomez kick)
Pullman — Gavin Brown 47 pass from Caleb Northcroft (Dollin kick)
Pullman — Preece 15 run (Dollin kick)
Pullman — Tanner Barbour 10 pass from Northcroft (Dollin kick)
Rogers — Ronald Warrick V 40 pass from Reiher (Gomez kick)
Pullman — Barbour N/A kick return (Dollin kick)
Rogers — Reiher 1 run (Gomez kick)
Pullman — Terran Page 4 run (Dollin kick)
SJEL 54, Gar-Pal 48 (4OT)
PALOUSE — In a game that went to a nigh-unheard of four overtimes, the Garfield-Palouse Vikings verged on their first win of the season but ultimately fell to Southeast 1B League foe St. John Endicott/LaCrosse.
“It was a back-and-forth game the whole time,” said Gar-Pal coach Garrett Parrish, whose team fell to 0-4 on the season and 0-2 in league.
Timberline 40, Deary 32
WEIPPE — The Timberline Spartans of Weippe rallied from a halftime deficit to battle past Deary in their Whitepine League Division II season debut.
Rylan West logged 24 rushing attempts for 224 yards and three touchdowns for the Spartans (2-3, 1-0), while Parker Brown passed for two Timberline touchdowns and ran for another.
For Deary (1-3, 0-1), Tucker Ashmead logged one rushing and one receiving touchdown. The Mustangs led 26-12 at their high point and 26-20 at intermission before the Spartans turned the tide.
Deary 6 20 0 6—32
Timberline 6 14 12 8—40
Timberline — Rylan West 14 run (run failed)
Deary — Blane Clark 5 run (run failed)
Deary — Caleb Rickert 14 run (run failed)
Timberline — West 50 run (pass failed)
Deary — Tucker Ashmead 30 pass from Wyatt Vincent (Dallen Stapleton run)
Deary — Ashmead 75 pass from Vincent (run failed)
Timberline — Caleb Marshall 4 pass from Parker Brown (Darrin Bonner run)
Timberline — Bonner 13 pass from Brown (run failed)
Timberline — West 6 run (pass failed)
Deary — Dale Fletcher 60 run (pass failed)
Timberline — Brown 63 run (Bonner pass from Brown)
Prairie 50, Genesee 22
GENESEE — After giving up the opening 16 points of the game to Genesee, the Pirates of Cottonwood turned the tide in the second quarter en route to a Whitepine League Division I victory.
The return of quarterback Angus Jordan, who had been out with injury, proved to be a boon for Genesee as he figured in two of the Bulldogs’ three touchdown plays. Colton McElroy rushed for three of Prairie’s touchdowns, and Eli Hinds rushed a team-high 128 yards while scoring twice.
The Pirates moved to 3-1 overall and 3-0 in league, while the Bulldogs fell to 1-3 and 0-3.
Prairie 0 12 24 14—50
Genesee 16 0 0 6—22
Genesee — Nolan Bartosz 18 pass from Grant wolf (Angus Jordan run)
Genesee — Jordan 11 run (Bartosz pass from Jordan)
Prairie — Colton McElroy 1 run (pass failed)
Prairie — Eli Hinds 23 run (run failed)
Prairie — McElroy 18 run (Hinds run)
Prairie — Hinds 12 run (McElroy run)
Prairie — McElroy 53 run (Jake Quintal run)
Prairie — Quintal 10 run (Hinds run)
Genesee — Bartosz 67 pass from Jordan (run failed)
Prairie — Levi Gehring 17 pass from Levi McElroy (pass failed)
Kendrick 80, Lewis County 0
NEZPERCE — The unbeaten Tigers continued their path of destruction with a mauling of the Lewis County Eagles in both teams’ Whitepine League Division II season debut.
Kendrick led 58-0 at halftime, thanks in no small part to a 10-for-14 passing performance for 290 yards and six touchdowns from starting quarterback Ty Koepp. Hunter Taylor received five of those passes for 140 yards and four touchdowns.
Koepp eventually swapped out for freshman Nathan Tweit, who ran two touchdowns of his own as Lewis County (3-2, 0-1) moved away from its earlier formation.
