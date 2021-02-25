After months sitting idle watching their counterparts in Idaho see action, the Colfax Bulldogs are hungry for their own turn on the field in this modified season.
Colfax, a Class 2B program, will make its season debut this Friday, as the Bulldogs travel to face Liberty of Spangle.
This year’s schedule will see the Bulldogs play league rivals exclusively through a five-game regular season and a single-game postseason in which they face opponents who finished adjacent to them in regular-season standings. There will be no regional crossovers or state playoffs in Washington.
Colfax held a preseason jamboree Saturday to help “shake off the rust” from going 15 months without game play, as coach Mike Morgan put it. The Bulldogs defeated Liberty 33-20 during their 2019 campaign and took first in 2B Bi-County league standings; they will be playing to repeat both feats starting at 7 p.m. Friday at Spangle.
“We lost a really good senior class, but we had a really solid junior class right behind them,” Morgan said.
Returning all-leaguers like quarterback Layne Gingerich and running back Jacob Brown (who has signed a letter of intent to play for College of Idaho this fall) headline the Colfax roster, which numbers 33 players in all for what Morgan calls a “typical” turnout. As a team, the Bulldogs are fairly balanced with a slight preference for the run game relative to the passing game.
“I do understand that you have to throw the ball,” Morgan said. “It’s fun — the kids like it — but I don’t know if you can throw the ball 60 times a game. That would go against everything I believe in, so we’re still going to play pretty run-heavy ball. We’ve had some success here, and I hope to continue that.”
Asotin, which will travel to Colfax next week for an area rivalry showdown, also kicks off at 7 p.m. Friday for its game against Davenport.
“Preparation’s been good,” Panthers coach Jim Holman said. “It’s been different, but at the same time, the kids are just excited to be back to playing, so good intensity and lots of smiles for sure.”
Like Morgan, Holman describes his team as a “pretty good mix” with a “bit more run than pass.” Returning leaders include senior running backs Jack Gilmore and Brayden Barnea, while junior Preston Overberg is stepping up as starting quarterback. Asotin finished a close second in league to Colfax in 2019, and will be looking to flip that script.
“I think it’s pretty wide open,” Holman said of the 2B league field. “I think it will definitely be an interesting four or five weeks here.
“Excited for the guys to get a chance to have a season,” he continued, expressing a common sentiment among the coaches. “It’s been a long time since we’ve had a game; you know, we had to kind of sit on the sidelines and watch our peers in Idaho have their season, and so we’re excited for it to be our turn.”
Colfax schedule
Feb. 26 — at Liberty-Spangle, 7 p.m.
March 6 — Asotin, 1 p.m.
March 12 — Rearden, 7 p.m.
March 19 — at Chewelah, 7 p.m.
March 26 — at Northwest Christian-Colbert, 7 p.m.