In a year where nearly everything has gone the Vandals’ way, it makes sense that they would collect the most end-of-the-year honors since rejoining the Big Sky Conference in 2018.

The conference announced its annual awards Wednesday and it included 15 Idaho players, highlighted by quarterback Gevani McCoy earning the freshman of the year award.

McCoy was named one of the finalists for the Jerry Rice Award, which goes to the best freshman in the Football Championship Subdivision, earlier this week. His winning the top Big Sky freshman honor wasn’t a surprise.

