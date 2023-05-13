The Palouse must’ve made an everlasting impact on one of the best players on Idaho’s men’s basketball team last season.
The Vandals’ leading scorer from a year ago, forward Isaac Jones, signed with the Washington State basketball team Friday, the team announced.
The former four-star recruit was listed as the No. 9-ranked big man in the portal, according to 247Sports.com.
It didn’t come as a surprise when Jones announced his intentions to enter the transfer portal on April 26. He was one of the only bright spots for Idaho, which finished at the bottom of the Big Sky with a 4-14 conference record and a 10-22 overall record last season.
Despite Idaho’s lack of team success, Jones still managed to find plenty of individual success. He earned first-team all-conference honors in 2023 while averaging 19.4 points and 7.8 rebounds per game en route to getting the Big Sky’s newcomer of the year award.
His 600 total points ranked third in the conference, while his 11 double-doubles were second among Big Sky players.
The 6-foot-9 Spanaway, Wash., native’s 62.9% field-goal percentage was first in the Big Sky and ninth in the nation.
His 42-point performance Jan. 5 against Sacramento State was the third-most points scored by a Vandal in program history.
This will be Jones’ second stop through the transfer portal. He originally came to the Moscow campus after spending three seasons at Wenatchee Valley College. During his junior season, he earned player of the year in the Northwest Conference after leading the conference in almost every major statistical category.
“Isaac provides an emotional and social maturity to our team with his veteran experience,” Washington State coach Kyle Smith said in a news release. “He’s relishing the opportunity to get the Cougs to the next level. As a local product from Spanaway, he and his fiancé, Melia Gold met during his time at WVC. They embody what Coug basketball is about — faith, family, and team.”
The Cougars needed to find someone who could score in the frontcourt after suffering several portal casualties themselves and they seem to have that in Jones.
Jones has the ability to finish above the rim while using his 6-foot-9 frame to get to the charity stripe. Jones led Idaho in free-throw attempts (207) and converted 68% of his freebies.
Jones adds to a Washington State transfer class that includes forward Jaylen Wells and guard Joseph Yesufu.
Wells earned Division II All-American honors last season after averaging 22.1 points per game for Sonoma State in California. Yesufu has appeared in 69 games over the past two seasons for the Jayhawks.
Cougs sign Watts
Isaiah Watts, a 6-foot-3 guard, also inked with Washington State on Friday.
The West Seattle High product twice earned All-Metro League honors before attending South Kent School in Connecticut for a postgraduate season, where he helped it win an AAA championship and a berth to the 2023 National Prep Championships.
Watts, who is a three-star prospect according to 247Sports, originally committed to Seton Hall in November but reopened his recruitment in April.
“Isaiah is another in-state home run for the Cougs,” Smith said. “He is someone we have watched closely over the last couple of years, and we were thrilled when he became available. He is a long, rangy guard with a good feel for how to play the game. He can dribble, pass, drive, cut and shoot at a high level. A year of prep school with South Kent and coach Raphael Chillious has allowed him to mature physically, academically, and emotionally.”
Adrame Diongue enters the portal
Not all news can be good news.
While Washington State was able to add two interesting prospects for next season, it will be without one of its highest-touted recruits in program history — center Adrame Diongue.
Diongue was one of the top-rated recruits to ever ink with the Pullman school, but after just one season, he’s on his way out.
The 7-footer was the highlight of the Cougars’ 2022 class, as he was a four-star recruit and the No. 43 ranked prep prospect in the nation, according to ESPN.
He chose the Cougars over teams like Kansas, Illinois, Washington and Mississippi State when he signed with the team last May. He was WSU’s second-highest-rated recruit since 2000, according to 247Sports.com.
Diongue only averaged 6.3 minutes per game last season in 23 appearances, with 1.3 points and 1.8 boards per game.
Diongue was more than likely in line for increased minutes in 2023. Luckily for Washington State, the signing of Jones should soften this blow at least a little bit.
