Idaho adds Temple asst. Yelk to shepherd safeties

Idaho football coach Jason Eck added another name to his coaching staff with the addition of Tyler Yelk as safeties coach.
The school announced the hire Friday, the same day the new coach was seen on the recruiting trail with Eck.
Yelk joins UI from Temple University in Philadelphia, where he coached nickels during the 2019 season and safeties in 2020-21. Prior to Temple, Yelk coached at Northern Illinois.
Eck said Yelk has a close relationship with defensive coordinator Rob Aurich.
“Just like I wanted to be comfortable with our offensive coaching staff, I wanted Rob to have strong relationships with his defensive staff,” Eck said. “He is a great ‘idea’ guy that will help our defense in the pass game.”
“Coach Yelk is very respected across the coaching world and has already been pushed out of his comfort zone in recruiting when he was at Temple so that will help him make the transition here.”