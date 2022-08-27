SEATTLE — Sue Bird’s eye for the court and knowledge of the game is what separates her among WNBA point guards, much to the frustration of her opponents for the past two decades.

Washington Mystics coach Mike Thibault has watched Bird up close for his entire career in the WNBA. He saw Bird, the league’s all-time assist leader, put on a vintage performance as the Storm eliminated the Mystics from the WNBA Playoffs.

“As much as I love Sue, I will be glad that she’s sitting over in the stands next year when we walk in this place,” said Thibault, the league’s all-time leader in coaching victories.

