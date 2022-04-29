The Pullman Greyhounds boys’ soccer team continued its strong performances with a 5-0 win Thursday against the Rogers Pirates of Spokane to stay unbeaten in 2A Greater Spokane League play.
Pullman (15-2, 10-0) was led by Carlens Dollin, who had a hat trick and an assist for four points.
All of Dollin’s goals came in the first half.
“Carlens sat for most part of the second half,” Pullman coach Doug Winchell said. “We were able to get some playing time for 19 guys in the game and rest some other guys so we could keep them healthy.”
Pullman will next play against West Valley on Tuesday in a match that will decide the GSL title.
Rogers 0 0—0
Pullman 4 1—5
Pullman — Carlens Dollin (Evan French), 22nd
Pullman — Carlens Dollin (Aaron Oatley) 30th
Pullman — Carlens Dollin (Aaron Oatley), 32nd
Pullman — Aidan Crossler (Philipp Kirchhoff), 39th
Pullman — Evan French (Carlens Dollin), 52nd
Shots —Rogers 2, Pullman 18.
Saves — Rogers: Hernandez 9. Pullman: Tom Cole 2
SOFTBALLGenesee 21-16, Lapwai 1-1
GENESEE — Kendra Meyer allowed just one hit over two three-inning games as Genesee swept Lapwai in a Whitepine League doubleheader. The scores were 21-1 and 16-1.
The Bulldogs (6-5, 5-5) rang up 21 runs on no hits in the opener, and Shelby Hanson laced a bases-loaded triple in the second game.
GAME 1
Genesee (12)45–21 0 0
Lapwai 100—1 1 0
Meyer and English. George, McCormack (2) and Williamson.
Genesee hits — none
Lapwai hits — McCormack
GAME 2
Lapwai 010—1 0 0
Genesee (11)5x—16 3 0
McCormack, George (2), McCormack (3) and Ellenwood. Meyer and Harlei Donner.
Lapwai hits — none
Genesee hits — Shelby Hanson 2 (3B), Donner.
Colton 14, Pullman 7
The Wildcats scored seven runs in the first two innings and cruised to a nonleague win against the Greyhounds.
Maggie Meyer hit a two-run home run in the fourth inning, scored twice and drove in four runs for Colton (7-4). Kyndra Stout had three hits and scored two runs. Rachel Becker doubled twice and had two RBI. Sidni Whitcomb went 2-for-4 with three runs scored and three RBI.
Ava Petrino went 3-for-5 with two runs scored for Pullman (3-10). Sophie Armstrong had two hits and three RBI. Frances Lindberg had two hits.
Meyer picked up the win in the circle.
Colton 160 240 1—14 12 4
Pullman 003 210 1— 7 10 4
Maggie Meyer and Rachel Becker; Sophie Armstrong and Keleigh Myers.
Colton hits — Kyndra Stout 3, Rachel Becker 2 (2 2B), Sidni Whitcomb 2, Maggie Meyer (HR), Kaydee Heitstuman (3B), Mary Pluid (2B), Tylar Sandoval, Kate Schultheis.
Pullman hits — Ava Petrino 3, Frances Lindberg 2, Sophie Armstrong 2, Keleigh Myers (2B), Elise McDougle, Taylore Wolfe.
CVHS 4, Kendrick 0
KOOSKIA — The Rams of Kooskia took two in a doubleheader against the Tigers in Whitepine League action.
Jessica Ketola went the distance for Clearwater Valley in both games, throwing 25 strikeouts and conecting on two hits in Game 2.
“We were able to control the pace of both games,” Clearwater Valley coach Vincent Martinez said. “I’d say our girls are starting to find their confidence.”
Ariana Davy led the Rams with three hits including a double.
For Kendrick (7-5, 5-4), they were led by Natalie Kimbley’s two hits in Game 2. Taylor Boyer went for a double in Game 1.
Hailey Taylor absorbed the Game 1 loss and Boyer absorbed the loss in Game 2 for the Tigers.
GAME 1
CVHS 021 100 0—4 7 x
Kendrick 000 000 0—0 2 x
Jessica Ketola and Rayne Martinez; Hailey Taylor and Kenadie Kirk.
Clearwater Valley hits — Ariana Davy 2, Martinez 2, Meg’n Blundell, Cloie Spencer, Whitney Andrews
Kendrick hits — Taylor Boyer (2B), Harley Heimgartner
GAME 2
Kendrick 101 000—2 6 x
CVHS 005 001—6 10 x
Taylor Boyer and Kenadie Kirk; Jessica Ketola and Rayne Martinez.
Kendrick hits — Natalie Kimbley 2, Kirk, Morgan Silflow, Erin Morgan, Sage Cochrane
Clearwater Valley — Kayleigh Tavernier 2 (2B), Ketola 2, Ariana Davy (2B), Meg’n Blundell (2B), Macy Morrow, Martinez, Alex Palmer, Cloie Spencer
Lewis County 21-14, Troy 13-12
TROY — The Eagles of Lewis County took down the Trojans in an high-scoring Whitepine League doubleheader.
Neither game in the doubleheader went longer than 3½ innings. Pitcher Hannah Miller went the distance for Lewis County (2-5, 2-5) in the first game and came in relief in Game 2 and earned the win in both contests.
