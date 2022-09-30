Hounds stumble but recover

Pullman’s Margot Keane (9) hits the ball against Shadle Park’s Chiara Salvaterra (12) during a Class 2A Greater Spokane League match at Pullman High School on Thursday.

The Pullman Greyhounds recovered from a third-set lapse to defeat Shadle Park 25-14, 25-19, 24-26, 25-18 in their Class 2A Greater Spokane League season opener Thursday.

Margot Keane had a team-high 19 kills plus two blocks for Pullman (4-3, 1-0), while Lily McNannay made 24 digs and Gabriella Oliver provided 20 assists.

Trojans top Kubs

