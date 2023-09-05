LEWISTON — Jason Huff says he stopped stressing about golf a long time ago.

His zen-like approach to the game paid off once again on Monday, when he outlasted a foreboding field of competitors to defend his Whing Ding Sole Survivor championship at the Lewiston Golf and Country Club.

Huff, who reclaimed the Sole Survivor title in 2022 after having won the annual event in 1997 and 2008, defeated 2019 champion Kurt Simmons with a birdie on the 18th and final hole.

