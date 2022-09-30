Hounds stumble but recover

The Pullman Greyhounds recovered from a third-set lapse to defeat Shadle Park 25-14, 25-19, 24-26, 25-18 in their Class 2A Greater Spokane League season opener Thursday.
Margot Keane had a team-high 19 kills plus two blocks for Pullman (4-3, 1-0), while Lily McNannay made 24 digs and Gabriella Oliver provided 20 assists.
Trojans top Kubs
TROY — Dericka Morgan made 18 attacks with eight kills and no errors to help Troy stay perfect in Whitepine League Division I play with a 25-18, 25-17, 25-8 victory against Kamiah.
Nicole Hunter served 10-for-11 to make her own contribution for the Trojans (18-5, 10-0)
JV — Kamiah def. Troy 2-1.
Potlatch wins with ease
POTLATCH — Kaylen Hadaller and Josie Larson of Potlatch combined to go 28-for-28 at the service line for four aces in the Loggers’ three-set win over Whitepine League Division I foe Lapwai.
The set scores were 25-17, 25-13 and 25-19.
Larson also added 15 assists, three kills and nine digs.
The Loggers next play Clearwater Valley and Kamiah in a trimatch on Saturday, Oct. 8.
Tigers maul Spartans
KENDRICK — The host Tigers remained unbeaten in Whitepine League Division II play with a 25-5, 25-14, 25-8 victory against Timberline of Weippe.
Hailey Taylor fired six aces and nine kills while Hali Anderson made 11 assists for Kendrick (8-1, 8-0).
Big day for McGaughy
CHEWELAH — Brynn McGaughy notched 17 kills and four blocks in Colfax’s nonleague win over Chewelah.
The set scores were 25-9, 25-11 and 25-16.
The Bulldogs improved to 6-5 overall and will next play Asotin on Tuesday.
Eagles elude Wildcats
ST. JOHN, Wash. — Colton fell to host St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse by a scoreline of 25-12, 25-18, 25-16 in Southeast 1B League play.
Kaydee Heitstuman had five kills and three aces for Colton (2-5, 0-3), while Rachel Becker made 14 digs and Sidni Whitcomb supplied 13 assists.
PREP GIRLS SOCCERPullman 5, Shadle Park 0
Pullman’s Hannah James scored four goals and notched an assist in the Greyhounds’ shutout victory over 2A GSL opponent Shadle Park.
Pullman outshot the Highlanders 20-2.
This win improved the Greyhounds’ record to 5-4 overall and 3-1 in league play. They will next play East Valley on Tuesday.
Shadle Park 0 0—0
Pullman 3 2—5
Pullman - Hannah James, 1st.
Pullman — Sydney Johnson (James), 17th.
Pullman — James (Kyla Schulenberger), 37th.
Pullman — James (Vanna Chun), 43rd.
Pullman — James, 79th.
Shots — Pullman 20, Shadle Park 2.
Saves — Shadle: Grote 9; Pullman: Lillian Cobos 2.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCERWSU 1, Colorado 1
PULLMAN — Senior defender Bridget Rieken scored in the 78th minute and the Cougars salvaged a Pac-12 Conference tie with the Buffaloes at Lower Soccer Field.
Colorado (6-2-3, 0-1-1) broke on top in the 11th minute as Civana Kuhlmann converted on a pass from Kayleigh Webb.
It took Washington State (7-1-2, 1-0-1), which saw its seven-match winning streak snapped, the better part of the contest to finally get the equalizer. The Cougars thoroughly dominated the Buffaloes in possession, with a 39-8 edge in shots including 9-2 on goal, as well as a 12-1 advantage in corner kicks.
Sophomore goalkeeper Nadia Cooper had one save, and Dani Hansen finished with nine stops.
Washington State next plays at noon Sunday at home against Utah.
Colorado 1 0—1
WSU 0 1—1
Colorado — Civana Kuhlmann (Kayleigh Webb), 11th.
WSU — Bridget Rieken, 78th.
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALLTV times announced for WSU
SAN FRANCISCO — The Washington State men’s basketball team will play 10 of its games on the ESPN family of networks and four more on FS1, the Pac-12 Conference announced.
The season opener against Texas State will take place at 4:30 p.m. Nov. 7 at Beasley Coliseum.
The Dec. 18 game against Baylor at the Pac-12 US LBM Coast-to-Coast Challenge will take place at 7 p.m. on ESPN or ESPN2. All three of the team’s Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head Classic games from Dec. 22-25 will be on one of the ESPN networks. The Jan. 11 home game against California will start at 8 p.m. on either ESPN2 or ESPNU. The Arizona (Jan. 26) and Oregon (Feb. 19) home games also will be televised on FS1.
SCHEDULE
Nov. 7 — Texas State, 4:30 p.m.; 12 — Boise State, TBD; 15 — at Prairie View A&M, 8 p.m.; 21 — Eastern Washington+, 6 p.m.; 25 — Detroit Mercy, 1 p.m.; Dec. 1 — at Oregon, 7:30 p.m.; 4 — Utah, 1 p.m.; 7 — Northern Kentucky, 6 p.m.; 10 — UNLV#, 1:30 p.m.; 18 — Baylor$, 7 p.m.; 22 — George Washington*, 6 p.m.; 23 — Pepperdine or Hawaii*, 7 or 9 p.m.; 25 — TBD*, TBD; 30 — UCLA, 8 p.m.; Jan. 1 — USC, noon; 5 — at Arizona State, 5 p.m.; 7 — at Arizona, 2 p.m.; 11 — California, 8 p.m.; 14 — Stanford, 5 p.m.; 19 — at Utah, 6 p.m.; 22 — at Colorado, 3 p.m.; 26 — Arizona, 8 p.m.; 28 — Arizona State, 5 p.m.; Feb. 2 — at USC, 8 p.m.; 4 — at UCLA, 4 p.m.; 11 — Washington, 7:30 p.m.; 16 — Oregon State, 8 p.m.; 19 — Oregon, 4 p.m.; 23 — at Stanford, 8 p.m.; 25 — at California, 2 p.m.; March 2 — at Washington, 8 p.m.; 8-11 — Pac-12 tournament.
+ — at Spokane Arena
# — Las Vegas Clash
$ — Pac-12 US LBM Coast-to-Coast Challenge
* — Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head Classic