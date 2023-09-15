It’s not rare that blowout games are considered less entertaining than others. But the Pullman Greyhounds’ 35-7 2A Greater Spokane League win over the North Central Wolfpack of Spokane was a game with an equally memorable beginning, middle and end.

Pullman (2-1, 1-0) senior receiver Champ Powaukee had an elite showing and the game was called due to unusual circumstances and throughout it all, the Greyhounds were honoring and celebrating a teammate and friend going through the fight of his life.

Here are some of the highlights.

