A University of Idaho spokesman confirmed a handful of developments regarding the Vandals’ football roster — the most notable of which concerns a presumed starter and fan favorite.
Aundre Carter, UI’s top rusher last season, no longer is with the program, according to the school.
A spokesman said the bruising Floridian was left off the roster per the compliance report, but could not provide exact reasoning, and was uncertain if the sophomore might have an opportunity to return to the team at some point later.
The 5-foot-9, 240-pounder topped the Vandals with 615 yards rushing on 113 carries (a 5.44 average), and had a team-best seven touchdowns while appearing in only nine of UI’s 12 games last year.
Carter, from Starke, Fla., was plagued with injuries, but when healthy, proved to be a skilled and savvy runner — he read his lanes well, was particularly challenging for opponents to drag down, had a powerful stiff-arm and was sneakily nimble for his jumbo frame.
Idaho, which went 5-7 last season, will return three running backs, all of whom are capable of shouldering heavy loads: Idahoan standout sophomore Nick Romano (5-10, 203), a versatile former Class 5A MVP out of Meridian’s Rocky Mountain High School; stout junior Roshaun Johnson (6-1, 240), who flashed a balanced upside in spurts last year, piling up 239 yards in his first four outings before being sidelined with a season-ending injury; and Dylan Thigpen (5-11, 214), a well-rounded senior who bounced back from a devastating injury for a solid 2019 campaign as a reserve.
The trio combined for 1,220 yards and seven touchdowns from scrimmage a season ago.
Also missing from the current roster is offensive flex newcomer Chauncy Smart, who started his career as a lightning-quick receiver at South Florida before two years running sprints on the University of Miami (Fla.) track team.
Smart, a junior who was expected to play a major role as a pass-catcher and multifaceted threat around the field, did not officially report for fall camp.
A number of other Vandals were absent from the new roster, including defensive backs Christian Nash and David Eppinger, both of whom were expected to start in 2020.
Nash, a sophomore Utah State transfer who played ample minutes as a UI freshman, announced his decision to depart the program on Twitter in January. Eppinger — a high-ceiling talent out of Arizona who could play safety and cornerback — broke the news on Twitter in June he intended to transfer.
Senior cornerback Jalen Hoover, a three-year starter and Idaho’s most experienced player in the secondary, put his name into the NCAA’s transfer portal in August, where it remains. However, Hoover still is on the Vandals’ roster.
Lewiston High graduate Colton Richardson, who has played in 12 games at quarterback in his collegiate career, will not be with the team this season because of a credits issue stemming from a medical withdrawal last year.
The junior, who originally was anticipated to begin fall camp as the favorite under center, plans on returning to the program in the future after sorting out some personal matters.
A few other UI players graduated with eligibility remaining, and elected to begin their post-football careers: linebacker Kyle Perry, a Sandpoint native who played in nine games last year and had 22 tackles (two for loss); guard/center Conner Vrba, a Rocky Mountain graduate who started 26 games in the past three years but has had recent trouble with injuries; and fullback Luke Johnson, an Alaskan who appeared in six games since 2017.
Vandal reserves and walk-ons who no longer are on the roster include: Sandpoint defensive tackle Carlos Collado III; Issaquah, Wash., defensive back Andrew Pedersen; Spokanite running back Hunter Chodorowski; Post Falls offensive lineman D.J. Luby; and Bainbridge Island, Wash., kicker Tanner Shattuck, who has transferred to Idaho State.
The roster, which includes UI’s 19 new recruits, still could have more walk-ons added to it before the planned start of the spring Football Championship Subdivision season, a spokesman said.
A positive in regards to the roster: the presence of graduate defensive tackle Cameron Townsend, who sustained a serious leg injury in 2018 and was off the map last year. UI defensive line coach Luther Elliss has been high on the 290-pounder from West Hills, Calif.
