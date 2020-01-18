In a rivalry as close as the Pullman-Clarkston high school boys’ basketball duels, sometimes all it takes is one big run to put a team over the top.
That was the case Friday at Pullman High School.
Forward Grayson Hunt threw down a commanding dunk in transition to cap a 13-0 run in the third quarter for the Greyhounds as they beat the Bantans 55-50 to even the season series at one game each.
The run put Pullman ahead 43-30 early in the third quarter after Clarkston led 28-27 at halftime.
“We executed very well during that stretch,” Greyhounds coach Craig Brantner said. “We ran three or four little plays, and each time we kind of read the defense and made a good decision.”
In the teams’ first meeting Dec. 17, Clarkston (7-4, 3-1 Great Northern League) ran away with a 56-44 home win against Pullman (7-3, 3-2).
This one went the distance.
The Greyhounds found success by spreading the ball around on offense with six players scoring seven or more points. Ethan Kramer led the way with 11 points, but Hunt, Brayden Roberts, Brady Wells and Evan Strong all tallied eight points apiece. Steven Burkett chipped in seven.
“I’ll take that,” Brantner said. “As a team, I’d much rather spread the ball around as much as we can just to keep everybody in the game. Right now, everybody that we put out there is a willing shooter.”
Trey Dreadfulwater garnered 16 points, and Tru Allen scored 14 for a Bantam team that struggled to find a rhythm on offense or defense after playing its first game in two weeks.
“We put ourselves in a difficult spot in that third quarter,” Clarkston coach Justin Jones said. “Really for us, I think we were just disappointed in our defensive effort tonight. It got us in a hole against a good team.”
The Bantams answered Pullman’s third-quarter run with a 7-0 run, kickstarted by a Gus Hagestad 3-pointer.
The Greyhounds went into the fourth quarter leading 45-40.
The Bantams twice got within three points of Pullman, but the Greyhounds never surrendered their second-half lead. Pullman first took the lead on a Kramer 3 just three minutes into the third quarter.
Brantner said the Greyhounds went back to the basics on defense, focusing on the fundamentals of their man defense rather than trying to shut down specific players, like Allen or Dreadfulwater.
“The thing that really hurt us was their break,” Brantner said. “Their team speed is really good and they got some easy layins and fast breaks against us.”
As the minutes ticked away in the fourth quarter, Clarkston eventually ran out of time making another last-gasp run of its own.
“I’ll say this, a loss like this can help some things,” Jones said. “I have absolute confidence in my team that we’ll get where we need to get. I haven’t lost one bit of confidence after one loss.”
CLARKSTON (7-4, 3-1)
Tru Allen 5 4-5 14, Alex Italia 1 0-0 2, Andrew Reeder 0 0-0 0, Trey Dreadfulwater 6 2-2 16, Gus Hagestad 4 0-0 9, Wyatt Chatfield 0 0-0 0, Kaden Frazier 3 0-0 6, Max Johnson 1 0-0 3, Dawson Packwood 0 0-0 0. Totals 20 6-7 50.
PULLMAN (7-5, 3-2)
Grayson Hunt 3 2-2 8, Evan Strong 3 2-3 8, Brayden Roberts 3 2-3 8, Ethan Kramer 4 2-2 11, Steven Burkett 3 0-0 7, Dane Bednar 1 1-2 3, Brady Wells 3 0-0 8, Cameron McSweeney 0 0-0 0, Stephen Wilmotte 1 0-0 2. Totals 21 9-12 55.
Clarkston 10 18 12 10—50
Pullman 12 15 18 10—55
3-point goals—Dreadfulwater 2, Hagestad, Johnson, Wells 2, Kramer, Burkett.
GIRLS
Clarkston 76, Pullman 32
The Clarkston girls hadn’t played a game in 14 days, but the Bantams showed no rust as they surged to a 23-point lead in the first quarter and carried their fast start to a victory.
“We were so anxious to play a game,” Clarkston coach Debbie Sobotta said. “It’s been two weeks since we last played. We’ve been going hard in practice, but you can only go hard against your teammates for so long.”
The Bantams (9-2, 3-1), built a 27-4 lead in the first quarter and a 47-10 cushion by halftime.
But the Greyhounds (3-10, 1-4) came out of the locker room rejuvenated. Pullman started the third quarter on an 8-2 run.
“We try not to let teams get the momentum,” Sobotta said. “When they do get it — as Pullman did, because they will do that — we try a hustle play or just getting back in a solid defense to slow down and change the momentum.”
Clarkston star Ashlyn Wallace halted the run with a 3 to swing the momentum back to the Bantams and Clarkston controlled the game the rest of the way.
The senior guard finished with a game-high 20 points.
The Bantams also received a boost from sophomore post Erika Pickett, who scored a season-high 17 points and added six rebounds. Senior guard Mick Jackson did a bit of everything for the Bantams with nine points, eight assists and five steals.
The Bantams turned many of their 21 steals into quick transition buckets.
“That’s where they feel comfortable,” Sobotta said.
Pullman was paced by junior guard Meghan McSweeney, who tallied 11 points and went 4-of-4 from the three-throw line. Elise McDougle and Hailey Talbot added four points apiece for the Greyhounds.
CLARKSTON (9-2, 3-1)
Ashlyn Wallace 8 0-0 20, Erika Pickett 8 1-2 17, Mick Jackson 3 1-2 9, Samantha Chattfield 4 0-0 8, Maggie Ogden 4 0-0 8, AJ Sobotta 2 0-0 5, Lauren Johnson 2 0-0 4, Jacey Hernandez 1 0-0 3, Jalena Henry 1 0-0 2, Marielena Ronquillo 0 0-0 0. Totals 33 2-4 76.
PULLMAN (3-10, 1-4)
Megan Limburg 0 2-2 2, Elise McDougle 2 0-0 4, Audrey Pitzer 1 1-2 3, Suhailey Reyes 0 0-0 0, Peyton Teevens 1 0-0 3, Hailey Chittenden 0 1-2 1, Meghan McSweeney 3 4-4 11, Kelsi Benton 1 0-0 2, Hallie McDougle 0 1-2 1, Sehra Singh 0 0-0 0, Hailey Talbot 2 0-3 4, Kinsey Kallaher 0 1-2 1. Totals 10 10-17 32.
Clarkston 27 20 13 16—76
Pullman 4 6 15 7—32
3-point goals — Wallace 4, Jackson 2, Sobotta, Hernandez, Teevens, McSweeney.
Stephan Wiebe can be reached at swiebe@dnews.com, by phone at (208) 883-4624 and on Twitter at @StephanSports.