Kendrick 22 36 16 6—80
Lewis County 0 0 0 0— 0
Kendrick — Hunter Taylor 10 pass from Ty Koepp (Taylor pass from Koepp)
Kendrick — Taylor 14 pass from Koepp (pass failed)
Kendrick — Wyatt Fitzmorris 35 pass from Koepp (Jagger Hewett pass from Koepp)
Kendrick — Taylor 88 pass from Koepp (Fitzmorris pass from Koepp)
Kendrick — Taylor 65 punt return (Taylor pass from Koepp)
Kendrick — Hewett 57 pass from Koepp (Nathan Tweit run)
Kendrick — Taylor 18 pass from Koepp (run failed)
Kendrick — Tweit 55 run (pass failed)
Kendrick — Lane Clemenhagen 49 run (Fitzmorris run)
Kendrick — Tanner Clemenhagen 34 run (T. Clemenhagen run)
Kendrick — Tweit 63 run (run failed)
Lake City 35, Moscow 6
MOSCOW — The Bears got a big man touchdown, but lost to the Lake City Timberwolves in a nonleague contest.
Defensive lineman Jamison Griffen caught a tipped pass and returned it for a touchdown in the first quarter.
Moscow (0-5) intercepted Jackson Pettit of Lake City three times.
Lake City 14 7 14 0—35
Moscow 6 0 0 0— 6
Lake City — Wayne Queen N/A punt block return (Emilio Herrera kick)
Moscow — Jamison Griffen N/A interception return (kick failed)
Lake City — Zach Johnson 7 run (Herrera kick)
Lake City — Johnson 76 run (Herrera kick)
Lake City — Johnson 31 run (Herrera kick)
Lake City — Jake Whitehead 6 run (Herrera kick)
PREP VOLLEYBALLEagles soar to win in four
SPOKANE — Annie Goetz logged a double-double of 13 kills and 11 assists to lead Pullman Christian School to a Mountain Christian League win against Oaks Classical Christian of Spokane.
The final scoreline read 25-17, 25-10, 20-25, 25-20 as the Eagles improved their record to 2-3 overall and in league.
JV — Pullman Christian def. Oaks 2-1.
Colfax falls in Crossover
SPOKANE — The Colfax volleyball team dropped a 25-16, 28-26 decision to Mead in the opening round of the Crossover Classic at Lewis & Clark High School.
No other information was available at press time.
PREP BOYS SOCCEROaks 3, Pullman Christian 1
SPOKANE — The Pullman Christian Eagles lost a Mountain Christian League game 4-1 to The Oaks.
Liam Fitzgeraled scored the only goal for Pullman Christian (2-2, 1-1) late in the first half.
No other stats were available at press time.
Pullman Christian 1 0—1
Oaks Classical 3 1—4
PREP BOYS GOLFBears fifth at Coeur d’Alene
COEUR D’ALENE — Chase Lovell led the way with an 84-stroke showing for the fifth-place Moscow boys at the Coeur d’Alene Invite on Avondale Golf Course.
Team scores — 1. Coeur d’Alene 302; 2. Lewiston 325; 3. Lake City 327; 4. Lakeland 352; 5. Moscow 353; 6. Sandpoint 358; 7. Post Falls 424.
Medalist — Luke West, Coeur d’Alene, 72.
Lewiston individuals — Carson King 75, Noah Acord 81, Teigen Knewbow 83, Cody Ray 86.
Moscow individuals — Chase Lovell 84, Paxton Domigo 86, Gage Schlieter 91, Luke Zimmer 92.
PREP GIRLS GOLFLewiston takes top two spots
HAYDEN LAKE, Idaho — Myah Parsons of Moscow shot 95 to lead all Bears in the the girls Coeur d’Alene Invite at Hayden Lake Country Club.
Team scores — 1. Lewiston 374; 2. Coeur d’Alene A 375; 3. Sandpoint 381; 4. Coeur d’Alene B 407; 5. Post Falls 434.
Medalist — Abbigail Tellez (Lewiston) 85.
Moscow individuals — Myah Parsons 95; Hayes Brown 97; Alexa Lambert 133.
COLLEGE SOCCERWSU 1, OSU O
CORVALLIS, Ore. — After a sub-par first-half performance by the offense in Washington State’s Pac-12 Conference opener against Oregon State, the Cougars buckled down and humbled the Beavers in the final 45 minutes.
