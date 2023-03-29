The 2022 Idaho football season is one fans and players will never forget, but now the graduating seniors will attempt to take the next step in their football journey as professionals.

That began Tuesday at the Kibbie Dome as the Vandals hosted their Pro Day in front of 12 National Football League scouts and one Canadian Football League scout.

Idaho had linebacker Fa’avae Fa’avae, edge rushers Leo Tamba and Juliano Falaniko, running back Roshaun Johnson and safety Jeremiah Salaam participating.