PULLMAN — Trailing by three points early in the fourth quarter, the top-seeded Pullman Greyhounds found a burst of offense and pulled away from the West Valley Eagles of Spokane Valley down the stretch on Thursday to claim a 64-53 victory and clinch their second consecutive Washington Class 2A district boys basketball title.
Jaedyn Brown tallied 24 points and Champ Powaukee added 14 for Pullman (22-0), which is the No. 1-ranked team in the Washington 2A state media poll.
The teams were tied at 26 at halftime, but the Greyhounds edged ahead 42-40 after three quarters before putting it away in the final period.
Ben Fried led West Valley (18-4), the 10th-ranked team in the state, with 15 points. Rosko Schroeder contributed 14, and Parker Munns finished with 11.
Both teams advance to regional crossover play Saturday against Central Washington Athletic Conference foes, with Pullman to host East Valley-Yakima at 6 p.m.
WEST VALLEY-SPOKANE (18-4)
Resean Eaton 0 0-0 0, Parker Munns 4 0-0 11, Noah Gadd-Lewis 0 0-0 0, Ashton Zettle 0 4-5 4, Luke Hone 0 0-0 0, Ben Fried 3 7-8 15, Rosko Schroeder 6 1-1 14, Tommy Price 0 0-0 0, Grady Walker 4 1-3 9. Totals 16 13-17 53.
Jaedyn Brown 9 3-3 24, Tanner Barbour 1 2-2 4, Austin Hunt 2 1-2 5, Dane Sykes 3 2-2 8, Caleb Northcroft 3 2-2 9, Champ Powaukee 6 1-2 14. Totals 24 11-13 64.
West Valley 11 15 14 13—53
3-point goals — Munns 3, Schroeder 3, Fried 2, Brown 3, Powaukee, Northcroft.
GIRLS BASKETBALLCouncil 56, Kendrick 41
NAMPA, Idaho — A mid-game slump proved too much for Kendrick to overcome in first-round Idaho Class 1A Division II state tournament play against Council.
After a close 13-12 opening quarter, the third-seeded Tigers (16-5) went cold and fell into a 42-17 hole by late in the third. A series of 3-point goals from Ruby Stewart and Hailey Taylor helped spark a Kendrick rally that began in the last minute of the third quarter and continued through the middle of the fourth. The Tigers’ new energy and momentum repeatedly pulled them within single digits, but they ultimately failed to close the gap and gave up the final seven points of the game to the Lumberjacks (15-5).
Ruby and Rose Stewart headed things up Kendrick with 10 and 11 points, respectively, while Rhianna Iveson and Ava Eppich of Council led all scorers with 15 apiece.
The Tigers return to action in consolation play against Garden Valley today at 4 p.m.
Rhianna Iveson 5 3-10 15, Ava Eppich 4 5-6 15, Hope Zollman 2 1-3 7, McKayla Hart 4 2-2 10, Isabelle Eppich 4 1-5 9, Amy Williams 0 0-0 0, Porter Hart 0 0-0 0, Cora Bingham 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 12-26 56.
Rose Stewart 5 1-1 11, Harley Heimgartner 4 0-3 8, Hali Anderson 1 1-2 4, Morgan Silflow 0 0-2 0, Ruby Stewart 4 0-0 10, Taylor Boyer 0 0-0 0, Hailey Taylor 3 0-0 8. Totals 17 2-8 41.
3-point goals — Iveson 2, Eppich 2, Zollman 2, Ru. Stewart 2, Taylor 2, Anderson.