How they fared: Big day for ex-Cougar Luvu

How former area college players fared in the NFL in Week 15:
WSU
OT Andre Dillard, Philadelphia: In a reserve role, he helped the Eagles run for 112 yards (3.4 average) and three touchdowns but helped to allow one sack in their 25-20 win at Chicago.
Updated: December 20, 2022 @ 3:12 am
DT Daniel Ekuale, New England: In a reserve role, he did not record a statistic in the Patriots’ 30-24 loss at Las Vegas.
LB Frankie Luvu, Carolina: The starter at WILL, he finished with eight tackles, with three solo stops, including a sack for a 10-yard loss and a quarterback hit in the Panthers’ 24-16 loss to Pittsburgh.
QB Gardner Minshew, Philadelphia: He did not play in the Eagles’ 25-20 win at Chicago.
WR Dezmon Patmon, Indianapolis: On the practice squad, he did not play in the Colts’ 39-36 overtime loss Saturday at Minnesota.
DB Jalen Thompson, Arizona: One of the starters at safety, he finished with nine tackles, including three solo stops, in the Cardinals’ 24-15 loss at Denver.
WR River Cracraft, Miami: He was not active in the Dolphins’ 32-29 loss Saturday at Buffalo.
WR Calvin Jackson, Miami: On the practice squad, he did not play in the Dolphins’ 32-29 loss Saturday at Buffalo.
CB Jaylen Watson, Kansas City: He had one pass defensed in the Chiefs’ 30-24 win at Houston.
OT Abe Lucas, Seattle: The starter on the right side, he helped the Seahawks to run for 70 yards (5.0 average) but helped to allow three sacks in their 21-13 loss Thursday to San Francisco.
QB Jarrett Guarantano, Denver: Called up from the practice squad, he did not play in the Broncos’ 24-15 win against Arizona.
Idaho
OL Jesse Davis, Pittsburgh: In a reserve role, he helped the Steelers run for 156 yards (3.5 average) and three touchdowns but helped to allow one sack in their 24-16 win at Carolina.
LB Kaden Elliss, New Orleans: In a reserve role, he finished with four tackles, with two solo stops, including one for loss, a sack for a 5-yard loss and a quarterback hit in the Saints’ 21-18 win against Atlanta.
LB Christian Elliss, Philadelphia: Called up from the practice squad Saturday for the third consecutive week, he did not record a statistic in the Eagles’ 25-20 win at Chicago.
WR Jeff Cotton, Green Bay: On the practice squad, he did not play in the Packers’ 24-12 win against the Los Angeles Rams on Monday.
