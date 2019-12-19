HIGH SCHOOL SIGNEES
JAKE COX, tight end, 6-foot-3, 235 pounds, Coronado High School, El Paso, Texas. … Son of former UI linebacker Mike Cox (1983-86), a longtime coach and now defensive coordinator at UTEP. Had 11 catches for 127 yards and two TDs for run-heavy Coronado. Added 21 carries, averaging 4.8 yards per. Named first-team all-district and all-league.
GREYSON HARWOOD, offensive line, 6-3, 280. Minico High School, Rupert, Idaho. … Two-time All-Great Basin Conference player with the Class 4A Spartans. Led Minico to an 8-3 mark in 2019.
CJ JORDAN — quarterback, 6-3, 190. Union High School, West Camas, Wash. … Three-star (24/7Sports) player who prepped for Union for one year after transferring from Clackamas. Threw for 1,084 yards and eight TDs. Dual-threat QB added 319 yards and four scores on the ground in eight games before sustaining an injury.
ZACH KROTZER, defensive end, 6-3, 230. Shadle Park High School, Spokane, Wash. … Named Class 3A Greater Spokane League’s Defensive MVP after senior season. Also earned first-team honors on the offensive line.
TOMMY McCORMICK, receiver/safety, 5-11, 165. Churchill County High School, Fallon, Nev. … Younger brother of current UI wideout Sean puts UI’s count of sibling sets back to six. Logged 929 yards and 15 TDs on 58 catches as a senior, leading the Green Wave to a 10-2 record. Made nine tackles for loss on defense.
JABARII PHARMS, safety, 6-0, 190. Stagg High School, Stockton, Calif. … Averaged 13.5 tackles per game as a senior. In last two seasons of prep ball, was a top-10 tackler in the Sac-Joaquin Section.
JORY DOTTS, offensive line, 6-5, 290. Colville High School, Colville, Wash. … 2018 Class 1A state champion. First-team all-conference player in both trenches as a junior and senior.
ARNELL WALKER, cornerback, 5-11, 170. Orlando Christian Prep, Fla. … 2019 graduate. Tallied 44 tackles as a senior and had nine career interceptions. Contributed 226 yards on 34 carries for 9-2 Orlando Christian.
TRANSFERS
FA’AVAE FA’AVAE, linebacker, 6-0, 225. Washington State. … Enrolled at WSU for two-and-a-half years. Played in 17 total games. As a freshman in 2018, had 2.5 sacks for the Pac-12 Cougars. Compiled four tackles and a sack in seven games in 2019. ... In high school, named all-county for top-25 national power Mater Dei (Calif.) High School, where he had a league-high 12.5 sacks as a junior before missing his senior year with injury.
CHAUNCY SMART, athlete, 5-8, 165. Miami/South Florida. … Ran for the Hurricanes’ track team for two seasons as a sprinter after originally enrolling in 2017 with the USF Bulls’ football team as a receiver. ... Transferred to the U to focus solely on track. ... Was ranked top three in the nation in the 100-meter dash in high school at Auburndale Senior (Fla.), where he won a state title as a senior.
CHAD BAGWELL, offensive line, 6-5, 320. Sierra College (Calif.). … Played two seasons with Sierra, earning All-NorCal first-team honors as a sophomore interior lineman. Prepped at Lincoln High School in California.