LAPWAI — It was the kind of moment a kid dreams of — the clock running less than five seconds in overtime, his team down a pair and the ball in his possession.
Kendrick forward Chase Burke, the team’s only senior with star Alex Sneve out injured, didn’t let the moment get the best of him. In fact, he did it one better.
Burke finished off a tough, contested drive with a layin at the buzzer to tie an Idaho Class 1A-Division II district quarterfinal game against Highland of Craigmont.
He also got fouled.
The lights weren’t too bright. Burke, cool and collected on the surface, hit the free throw, and the Tigers skipped into the semifinal round of the tournament with a 56-55 come-from-behind win Thursday against the Huskies at Lapwai High.
“I was just trying to get (to the hoop) as fast as I could, then that free throw,” said a relieved Burke before pausing, “whew, that was intense, a lot of people watching.”
No matter. Burke finished with 11 points, six rebounds and five steals, while freshman point guard Jagger Hewett poured in 28 on 9-for-21 shooting from the field to pace the Tigers (9-12), a 1-20 team last season that will play Timberline of Pierce/Weippe at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the same site.
The two standouts were key catalysts in Kendrick’s retort after it went down by as many as 12 points early in the third quarter.
The Tigers suffered a barrage of 3-pointers from Husky star Logan Sheppard, who connected on seven 3s and finished with 31 points. But Kendrick slowly chipped away at the lead, eventually tying things up at 44-44 on a Hewett runner with a couple of minutes left.
“I just got a bunch of guys that won’t quit,” Kendrick coach Tim Silflow said. “We knew it’d be a game of runs. I knew, with our defensive abilities, if we could keep them from scoring in bunches, it’d give us a chance to catch up.”
The Tigers, generally a zone team, switched to man to combat Highland’s hot shooting. It was effective, as the Huskies were held to nine points in the fourth quarter.
“They were wanting to slow it down a little bit, and we weren’t gonna let them,” Silflow said. “We were gonna try to force the issue.”
Kendrick, which hadn’t had a lead since midway through the first, went up 49-47 with 45 seconds to play on a takeaway and another Hewett layup. The rookie point guard said he was taking advantage of lanes left open in the left side of Highland’s defense.
“He’s just a smart, methodical player, understands the game,” Silflow said. “A lot of talent, a lot of confidence.”
Kendrick’s Jacob Skiles was fouled on a rebound, and got to the line to make it 50-47 with 15 seconds left. But Sheppard was left open for a straightaway 3 — his seventh — and the Tigers couldn’t get a good look at the winner.
In overtime, Sheppard was again clutch for Highland. He scored four consecutive points, including a pair of free throws to put the Huskies up two with 15 seconds left.
This time, Kendrick’s look was good enough. Kolby Anderson handed it off to Burke at the right wing. With the clock waning, he bullied his way inside and tossed up the winner, which left his fingertips just barely before the buzzer sounded.
“It was unreal,” Silflow said. “I enjoy the easier wins, for sure, but like I told the kids, ‘This is what basketball’s all about — two good teams playing at their best.’ ”
HIGHLAND-CRAIGMONT
Kobe Droegmiller 0 0-0 0, Connor Morris 1 0-0 2, Ty Hambly 2 1-2 6, Saiban Palmer 0 0-0 0, DJ Antone 0 0-0 0, Dalton Davis 2 0-0 4, Lane Wassmuth 4 1-2 9, Owen Case 0 0-0 0, Logan Sheppard 10 4-12 31, David Boswell 1 1-2 3. Totals 20 7-18 55.
KENDRICK (9-12)
Chase Burke 4 2-5 11, Jagger Hewett 9 8-11 28, Kolby Anderson 1 1-2 3, Tommy Stamper 0 0-0 0, Rylan Hogan 2 0-0 4, Maison Anderson 0 0-0 0, Jacob Skiles 3 2-4 10, Matt Fletcher 0 0-0 0, Jesse Clemenhagen 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 13-22 56.
Highland ..................14 11 16 9 5—55
Kendrick ..................13 11 5 21 6—56
3-point goals — Hambly, Sheppard 7, Hewett 2, Burke, Skiles 2.
Deary 66, Nezperce 33
Deary earned a double-digit lead after only four minutes had passed, and built on it from there, cruising to a win against Nezperce to send the Mustangs into a district semifinal.
Deary (11-9) will face Logos of Moscow at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the same site.
Brayden Stapleton was dominant. He tallied a game-high 27 points, snagged nine rebounds and blocked close to 10 shots, Deary coach Gary Krumheuer estimated.
“He can do a little of everything,” Krumheuer said. “He’s probably improved most on the defensive side. He gets in the passing lanes good, and he’s getting his hands up. I don’t know how many blocked shots he had, but close to double figures I’m guessing.”
London Kirk tacked on 10 points and 11 boards, and Karson Ireland also had 10 as the Mustangs forced the Indians (2-16) into a bulk of backcourt turnovers en route to a 40-16 halftime lead.
“Getting ready for the tournament, we’ve been working on getting our hands up, especially in our presses, and getting some deflections,” Krumheuer said.
Nezperce was led by Brendan Nelson, who put up 20 points and nailed three 3s.
NEZPERCE (2-16)
Cole Seiler 0 0-0 0, Tristan Currall 0 0-0 0, Austin Nelson 0 0-0 0, Jared Cronce 1 6-10 8, Joe McGuigan 0 0-0 0, Brycen Danner 0 0-0 0, Marshal Nelson 0 0-0 0, Brendan Nelson 7 3-5 20, AJ Douglas 1 3-6 5. Totals 9 12-21 33.
DEARY (11-9)
London Kirk 4 2-2 10, Kalab Rickerd 0 0-0 0, Brayden Stapleton 11 2-3 27, Karson Ireland 4 2-2 10, Dale Fletcher 0 0-0 0, Jon Beyer 2 1-2 6, Patrick McManus 2 0-0 4, Dylan Wilcox 1 3-4 5, Gus Rickert 2 0-0 4. Totals 26 10-13 66.
Nezperce .......................7 9 11 6—33
Deary ..........................17 23 12 14—66
3-point goals — Nelson 3, Stapleton 3, Beyer.