Erica Zenner led the Eagles in both contests with three hits including a double.
Troy fell to 2-8, both in league and overall.
GAME 1
Troy 118 3—13 9 3
LC 53(13) x—21 9 5
Bendel and Neville; Hannah Miller and Sierra Hand.
Troy hits — Morgan 3 (3B), Exkland 3, Bendel 2 (2B), Neville
Lewis County hits — Erica Zenner 2, Emalissa Esinosa 2, Morgan Wemhoff 2, Amber Wemhoff (2B), Hand, Chani Brammer
GAME 2
LC (10)40—14 7 1
Troy (11)10—12 5 1
Sierra Hand, Hannah Miller (1) and Darlene Matson; Bendel and Neville. W—Miller
Lewis County hits — Matson 2 (2B), Erica Zenner (2B), Hannah Miller, Mia Horton, Amber Wemhoff, Chani Brammer
Troy hits — Buettner (3B), Morgan, Neville, Exkland, Foster
BASEBALLKendrick 11, Prairie 10
COTTONWOOD — The Tigers squeaked out a victory over the Pirates of Cottonwood in a Whitepine League baseball contest.
The game was back and forth, with Kendrick (8-5-1, 8-5-1) leading 3-2 after three innings and Prairie getting the lead 7-5 after the fifth. The Tigers outscored Prairie 6-3 in the final two innings to earn the one-run victory.
Hunter Taylor earned the win in relief. Preston Boyer and Dale Fletcher paced the Tigers with three hits with Boyer’s including a double.
Reece Shears absorbed the loss from the circle for the Pirates. Eli Hinds and Cody Kaschmitter paced Prairie (7-9, 6-6) with three hits, with Hinds’ including a double.
Kendrick 201 112 4—11 10 4
Prairie 002 141 2—10 13 3
Ty Koepp, Hunter Taylor (5) and Hunter Taylor, Ty Koepp (5); Chase Kaschmitter, Noah Behler (4), Reece Shears (7) and Cody Kaschmitter. W—Taylor; L—Shears
Kendrick hits — Preston Boyer 3 (2B), Dale Fletcher 3, Wyatt Fitzmorris 2 (3B), Xaiver Carpenter, Taylor
Prairie hits — Eli Hinds 3 (2B), Cody Kaschmitter 3, Trenton Lorentz 2, Chase Kaschmitter (2B), Behler, Jake Quintal, Carter Shears, Colton McElroy.
Troy 9-8, Potlatch 8-4
POTLATCH — Makhi Durrett and Jered Sanderson delivered key extra-base hits as Troy swept a late-reported Whitepine League doubleheader from Potlatch.
The scores were 9-8 and 8-4.
Durrett hit a big double in the opener and Sanderson added a triple in the second game for the Trojans (11-4, 10-2). Eli House contributedd three singles and a double for the day.
GAME 1
Troy 010 422 0—9 4 5
Potlatch 400 400 0—8 4 4
Holden, House (5) and Durrett. Clark, L. Carpenter (4), B. Carpenter (6) and Palmer. W—House. L—B. Carpenter.
Troy hits — Durrett 2 (3B), Trout, House.
Potlatch hits — Howard (2B), Simons, Whitney, Palmer.
GAME 2Potlatch 100 300 0—4 4 1
Troy 000 062 x—8 9 1
W. Yearout, C. Yearout (5) and Palmer. Bendel, House (7) and House, Durrett (7). W—Bendel. L—W. Yearout.
Potlatch hits — Simons 2, Palmer, Barnes.
Troy hits — House 3 (2B), Bendel 2, Sanderson (2B), Trout, Holden, Stoner.
TENNISLake City 8, Moscow 3
The Bears tallied two forfeit wins and a tie in losing to the Timberwolves of Coeur d’Alene.
The mixed doubles No. 1 team of Mark Sproull and Sam Unger extended Holy Burt and Ryan Burnside to a third set before falling 6-2. The No. 1 boys doubles team of Brayden Pickard and Bryce Hansen took the first set of their match 6-2 before dropping the final two sets 6-2, 6-4.
Boys singles — Micah Wolbrecht, Mos, tied Ethan Stowell 6-2, 2-6, 3-3; Sean Dreman, LC, def. Colin Wessels 6-0, 7-5; Lincoln Stowell, LC def. Henry Deming 6-3, 6-4.
Girls singles — Maddy Nesbit, LC, def. Natalie Rice 6-0, 6-0; Teagan Hayes, LC, def. Aneesha Shrestha 6-4, 7-5; Mili Richards, Mos, by forfeit.
Boys doubles — Zackary Castaneda/Quade Castaneda, LC, def. Brayden Pickard/Bryce Hansen 2-6, 6-2, 6-4; Bryce Snow/Breden Busto, LC, def. Ellis Jaeckel/Lucas Ting 6-0, 6-1.
Girls doubles — Rose Fountain/Kacie Clyde, Mos, by forfeit; Audrey Pollard/Tarryn Hemming, Mos, by forfeit.
Mixed doubles — Holly Burt/Ryan Burnside, LC, def. Mark Sproull/Sam Unger 6-2, 3-6, 6-2; Kenzie Lommasson/Quinton Dule, LC, def. Miles Tomlin/Abby Duke 6-2, 6-1.