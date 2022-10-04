A look at how former area college players fared in the NFL in Week 4:
Washington state
OT Andre Dillard, Philadelphia: On the injured reserve list, did not play in the Eagles’ 29-24 win against Jacksonville.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! Please enjoy your free content for the month.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! Please enjoy your free content for the month.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! Please enjoy your free content for the month.
Welcome! Please enjoy your free content for the month.
Welcome! Please enjoy your free content for the month.
Welcome! Please enjoy your free content for the month.
Welcome! Please enjoy your free content for the month.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Already a subscriber? Please log in below. New to us? Please choose one of our offers and "Get Started" to become a subscriber.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
A look at how former area college players fared in the NFL in Week 4:
Washington state
OT Andre Dillard, Philadelphia: On the injured reserve list, did not play in the Eagles’ 29-24 win against Jacksonville.
DT Daniel Ekuale, New England: In a reserve role, he finished with one assisted tackle in the Patriots’ 27-24 overtime loss at Green Bay.
LB Frankie Luvu, Carolina: The starter at WILL, he finished with a team high 11 tackles, including six solo stops and a tackle for loss; a pass defensed and a 33-yard interception return for a second-quarter touchdown in the Panthers’ 26-16 loss to Arizona.
QB Gardner Minshew, Philadelphia: Did not play in the Eagles’ 29-24 win against Jacksonville.
WR Dezmon Patmon, Indianapolis: Was not acitve for the Colts’ 24-17 loss to Tennessee.
DB Jalen Thompson, Arizona: The starter at one of the safety spots, he had two tackles, including one solo stop, a pass defensed and an interception in the Cardinals’ 26-16 win at Carolina.
WR River Cracraft, Miami: In a reserve role, he was targeted once but did not make the catch in the Dolphins’ 27-15 loss Thursday at Cincinnati.
QB Jarrett Guarantano, Arizona: On the practice squad, did not play in the Cardinals’ 26-16 win at Carolina.
CB Jaylen Watson, Kansas City: He had four solo tackles and one pass defensed in the Chiefs’ 41-31 win at Kansas City.
OT Abe Lucas, Seattle: The starter on the right side, he helped the Seahawks run for 235 yards, a 7.1 average, and three touchdowns while allowing no sacks in the 48-45 win at Detroit.
OT Liam Ryan, Seattle: On the practice squad, did not play in the Seahawks’ 48-45 win at Detroit.
Idaho
OL Jesse Davis, Pittsburgh: In a reserve role, he helped the Steelers run for 119 yards, a 3.8 average, and two touchdowns while allowing three sacks in a 24-20 loss to the N.Y. Jets.
LB Kaden Elliss, New Orleans: In a reserve role, he had one special teams tackle in the Saints’ 28-25 loss to Minnesota at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.
LB Christian Elliss, Philadelphia: Was on the practice squad, did not play in the Eagles’ 29-24 win against Jacksonville.
Headlines, breaking news delivered to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.