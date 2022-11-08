How they fared: Dillard helps propel Eagles attack

How former area college players fared in the NFL in Week 9:
OT Andre Dillard, Philadelphia: In a reserve role, he helped the Eagles to rush for 143 yards (a 4.6 average) with two touchdown but helped to allow four sacks in their 29-17 win Thursday at Houston.
DT Daniel Ekuale, New England: He did not record a statistic in a reserve role in the Patriots' 26-3 victory against Indianapolis.
LB Frankie Luvu, Carolina: The starter at WILL linebacker, he had three tackles, including one solo stop as the Panthers lost 42-21 at Cincinnati.
QB Gardner Minshew, Philadelphia: Did not play in the Eagles' 29-17 win Thursday at Houston.
WR Dezmon Patmon, Indianapolis: On the practice squad, he did not play in the Colts' 26-3 loss at New England.
DB Jalen Thompson, Arizona: A starter at safety, he had six solo tackles and a pass defensed as the Cardinals lost 31-21 to Seattle.
WR River Cracraft, Miami: He was not active for the Dolphins' 35-32 win at Chicago.
WR Calvin Jackson, Miami: On the practice squad, did not play in the Dolphins' 35-32 win at Chicago.
CB Jaylen Watson, Kansas City: In a reserve role, he defensed one pass in the Chiefs' 20-17 overtime victory against Tennessee.
OT Abe Lucas, Seattle: The starter on the right side, he helped the Seahawks run for 158 yards (a 4.6 average) with two touchdowns but also helped to allow two sacks as the Seahawks beat Arizona 31-21.
OL Jesse Davis, Pittsburgh: The Steelers were on a bye this week.
LB Kaden Elliss, New Orleans: The starter at SAM linebacker, he had five tackles, including three solo stops and a sack Monday in a 27-13 loss against Baltimore.
LB Christian Elliss, Philadelphia: On the practice squad, did not play in the Eagles' 29-17 win Thursday at Houston.