WSU 0 1—1
Oregon State 0 0—0
WSU — Sydney Studer (Alyssa Gray), 71st.
Shots — Washington State 21, Oregon State 10. Saves — Washington State: Nadia Cooper 2. Oregon State: Hailey Coll 7.
CROSS COUNTRYWSU women fourth, men fifth at Dellinger Invite
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — The Washington State women placed fourth and the men fifth at the Bill Dellinger Invitational at Pine Ridge Golf Club.
MEN
Team scores — 1. Oregon 39; 2. Portland 62; 3. UCLA 63; 4. Portland State 104; 5. Washington State 120; 6. Fullerton 145; 7. UC Davis 195.
Individual — Aaron Bienenfield (Oregon) 23:41.7.
WSU individuals — 3. Brian Barsaiya 23:46.0; 25. Kelvin Limo 24:23.5; 27. Leif Swanson 24:26.6; 42. Kyle Ortega-Gammill 24:42.3; 56. Jacob Eason 25:06.4; 59. Evan Gonzalez 25:19.3; 60. Turlan Morlan 25:20.4; 69. Grayson Wilcott 25:38.7; 74. Aidan Emerson 25:56.1; 79. Brandon Moore 26:12.8; 83. Alec Barran 26:36.7; 88. Isaiah Lowery 27:21.4; 90. Cooper Cortinas 27:52.2.
WOMEN
Team scores — 1. Oregon 50; T2. UC Davis 100*; T2. Fullerton 100; 4. Washington State 102; 5. Portland 105; 6. Texas 130; 7. UCLA 138; 8. Portland State 176.
Individual — Sierra Atkins (UC Davis) 19:53.4.
WSU individuals — 5. Alaina Stone-Boggs 20:07.3; 6. Caroline Jerotich 20:09.4; 15. Neema Kimtai 20:42.6; 31. Pietra Da Silva 21:20.3; 54. Samantha Boyle 21:59.1; 74. Sophia Cushman 23:35.6.
* — won tiebreaker
Idaho women 10th
ST. PAUL, Minn. — The Idaho women’s cross country team placed 10th out of 20 teams at the Roy Griak Invitational at Les Bolstad Golf Course.
MEN
Team scores — 1. Wisconsin 39; 2. California Baptist 70; 3. Michigan State 72; 4. Colorado State 118; 5. Wyoming 128; 6. Santa Clara 137; 7. Wichita State 221; 8. South Dakota State 249; 9. Minnesota 260; 10. Temple 312; 11. North Dakota State 324; 12. Nevada 327; 13. Ohio State 333; 14. Idaho 371; 15. North Dakota 415; 16. St. Thomas (Minn.) 441; 17. Miami (Fla.) 539.
Individual — Aden Smith (Michigan State) 24:13.4.
Idaho individuals — 48. Tim Stevens 25:10.3; 60. Lorenz Hermann 25:20.1; 102. Sam Fulbright 25:59.8; 107. Shea Mattson 26:03.0; 115. Gabriel Dinnel 26:12.9; 118. Gage Zanette 26:13.7; 127. Zac Knapp 26:22.8; 134. Miles Ferguson 26:27.9; 139. Zac Bright 26:33.9; 175. Cruz Flores 27:48.5.
WOMEN
Team scores — 1. Utah 85; 2. California Baptist 95; 3. Michigan State 102; 4. Colorado State 104; 5. Ohio State 124; 6. Wisconsin 125; 7. Wyoming 168; 8. Iowa State 193; 9. Minnesota 225; 10. Idaho 227; 11. South Dakota State 389; 12. Miami (Fla.) 391; 13. North Dakota State 398; 14. Nevada 405; 15. Delaware 423; 16. Temple 446; 17. Wichita State 467; 18. North Dakota 501; 19. St. Thomas (Minn.) 560; 20. UNLV 594.
Individual — Emily Venters (Utah) 20:33.2.
Idaho individuals — 11. Kelsey Swenson 21:12.8; 24. Maya Kobylanski 21:28.8; 46. Katja Pattis 21:51.8; 77. Leah Holmgren 22:15.7; 79. Nathalia Campos 22:19.8; 96. Abigail Thomas 22:40.4; 119. Elise Abbott 23:11.1; 128. Chloe Overberg 23:22.9; 156. Kate Bouse 23:53.0.