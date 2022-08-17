Here is a look at how the locals fared in the NFL’s first week of preseason games last week.
Several former Washington State Cougars and Idaho Vandals played in the NFL’s first week of preseason games as many of them vie for roster spots. Here’s a look at how they fared:
WR Calvin Jackson, NY Jets: Scored the go-ahead touchdown with 16 seconds left on a 5-yard pass from Chris Streveler in a 24-21 win versus the Eagles. Jackson had two receptions for eight yards.
OT Andre Dillard, Philadelphia: Did not play in 24-21 loss to the Jets. Returned to practice Sunday.
DT Daniel Ekuale, New England: Played 36 snaps, but did not account for a tackle in a 23-21 loss to the Giants.
LB Frankie Luvu, Carolina: Recorded one tackle in a 23-21 win versus the Commanders.
QB Gardner Minshew, Philadelphia: Went 8-for-12 for 81 yards in a 24-21 loss to the Jets.
WR Dezmon Patmon, Indianapolis: Had one reception in the third quarter for 18 yards in a 27-24 loss to the Bills.
DB Jalen Thompson, Arizona: Did not play in a 36-23 win versus the Bengals.
WR Easop Winston, New Orleans: Had one reception on one target for 12 yards in a 17-13 loss to the Texans. He was cut by the Saints but picked up by the Browns.
WR River Cracraft, San Francisco: Did not play in a 28-21 win versus the Packers.
QB Jarrett Guarantano, Arizona: Went 7-for-10 for 54 yards and a touchdown in a 36-23 win versus the Bengals. Guarantano found Jontre Kirklin for a five-yard touchdown on the first drive in the second half.
WR Travell Harris, Cleveland: Did not play in a 24-13 win against the Jaguars.
RB Max Borghi, Denver: Averaged 2.5 yards per carry in four rush attempts for 10 yards. Borghi had one reception for a loss of one yard in a 17-7 win versus the Cowboys. He was waived by the Broncos.
CB Jaylen Watson, Kansas City: Did not record a tackle in 32 snaps in a 19-14 loss to the Bears. Watson also played 12 plays on special teams.
S Dan Isom, LA Rams: Had one tackle and one pass deflection in a 29-22 win against the Chargers.
OT Abe Lucas, Seattle: Played on 87 percent of the snaps for an offense that gained 159 rushing yards in a 32-25 loss to the Steelers.
OT Ryan Liam, Seattle: Did not play in a 32-25 loss to the Steelers
WR Jeff Cotton, Jacksonville: Had zero receptions on three targets in a 24-13 loss to Cleveland
OL Jesse Davis, Minnesota: Started at right guard for the Vikings and was part of an offense that rushed for 115 yards in a 26-20 loss to the Raiders
LB Kaden Elliss, New Orleans: Sacked Jeff Driskel for a three yard loss in a 13-17 loss to the Texans.
LB Christian Elliss, Philadelphia: Played 10 snaps, but did not record a tackle in a 24-21 loss the the Jets.
LB Tre Walker, Washington: Had two tackles and was credited with a quarterback hit in a 23-21 loss to the Panthers.
QB Jake Luton (Idaho, Oregon State), Jacksonville: Went 12-for-21 for 92 yards and one interception in a 24-13 loss to Cleveland. Luton did not make the 85-man roster after the first cuts.