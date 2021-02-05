Somehow it seemed unlikely an 0-13 team suddenly would be showered with luck.
Indeed that was not the case Thursday as the Idaho men mustered one of their best efforts of the season but suffered an 89-75 Big Sky Conference loss to rival Eastern Washington at Memorial Gym, slipping to 0-14 overall and winless in 11 league games.
Michael Meadows tallied 17 points to lead five Eagles in double figures as Eastern shot 50 percent and won the second half 51-41.
“It’s a credit to our guys to answer the bell and be ready to play in a game like this,” Idaho coach Zac Claus said. “(The Eagles) were picked to win the league for a big reason. They are incredibly talented. I love how unselfish they are. I still think they’re the best- passing team in the league.”
Former Moscow High School standout and sophomore guard Gabe Quinnett broke out for a career-high 18 points for the Vandals, senior forward Scott Blakney came off the bench for 13 points and three assists, senior forward Babacar Thiombane added 12 points on 4-for-5 shooting and senior guard Ja’Vary Christmas tallied seven points and six assists.
The Vandals showed progress in keeping their turnovers to 11, but Eastern (7-6, 6-2) also played a clean game, with nine turnovers, and won the rebound column 35-30, led by Steele Venters with eight boards.
“We had good moments,” Claus said. “We need more of them.”
Ellis Magnuson had 15 points and four assists for Eagles, who also got 12 points each from Tanner Groves and Jacob Groves and 10 from Venters.
Idaho’s top scoring threat, Damen Tacker, was held to nine points but extended his streak of foul-shot conversions to 32.
E. WASHINGTON (7-6, 6-2)
T.Groves 4-7 4-5 12, Magnuson 4-8 5-6 15, Meadows 7-10 2-2 17, Aiken 2-7 0-0 5, J.Groves 3-6 4-4 12, Robertson 3-9 1-1 8, Davison 1-3 2-2 5, Venters 4-7 0-0 10, Rouse 1-2 0-0 3, Radocaj 1-1 0-0 2, Amato 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-60 18-20 89.
IDAHO (0-14, 0-11)
Christensen 1-5 4-6 7, Thiombane 4-5 4-6 12, Christmas 3-6 1-4 7, Quinnett 6-10 2-2 18, Thacker 3-9 1-1 9, Robinson 1-6 0-0 3, Blakney 6-8 1-2 13, Madden 0-4 0-0 0, Kilgore 2-2 2-4 6. Totals 26-55 15-25 75.
Halftime: E. Washington, 38-34. 3-Point Goals: E. Washington 11-25 (J.Groves 2-3, Magnuson 2-4, Venters 2-4, Davison 1-1, Meadows 1-2, Rouse 1-2, Aiken 1-4, Robertson 1-5), Idaho 8-16 (Quinnett 4-7, Thacker 2-4, Christensen 1-1, Robinson 1-3, Madden 0-1). Fouled Out: T.Groves, Thacker, Blakney. Rebounds: E. Washington 34 (Venters 8), Idaho 26 (Christensen, Blakney 5). Assists: E. Washington 15 (Magnuson, Robertson 4), Idaho 15 (Christmas 6). Total Fouls: E. Washington 22, Idaho 22.