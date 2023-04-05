Idaho D-line young, but deep

Idaho defensive lineman push up against practice dummies during Idaho’s first spring practice Tuesday in Moscow.

 August Frank/Daily News

Last year, Idaho’s starting defensive line was made up almost entirely of upperclassmen. Three of the Vandals’ starting four have graduated, leaving Idaho with several holes to fill.

The good news is plenty of Vandal underclassmen showed up big during the latter half of last season.

With most of Idaho’s big boys in their second year under defensive coordinator Rob Aurich’s umbrella, here’s what to expect:

Recommended for you