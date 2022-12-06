How former area college players fared in the NFL in Week 13:
OT Andre Dillard, Philadelphia: In a reserve role, he helped the Eagles to run for 67 yards (a 2.8 average) and two touchdowns but helped to allow two sacks in their 35-10 win against Tennessee.
DT Daniel Ekuale, New England: In a reserve role, he had two solo tackles in the Patriots’ 24-10 loss to Buffalo.
LB Frankie Luvu, Carolina: The Panthers were on a bye this week.
QB Gardner Minshew, Philadelphia: He went 1-for-2 for 11 yards in a backup role as the Eagles beat Tennesee 35-10.
WR Dezmon Patmon, Indianapolis: On the practice squad, did not play in the Colts’ 54-19 loss at Dallas.
DB Jalen Thompson, Arizona: The Cardinals were on a bye this week.
WR River Cracraft, Miami: He was targeted three times and caught two passes for 29 yards (14.5 average) in the Dolphins’ 33-17 loss at San Francisco.
WR Calvin Jackson, Miami: On the practice squad, he did not play in the Dolphins’ 33-17 loss at San Francisco.
CB Jaylen Watson, Kansas City: He did not play in the Chiefs’ 27-24 loss at Cincinnati.
OT Abe Lucas, Seattle: The starter on the right side, he helped the Seahawks to run for 90 yards (a 4.1 average) but helped to allow four sacks in their 27-23 win at the L.A. Rams.
OL Jesse Davis, Pittsburgh: In a reserve role, he helped the Steelers to run for 154 yards (a 4.2 average) in their 19-16 win at Atlanta.
LB Kaden Elliss, New Orleans: The starter at SAM, he had eight tackles, including three solo stops in the Saints’ 17-16 loss to the Bucs on Monday at Tampa Bay.
LB Christian Elliss, Philadelphia: Called up from the practice squad Saturday and in a reserve role, he recorded five total tackles, including two solo stops on special teams, as the Eagles beat Tennessee 35-10.
WR Jeff Cotton, Green Bay: On the practice squad, he did not play in the Packers’ 28-19 win at Chicago.