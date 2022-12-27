How former area college players fared in the NFL in Week 16:
WSU
OT Andre Dillard, Philadelphia: In a reserve role, he helped the Eagles run for 87 yards (3.0) average and a score in their 40-34 loss Saturday at Dallas.
Updated: December 27, 2022 @ 8:28 am
DT Daniel Ekuale, New England: In a reserve role, he had one assisted tackle in the Patriots’ 22-18 loss to Cincinnati on Saturday.
LB Frankie Luvu, Carolina: The starter at WILL, he finished with five tackles, including four solo stops, and a tackle for loss as the Panthers beat the Lions 37-23 on Saturday.
QB Gardner Minshew, Philadelphia: Starting for the injured Jalen Hurts, he went 24-for-40 for 355 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions, running four times for five yards and a score Saturday in the Eagles’ 40-34 loss at Dallas.
WR Dezmon Patmon, Indianapolis: On the practice squad, he did not play Monday in a 20-3 loss to the L.A. Chargers.
DB Jalen Thompson, Arizona: One of the starters at safety, he finished with 11 total tackles, including nine solo stops, and a pass defensed in the Cardinals’ 19-16 overtime loss to Tampa Bay.
WR River Cracraft, Miami: He was not active in the Dolphins’ 26-20 loss to Green Bay.
WR Calvin Jackson, Miami: On the practice squad, he did not play in the Dolphins’ 26-20 loss to Green Bay.
CB Jaylen Watson, Kansas City: In a reserve role, he finished with two solo tackles and a tackle for loss as the Chiefs beat Seattle 24-10 on Saturday.
OT Abe Lucas, Seattle: The starter on the right side, he helped the Seahawks to run for 133 yards (4.3 average) but helped to allow two sacks as the Seahawks fell 24-10 at Kansas City on Saturday.
QB Jarrett Guarantano, Denver: He was not active for the Broncos’ 51-14 loss at the L.A. Rams.
Idaho
OL Jesse Davis, Pittsburgh: In a reserve role, he helped the Steelers run for 106 yards (3.9 average) in their 13-10 win Saturday against Las Vegas.
LB Kaden Elliss, New Orleans: One of the starters at linebacker, he finished with seven total tackles, including five solo stops, and a tackle for loss as the Saints beat Cleveland 17-10 on Saturday.
LB Christian Elliss, Philadelphia: Called up from the practice squad Saturday for the fourth consecutive week, he did not record a statistic in the Eagles’ 40-34 loss Saturday at Dallas.
WR Jeff Cotton, Green Bay: On the practice squad, he did not play in the Packers’ 26-20 win at Miami.
