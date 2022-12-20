How they fared: Big day for ex-Cougar Luvu

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mitch Trubisky (10) is sacked by Carolina Panthers linebacker Frankie Luvu (49) during an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Brian Westerholt)

 Brian Westerholt

How former area college players fared in the NFL in Week 15:

WSU

OT Andre Dillard, Philadelphia: In a reserve role, he helped the Eagles run for 112 yards (3.4 average) and three touchdowns but helped to allow one sack in their 25-20 win at Chicago.

Tags

Recommended for you