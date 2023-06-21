The landscape of Idaho high school athletics could see a shakeup by the fall of 2024.

The state’s potential new classification system — which would feature a new 6A class and go away with having two 1A classes — passed a preliminary vote held by the Idaho High School Activities Association on June 7.

This would be the first time in two decades that the state would overhaul its classifications, and the topic completely divided the room. The board’s final tally was deadlocked at 6-6 with President Tim Perrigot casting the deciding vote, breaking the tie.