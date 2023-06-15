The 2023-24 sports year is one of the most anticipated in recent memory for Idaho athletics.

The hunger for success started with first-year football coach Jason Eck and what he did last season.

Eck was able to turn a perennial punching bag into a playoff-caliber team in one year. Now as Year 2 looms closer, the Vandals are ranked No. 5 in the HeroSports preseason football poll, the highest they’ve ever been.