How former area college players fared in the NFL in Week 10:
WASHINGTON STATE
OT Andre Dillard, Philadelphia: Played two snaps with the special teams in the Eagles’ 32-21 loss to the Commanders.
DT Daniel Ekuale, New England: The Patriots were on a bye this week.
LB Frankie Luvu, Carolina: The starter at WILL, he had 12 tackles, including eight solo stops, with two sacks and a quarterback hurry Thursday in the Panthers’ 25-15 victory against Atlanta.
QB Gardner Minshew, Philadelphia: Did not play during the Eagles’ 32-21 loss to the Commanders.
WR Dezmon Patmon, Indianapolis: On the practice squad, he did not play in the Colts’ 25-20 win at Las Vegas.
DB Jalen Thompson, Arizona: A starter at safety, he had three total tackles, including one solo stop, as the Cardinals beat the Los Angeles Rams 27-17.
WR River Cracraft, Miami: He was not active for the Dolphins’ 39-17 win against Cleveland.
WR Calvin Jackson, Miami: On the practice squad, did not play in the Dolphins’ 39-17 win against Cleveland.
CB Jaylen Watson, Kansas City: In a reserve role, he had one solo tackle in the Chiefs’ 27-17 victory against Jacksonville.
OT Abe Lucas, Seattle: The starter on the right side, he helped the Seahawks run for 39 yards (a 2.8 average) but also helped to allow three sacks as the Seahawks fell 21-16 to Tampa Bay in Munich.
IDAHO
OL Jesse Davis, Pittsburgh: In a reserve role, he helped the Steelers to run for 217 yards (a 5.0 average) with two touchdowns but helped to allow six sacks in their 20-10 win against New Orleans.
LB Kaden Elliss, New Orleans: The starter at SAM, he had seven total tackles, including three solo stops, with a sack, a quarterback hurry and a forced fumble in the Saints’ 20-10 loss at Pittsburgh
LB Christian Elliss, Philadelphia: On the practice squad, did not play in the Eagles’ 32-21 loss to the Commanders.
WR Jeff Cotton, Green Bay: Signed this week to the Packers’ practice squad, he did not play in their 31-28 victory in overtime against Dallas.
